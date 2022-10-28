Iran also barred from Nobel ceremony, after Russia, Belarus

FILE - A bust of Alfred Nobel is displayed at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, on Oct. 3, 2022. The ambassadors of Russia and Belarus have been excluded from this year's Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of the war in Ukraine. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
3
·1 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The ambassador of Iran also been excluded from this year’s Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of “the serious and escalating situation” in the country, the private foundation that administers the prestigious awards said Friday.

Earlier this week, the envoys of Russia and Belarus were barred from attending the glittery event because of the war in Ukraine.

“We believe that given the serious and escalating situation, Iran’s ambassador should not be invited to the Nobel Prize award ceremony,” the Nobel Foundation said in a statement. Normally, ambassadors stationed in Sweden are invited to the annual event on Dec. 10.

With the slogan #WomanLifeFreedom, the demonstrations in Iran first focused on women’s rights and the state-mandated hijab, or headscarf for women. But they quickly evolved into calls to oust the Shiite clerics that have ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The protests have also galvanized university students, labor unions, prisoners and ethnic minorities like the Kurds along Iran’s border with Iraq. Since the protests erupted, security forces have fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrations, killing over 200 people, according to rights groups.

Earlier this week, the foundation also said it would continue its practice of inviting the leaders of all parties in the Swedish Parliament except the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats. Following the country's Sept. 11, the party is the second-largest in Parliament and a close partner of the new center-right government. The party has sought to distance itself from its far-right roots.

The Nobel Prizes are always handed out on Dec. 10, the anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel’s death in 1896.

Recommended Stories

  • China Names Beijing Mayor Chen Jining As Shanghai Party Boss

    (Bloomberg) -- China has named Beijing Mayor Chen Jining the new Communist Party leader of Shanghai, a move that comes as the Asian nation reshuffles key leaders following a congress that President Xi Jinping used to consolidate power.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sit

  • Attempted murder for hire at Charlevoix County Jail shines light on domestic abuse

    The allegations of domestic violence against Caleb Beesley result from an investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police.

  • Asylum seekers shelter in Brussels squat as Belgian asylum system comes under strain

    With Belgium's asylum system under severe pressure, some 200 asylum-seekers are squatting in a large empty building in the centre of Brussels that was originally being renovated for Ukrainian refugees. The current residents, mainly Burundi and Afghan nationals, maintain the building with the help from NGOs, which say Belgium is not complying with their legal obligations. People who request asylum in Belgium are entitled to shelter but Fedasil, the agency responsible for this, has been struggling with a shortage of staff as well as a shortage of accommodation, leaving some - including women and children - to sleep in the street.

  • Ramaphosa Criticizes US Over South Africa Terror Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa criticized the US for failing to discuss a terror alert issued by the American Embassy with local authorities.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar VestsThe embassy warned on Wednesday that

  • The Problem With the Nobel Prizes

    The Nobel Prizes often give us an inaccurate view of scientific progress. There is a better way to drive human knowledge, writes Martin Rees

  • As Maine’s winters shorten, tiny ticks threaten state’s mighty moose

    Shorter winters in Maine’s woodlands have created a huge problem for the state’s iconic moose, in the form of tiny blood-sucking ticks that thrive in warmer weather and which last year killed nearly 90% of Maine moose calves. Now the northern New England state is studying a counter-intuitive solution to the climate-driven problem: can Maine help its moose population by allowing big game hunters to kill more rather than less of them each autumn? “We’ve seen that areas with lower moose density tend to have healthier moose with fewer ticks,” said state Moose Biologist Lee Kantar, who is running the study.

  • Russian Childrens Rights Commissioner adopts child abducted from Mariupol

    YANA OSADCHA, UP ZHITTYA JOURNALIST THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022 Maria Lvova-Belova, the Children's Rights Commissioner for the President of the Russian Federation, has "adopted" a Ukrainian child who was abducted from Mariupol.

  • Kilroy halts construction on Stadium Tower in North Austin

    After paying $40 million earlier this year for the site next to Q2 Stadium, the Los Angeles-based company is hitting pause and evaluating its options. "We intend to hold off on the construction of Stadium Tower, our Austin development site, until the economy gives us more confidence or we pre-lease a substantial portion of the project," a senior VP says.

  • EU regulator recommends adding heavy periods to side effects of mRNA COVID shots

    Reports of heavy periods - bleeding characterised by increased volume and/or duration that interferes with the quality of life - have been observed during clinical trials, from cases in the real world and in medical literature, the EMA said. The cases - which have mostly been non-serious and temporary in nature - have been reported after the first, second and booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty and Moderna's Spikevax, it added.

  • Texas man sentenced to death for 2019 murder of Harris County's first Sikh deputy

    Robert Solis, 50, was sentenced to death on Wednesday after being convicted of capital murder for killing a Harris County Sheriff's deputy in 2019.

  • Volkswagen warns bottlenecks here to stay

    STORY: Volkswagen warned supply bottlenecks were the new normal on Friday (October 28).The German automaker blamed barriers to technology transfers between East and West.VW said it had 150,000 unfinished vehicles due to a lack of semiconductors and other critical parts.It is now stocking up on supplies to protect against more shortages this winter.VW also reported earnings slowed down in the third-quarter to just under $4.3 billion - below pre-health crisis levels.It pointed towards the cost of its Porsche listing, and the write-off of its self-driving startup Argo AI - a joint venture with Ford.Earnings were boosted by sports and luxury brands. They are more able to pass on higher prices to wealthier consumers than volume brands.VW lowered its expectations for deliveries this year to be on par with last year - down from a previous forecast.But it did keep its earnings outlook of hitting the upper end of a 7 to 8.5% margin.It also expects growth in the auto market next year, despite a worsening economic outlook.VW shares fell more than 2% in early trade.

  • 2 Palestinians killed by Israel; military alleges ambush

    Two Palestinians were killed and a third was wounded by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank early Friday, Palestinian health officials said, as conflicting claims about the incident emerged. The shooting near the city of Nablus, the West Bank's second largest, was the latest sign of escalation in recent months. The Israeli military said troops at an army post south of Nablus opened fire after being shot at from a passing car.

  • Daily Briefing: 'Chief Twit' is in charge

    Elon Musk is now in control of Twitter and more news to start your Friday.

  • Shell 3Q earnings double, stir debate on energy profit tax

    Shell’s earnings more than doubled in the third quarter, fueling the debate over taxes on energy producers’ windfall profits as they have benefited from high oil and natural gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Adjusted earnings, which exclude one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $9.45 billion from $4.13 billion in the same period last year, Shell said Thursday. Global energy prices soared after the invasion of Ukraine as Western governments imposed sanctions on Russia and the Kremlin curtailed natural gas shipments to Europe, fueling inflation that has spread pain across economies.

  • Elon Musk Sends Special Message After Twitter Takeover

    The billionaire has formalized in his own way the acquisition of the social network for $44 billion.

  • UN warns there's currently 'no credible pathway' to keep temperature rise under 1.5C

    Compared with current policies, the UN says a further 45 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions is needed to get on track and stay under the to 1.5C threshold.

  • British PM Sunak discussed Channel migration with France's Macron, Downing Street says

    PARIS (Reuters) -Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the issue of clandestine migration across the English Channel in their first telephone conversation since Sunak took office, the British government said. However, while both sides sought in comments after the conversation to smooth over recent bilateral tensions, the French government did not mention the issue of migration in its readout. Macron congratulated Sunak on his appointment as prime minister, the Elysee said, adding the two agreed to prepare a bilateral summit next year.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene led Trump supporters in a victory lap as Elon Musk took over Twitter

    Elon Musk has previously suggested that he would loosen content moderation on the social media platform after taking over.

  • Berlin lags on defence purchases after 100 billion euro pledge - sources

    Germany is struggling to ramp up defence procurement or even just replace arms and munitions it has supplied to Kyiv, several sources told Reuters eight months after Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged 100 billion euros to bring the military up to speed. "There is almost no movement at all," a source involved in German defence procurement procedures said on Thursday, adding very few orders had been placed so far. The source was echoed by managers in the defence industry who expressed disappointment at what they see as the government's sluggishness in replenishing the Bundeswehr's inventories, caused by slow procedures and a lack of decisions at the top level.

  • Biden, Harris to make rare campaign appearance as duo to help Fetterman

    Democrats are betting that President Biden and Vice President Harris can put Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman over the top despite a faltering debate performance that has operatives more worried than ever they could lose the pivotal race. Biden and Harris will head to Philadelphia to campaign together on Friday, a rare occurrence for the…