Iran blames Israel for drone attack, threatens retaliation

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JON GAMBRELL
·1 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran on Thursday formally blamed Israel for a drone attack that targeted a military workshop in its central city of Isfahan over the weekend, warning it “reserves its legitimate and inherent right” to retaliate.

Iran's mission to the United Nations, in a letter it published on its website, attributed the attack late Saturday to Israel.

“Early investigations suggest that the Israeli regime was responsible for this attempted act of aggression,” the letter signed by Iranian ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said.

Israeli officials declined to comment. However, Israel has carried out a series of attacks targeting Iran's nuclear program and other sites since the collapse of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Details on the Isfahan attack, which happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, still remain scarce days after the assault. A Defense Ministry statement described three drones being launched at the facility, with two of them successfully shot down. A third apparently made it through to strike the building, causing “minor damage” to its roof and wounding no one, the ministry said.

The state-run IRNA news agency later described the drones as “quadcopters equipped with bomblets.” Quadcopters, which get their name from having four rotors, typically operate from short ranges by remote control. Iranian state television later aired footage of debris from the drones, which resembled commercially available quadcopters.

It remains unclear what the workshop produced.

Iravani's letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council warned Tehran could respond to the attack.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its legitimate and inherent right...to defend its national security and respond resolutely to any threats or wrongful actions by the Israeli regime, wherever and whenever deemed necessary,” the letter read.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Well-chosen dividend stocks can supply you with just such an income stream, as well as valuable share price appreciation. To help you in your pursuit of these wealth-creators, here are three outstanding dividend stocks that are particularly attractive buys today. The aptly named Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) (NYSE: BIPC) excels in this lucrative sector, and it's poised to deliver handsome gains to its investors in the coming decade.

  • Hong Kong woos tourists with air tickets and vouchers

    Hong Kong will give away air tickets and vouchers to woo tourists back to the international financial hub, racing to catch up with other popular travel destinations in a fierce regional competition. During the pandemic, the city largely aligned itself with mainland China’s “zero-COVID” strategy and has relaxed its entry rules months slower than rivals such as Singapore, Japan and Taiwan. On Wednesday, Chief Executive John Lee launched a tourism campaign “Hello Hong Kong,” saying the city will offer 500,000 free air tickets to welcome tourists from around the world.

  • Iran blames Israel for Isfahan drone attack, vows revenge: ISNA

    Iran blamed Israel for a drone attack on a military factory near the central city of Isfahan, the semi-official ISNA news agency said on Thursday, vowing revenge for what appeared to be the latest episode in a long-running covert war. The attack came amid tension between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear activity and its supply of arms - including long-range "suicide drones" - for Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as months of anti-government demonstrations at home. In a letter to the U.N. chief, Iran's U.N. envoy, Amir Saeid Iravani, said "primary investigation suggested Israel was responsible" for Saturday night's attack, which Tehran had said caused no casualties or serious damage.

  • Bank of England poised for big rate hike to tame inflation

    The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by as much as half a percentage point Thursday as it seeks to tame the double-digit inflation fueling a cost-of-living crisis, public-sector strikes and fears of recession. The U.S. Federal Reserve has already begun tapering its response, boosting its key rate by just a quarter-point on Wednesday. The European Central Bank, meanwhile, is expected to go big again, with a half-point hike on Thursday.

  • Does Israel need to prepare? Who attacked Iran and what Tehran's response will be

    The strike on Iran should also be considered on a symbolic level

  • Review: '80 for Brady' is a sports film fumble for the ages

    Tom Brady has officially — and finally, he insists — retired from the National Football League. Based on his new movie “80 For Brady,” it's also time that he immediately retire from filmmaking. No one emerges with glory from this syrupy, undercooked story of four elderly friends who are determined to see Brady lead an astonishing come-from-behind win at the 2017 Super Bowl. A quartet of our finest actors — Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field— are sacrificed for cheap laughs and unearned poignancy.

  • Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate com

  • Stormy Daniels thanks Trump for accidentally appearing to admit that an affair with her 'happened a long time ago'

    Daniels tweeted a snarky rebuttal after Trump on January 31 called her a "horseface" on Truth Social.

  • Wagner troops wouldn't 'stop coming' and climbed over bodies of dead comrades like something out of a 'zombie movie,' says Ukrainian soldier

    The soldier told CNN he fought waves of these mercenaries for 10 hours in a fierce battle for the town of Bakhmut.

  • Op-Ed: Palestinians in Israel have new cause to fear for their future

    Some in the new Netanyahu government aim to expel Arabs or, more insidiously, to make life so miserable that many choose to leave.

  • Journalist Reports Pro-MAGA GOP Insiders Secretly 'Can't Wait Until This Guy Dies'

    “I was taken aback by how often I heard this,” McKay Coppins said on CNN.

  • GOP House Member Eric Burlison Makes Unbelievable Holocaust Comparison

    The freshman lawmaker is the latest conservative to swing and miss in trying to connect a recent event to the Nazi effort to exterminate Jews.

  • McDonalds President Says It Might Be 'Impossible' to Operate in These Key States

    While the pandemic accelerated both discussions and movement of businesses, talk of how California's high tax rates and liberal leadership has made it "impossible" to do business in the state is anything but new. In 1933, one state official wrote that "if we set up a tax on one of their supercolossal $7,000,000 productions, [the movie industry] would no doubt transfer their operations to" Florida. Similar fears of a business exodus to Nevada pushed local legislators to give a property tax break to equipment manufacturers in the 1960s.

  • Russia must leave occupied Georgian territories after defeat in Ukraine, Georgian president says

    Once Russia is defeated in Ukraine, the peace treaty should include provisions for Moscow’s forces to leave occupied Georgia’s South Ossetia and Abkhazia, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said on Feb. 1.

  • Putin says military must stop Ukrainian shelling of Russian regions

    Putin was addressing a government meeting about restoring destroyed housing and infrastructure in regions of southwest Russia that border Ukraine. Ukraine does not claim responsibility for strikes inside Russian territory but has described them as "karma" for Moscow's invasion, which has razed Ukrainian cities and systematically targeted the country's energy infrastructure, leaving people frequently without power and water in the depths of winter.

  • US may announce transfer of long-range smart bombs to Ukraine on 3 January WSJ

    A new package of US military assistance to Ukraine, which for the first time will contain long-range smart bombs, may be announced as early as Friday, 3 January. Source: The Wall Street Journal; European pravda These are the precision-guided Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), whose range is 150 kilometres, more than any other weapon that the United States has transferred to Ukraine.

  • France seizes Iran assault rifles, missiles heading to Yemen

    French naval forces in January seized thousands of assault rifles, machine guns and anti-tank missiles in the Gulf of Oman coming from Iran heading to Yemen's Houthi rebels, officials said Thursday, the latest such interdiction amid the Mideast nation’s long-running war. While Iran did not immediately acknowledge the seizure, images of the weapons released by the U.S. military's Central Command showed them to be similar to others captured by American forces in other shipments tied back to Tehran.

  • MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’

    Scott EisenMAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately

  • Putin’s ‘window of opportunity’ on battlefield closing, says former NATO head Rasmussen

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin knows that the "window of opportunity" for Russian troops on the battlefield is closing, so he will exert maximum pressure, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Jan. 31, according to Ukrinform news agency.

  • Do Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare? Sen. Thom Tillis says those questions are based on ‘a false premise.’

    Tillis said he supports setting up Social Security and Medicare systems that he, “as a person with almost 40 years of business background, can look at the numbers and say, ‘This is a promise we can keep.'” His business experience includes stints with companies such as IBM (IBM) and PwC. Potential reductions to major federal entitlement programs have been a hot topic in recent days, with President Joe Biden and other Democrats criticizing Republicans over the issue.