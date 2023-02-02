4

Iran blames Israel for drone strike caught on video, threatens retaliation

Caitlin McFall
·2 min read

Iran on Thursday blamed Israel for a drone strike that hit a military factory near the city of Isfahan over the weekend and threatened revenge, saying it "reserves its legitimate and inherent right" to respond.

Reports surfaced earlier this week citing a U.S. official who attributed the attack to Israel, but Tehran’s accusation could prolong what appears to have become a covert war between the Middle Eastern nations.

"Early investigations suggest that the Israeli regime was responsible for this attempted act of aggression," Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said in a letter to the United Nations, though he did not cite the evidence Tehran has to back its accusations.

Iran drone strike
Eyewitness footage shows what is said to be the moment of an explosion at a military industry factory in Isfahan, Iran, Jan. 29, 2023, in this still image obtained from a video.

IRAN, RUSSIA TO INTEGRATE BANKING SYSTEMS TO BYPASS WESTERN SANCTIONS

"The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its legitimate and inherent right…to defend its national security and respond resolutely to any threats or wrongful actions by the Israeli regime, wherever and whenever deemed necessary," he added.

Israel has previously levied attacks at Iran, focusing its efforts particularly on Iran’s nuclear program following the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal following the U.S.'s withdrawal in 2018.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Israel has not commented on the Saturday strike and details remain scarce, though according to the Iranian defense ministry three drones were levied at the military building before two of them were stopped.

One drone struck the building causing "minor damage" to the roof and no casualties were reported.

It is unclear what was produced or what the target was in the military factory.

Iravani said the attack "by the Zionist regime [Israel] goes against international law."

US FORCES INTERCEPT THOUSANDS OF ASSAULT RIFLES, AMMO, ANTI-TANK MISSILES FROM IRAN

Iranian media said the attack was carried out using "quadcopters equipped with bomblets," which are drones with four rotors and operated from a short distance using remote control.

In July, Iran claimed to have stopped a plot to target sensitive sites in Isfahan, alleging that a group of Kurdish forces exiled from Iran had been trained up by Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad.

Members of the group appeared on state television to confess to the allegations. But human rights groups countered these apparent confessions and pointed out that Iran has long used brut force to coerce similar public declarations.

Iran is believed to be developing its nuclear program despite international efforts to block Tehran, and on Wednesday the UN nuclear watchdog said an inspector found worrying signs of development at an underground facility in Fordo, roughly 125 miles south of Tehran.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The inspector reportedly found two cascades of advanced IR-6 centrifuges "interconnected in a way that was substantially different from the mode of operation declared by Iran to the Agency in November last year."

The International Atomic Energy Agency did not expand on what this finding could mean.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Recommended Stories

  • Iranian film director goes on hunger strike in prison

    An Iranian director who was arrested last summer, weeks before his latest film was released to widespread acclaim, has gone on hunger strike to protest his continued detention amid more than four months of anti-government protests. Jafar Panahi, whose films have thrilled critics and won numerous international prizes, issued a statement saying he would refuse food or medicine starting Wednesday “in protest against the extra-legal and inhumane behavior of the judicial and security apparatus.” Such arrests have become increasingly frequent since nationwide protests broke out in September over the death of a young woman in police custody.

  • Iran, Russia to integrate banking systems to bypass Western sanctions

    Iran and Russia have signed an agreement to integrate their countries' respective banking systems in order to bypass Western sanctions.

  • French Forces Seize Iranian-Supplied Weapons Bound for Yemen

    Elite French special forces seized a boatload of Iranian-supplied weapons and ammunition bound for Yemen as part of a deepening effort to contain Tehran, according to officials familiar with the operation.

  • Yonkers man indicted in plot to kill Iranian dissident: What to know

    Khalid Mehdiyev of Yonkers allegedly lurked outside the Brooklyn home of Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad as part of a murder-for-hire plot.

  • US to Tap Traditional African Crops to Solve Food Insecurity

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is launching a new initiative to identify and invest in climate adaptation for Africa’s most nutritious crops in a bid to deal with growing hunger on the continent.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Reviv

  • Iranian film director Jafar Panahi starts hunger strike in prison - rights group

    Iranian film director Jafar Panahi has started a hunger strike in prison to protest against authorities' refusal to release him temporarily on bail pending retrial, the activist HRANA news agency reported on Thursday. Panahi was detained in July and told he would serve a six-year prison sentence originally issued by a Tehran court in 2010, amid a stepped-up crackdown on dissent in the Islamic Republic. "According to the law, I should have been released on bail after my request for retrial was accepted but my case has been delayed for more than 100 days," the 62-year-old film director wrote in a letter, according to HRANA.

  • Israel to Chad: need to curb Iran, Hezbollah clout in Sahel

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Chadian President Mahamat Deby, in Israel to open an embassy on Thursday, heard his hosts' concern about what they described as the clout of their arch-foes Iran and Hezbollah in Africa's Sahel region. Israel only confirmed Deby's visit on Wednesday, a day after he arrived. Chad's embassy is in Ramat Gan, a town abutting Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

  • Why teams in white Super Bowl jerseys hold an advantage

    Super Bowl history shows that wearing a white jersey gives NFL teams a better shot at winning the Lombardi Trophy.

  • The Pentagon must make a culture shift to embrace innovation

    A culture of innovation is fundamental to acquiring, adopting and scaling new technologies that will give our men and women in uniform the advantage.

  • Elon Musk Caught in the Russia-Ukraine Crossfire

    The billionaire is a vocal supporter of Ukraine in the war, but his support also earns him fierce criticism from both sides.

  • Putin invokes Stalingrad battle as justifying Ukraine fight

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday marked the 80th anniversary of the World War II Soviet victory over Nazi German forces in the battle of Stalingrad, and invoked the long and grueling fight as justification for the conflict in Ukraine. Putin laid a wreath at the eternal flame of the memorial complex to the fallen Red Army soldiers in Volgograd, the current name of the city, which stretches along the western bank of the Volga River. Putin and other Russian officials frequently characterize Ukraine as a hotbed of neo-Nazi beliefs, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is of Jewish descent.

  • Amazon is packed with 50%-off deals — including $10 Sony headphones loved by 70,000 fans

    And don't miss the No. 1 bestselling Henckels knife set for over 60% off — it's $130, down from $345!

  • Trump taunts Haley about past statements on challenging him

    Former President Trump on Wednesday taunted Nikki Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations, about an anticipated announcement that she will be launching a 2024 White House bid. The former South Carolina governor is expected to announce that she will be running for president later this month, becoming the second Republican to officially wade…

  • Russia sentences exiled journalist to prison over Ukraine war remarks

    Nevzorov, a veteran journalist and ex-politician, was persecuted for saying Russian forces had deliberately shelled a maternity hospital in besieged Mariupol.

  • Zelenskyy on situation at contact line: It is getting even tougher

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that there has been a certain increase in the offensive actions of the Russian invaders in the east part of Ukraine. The Russians are trying to show at least some gains before the anniversary of the invasion.

  • Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talks Super Bowl LVII preps

    The Eagles will face former head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

  • Poland aims to get training time on Leopard tanks down to 5 weeks

    Poland aims to get training time on Leopard 2 battle tanks down to five weeks at a centre where Ukrainian soldiers are likely to be taught how to operate the Western battlefield workhorse against Russia's invasion. The village of Swietoszow in western Poland, near the German border, hosts one of just three Leopard training centres in Europe - the others are in Germany and Switzerland. The Polish military declined to confirm where Ukrainian soldiers would be trained, but military experts said Swietoszow was the most likely location.

  • Dual blood thinners under prescribed after minor or warning stroke, especially in women

    Research Highlights: In a recent study, less than half of the people were prescribed dual blood-thinning therapy, despite evidence that starting two anti-platelet blood thinning medications, such as aspirin or clopidogrel, may reduce the short-term ...

  • Wrexham To The Premier League? Ryan Reynolds Sets 10-Year Goal After Riveting FA Cup Performance

    “You serious, Clark?” Ryan Reynolds fans are used to the Canadian actor saying hilarious things (or in the case of his comic book alter ego Deadpool, hilarious and outrageous things), but his recent comments to the British media regarding his soccer club Wrexham, which he co-owns with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, are sure to raise eyebrows among footy fans. “In 10 years' time, the plan is Premier League,” the star said Sunday, according to the Daily Mail. “Why not? No one has ever done anything

  • Iran blames Israel for drone attack, threatens retaliation

    Iran on Thursday blamed Israel for a drone attack that targeted a military workshop in its central city of Isfahan over the weekend, warning that it “reserves its legitimate and inherent right” to retaliate. Iran's mission to the United Nations, in a letter it published on its website, attributed the attack , which happened late Saturday, to Israel. “Early investigations suggest that the Israeli regime was responsible for this attempted act of aggression,” the letter signed by Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said.