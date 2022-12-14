Iran booted from UN Women's commission following brutal crackdown on protesters

Caitlin McFall
·2 min read

Iran on Wednesday was ousted from the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women over its oppressive policies for women and its brutal crackdown on protesters.

Twenty-nine members of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) voted to oust Tehran after the U.S. called on the 54-member body to immediately remove the Islamic Republic of Iran from the commission "for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term."

In a statement ahead of the vote Wednesday, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield argued that the commission could not "do its important work if it is being undermined from within."

"The Commission is the premier UN body for promoting gender equality and empowering women," she said ahead of the vote. "Iran’s membership at this moment is an ugly stain on the Commission’s credibility."

Some 16 nations abstained from the vote while 8 countries, including China opposed Iran’s removal from the commission.

Thomas-Greenfield championed the work of women’s rights activists in Iran who have protested the Khamenei regime and called on the UN to take action.

Tehran has come under international ire following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was killed while in police custody in September, and whose death prompted thousands to protest nationwide.

Amini was arrested and beaten by Iran’s morality police for wearing her hijab incorrectly before she succumbed to her injuries.

Women have since abandoned their hijabs, cut their hair and hit the streets alongside male supporters in protest, calling on the regime to remove its oppressive policies and address human rights abuses.

"The Iranian government probably thought Mahsa’s death would just be another statistic. A little addition to its long record of state-sponsored violence against women," Thomas-Greenfield said Wednesday. "But this time – this time – was different."

Over 18,400 people have reportedly been arrested with reports of disappearances, solidary confinement and torture that have since followed.

At least two men have been hung over their involvement in the protests and another 23 have reportedly been sentenced for execution.

Iran has reportedly called for a new intelligence agency to be installed within it’s judiciary branch to counter "propaganda campaigns by the global arrogance," Iran International reported Tuesday in apparent reference to Western opposition to Tehran’s brutal policies.

  Iran is booted from U.N. women's group

    "Iran's membership at this moment is an ugly stain on the Commission's credibility," the U.S. told nations at the U.N.

  At least 400 Iranian protestors in Tehran have been jailed, with many sentenced to 10 years and others publicly hanged

    Mass protests broke out across Iran following the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in police custody in September.

