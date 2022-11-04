Iran celebrates 1979 U.S. embassy takeover amid anti-government protests

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators take part in a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Athens.
Elwely Elwelly
·2 min read

By Elwely Elwelly

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran held state-sponsored annual rallies on Friday marking the 1979 seizure of the U.S. embassy in Tehran, as the clerical establishment that has ruled the Islamic Republic since then battles nationwide protests calling for its downfall.

Radical students stormed the embassy soon after the fall of the U.S.-backed Shah, and 52 Americans were held hostage there for 444 days. The two countries have been enemies ever since.

Images broadcast on state television showed anti-American demonstrations attended by tens of thousands of people across the country on the "National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance". Songs called for "Death to America" and described Iran's arch-foe as a manifestation of Satan.

Schoolchildren carried banners in support of the storming of the embassy and waved Iranian flags.

Friday's pro-establishment demonstrations offered a stark contrast to the wave of protests that has swept the country since a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, died in morality police custody on Sept. 16 after being arrested for being inappropriately dressed.

FEAR FACTOR

The protests present one the biggest challenges to the authority of the leadership enshrined by the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with many young Iranians overcoming the fear that has stifled dissent ever since.

Women, who have been burning their veils, and university students are playing a prominent role in the demonstrations, which call for the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but all layers of society are taking part.

The activist HRANA news agency said on Friday that 300 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of Thursday including 47 minors, as well as 37 members of the security forces.

More than 14,000 people have been arrested, including 385 students, in protests in 134 cities and towns, and 132 universities, it said.

Iran has blamed the United States and other foreign enemies for the unrest, saying they want to destabilise the country.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to "free" Iran, and said that demonstrators working against the country's government would soon succeed in freeing themselves.

"Don't worry, we're gonna free Iran. They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon," Biden said during a campaign speech in California, as dozens of demonstrators gathered outside holding banners supporting the Iranian protesters.

Biden did not expand on his remarks.

In response, hardline President Ebrahim Raisi said in a speech televised live on Friday: "I am telling Biden that Iran was freed 43 years ago."

(Writing by Michael Georgy; editing by John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • Dose of synthetic "magic mushrooms" temporarily eases depression, study finds

    Patients took the psychedelic drug in a supervised medical setting in a session that lasted six to eight hours.

  • Woman reveals first warning sign of tumours that made her brain look like a ‘fruit bowl’

    Kaylee Crawshaw, 33, compared the tumours to a lime and a gooseberry

  • China calls for protection of Pakistan projects, peaceful end to Kashmir dispute

    China has reiterated its call for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute and the protection of Chinese investments in Pakistan, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrapped up a two-day official visit to Beijing. The 47-point joint statement, released after what was Sharif's first trip to China since taking office in April, saw the two countries pledge cooperation on a wide range of areas, from disaster relief to trade and investments and security. Sharif was the second foreign leader - after

  • Should You Buy Telus (TU) Ahead of Earnings?

    Telus (TU) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Biden puts economic record front and center at New Mexico midterms rally

    President Joe Biden gave a forceful defense of his economic record at a New Mexico rally on Thursday in the final days before the midterm elections.

  • Fact check: Post falsely links Pennsylvania drop boxes ballots to election fraud

    Ballots found in drop boxes in Centre County, Pennsylvania, are not evidence of election fraud, county officials told USA TODAY.

  • AOC says her Twitter account stopped working properly after she criticized Elon Musk

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Musk were sniping at each other Wednesday over a proposal to charge $8 a month for verified Twitter accounts.

  • Judge agrees to appoint monitor for Trump Organization assets

    A state judge granted a request by New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is pursuing a massive lawsuit against the company.

  • Toshiba’s Preferred Bidder Said Set to Miss Finance Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium considering a bid for Toshiba Corp. is poised to miss a Nov. 7 deadline to secure financing for what could be Asia’s biggest deal this year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and Chi

  • Biden on California rescue mission as House Democrats falter

    In an urgent plea as his party faces the potential loss of House and Senate control, President Joe Biden asked voters Thursday to go to the polls to support Democratic candidates, warning that a Republican Congress would reshape America by cutting back on health care and threatening abortion rights and retirement security. Speaking in San Diego County, California, at an evening rally in support of endangered Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, the president said the outcome of the election would “determine the direction of the country for at least a decade or more.” “This is a choice ... between two fundamentally different versions of America,” Biden said.

  • Ukraine Latest: Power Cutoffs Widen Amid Infrastructure Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Power rationing widened in Kyiv, as Ukrainian authorities sought to relieve pressure on energy infrastructure that has been targeted by Russia’s escalating attacks. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by

  • Trump merger partner Digital World delays shareholder vote again

    The blank-check acquisition company that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm is giving itself more time to get investors to agree to an extension to complete the deal after support fell short again. Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) Chief Executive Patrick Orlando on Thursday said he is extending a voting deadline until Nov. 22. DWAC has failed several times to secure support for a one-year extension to the deal because many in its shareholder base are individuals investors, such as fans of Trump, who are not accustomed to voting their shares.

  • Wisconsin Republicans Humbly Suggest They Should Win Every Election, Regardless of How People Vote

    One party's control of the legislature is "voter-proof." Now they're pledging to "reform" the elections infrastructure.

  • The White House deleted a tweet that credited Biden for an increase in Social Security payments after a Twitter feature gave it a fact-check label

    The White House said the tweet lacked context, but it wasn't the first time Biden touted the Social Security increase, which is due to raging inflation.

  • Myanmar junta responsible for crisis, says Indonesia foreign minister

    Myanmar's military government is responsible for a lack of progress on a peace plan agreed with ASEAN, Indonesia's foreign minister said on Thursday, adding the regional bloc has done its part in trying to end hostilities in the strife-torn country. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has urged Myanmar to implement a peace plan agreed last year to halt a spiral of violence that has gripped the country since the military overthrew an elected government in Feb. 2021. The plan, agreed about 18 months ago, includes engaging in constructive dialogue, and access for humanitarian aid and a special ASEAN envoy.

  • The poker scandal is still under investigation. Is anyone likely to come out on top?

    More than a month has passed since a scandal rocked the poker world, with no evidence of cheating found yet. That leaves players, and fans, in limbo.

  • Cleric killed in restive Iranian city, protests rage on

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A cleric at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the restive, mostly Sunni Muslim Iranian city of Zahedan has been shot dead, the official news agency IRNA said, threatening a spike in sectarian tensions complicating government efforts to contain widespread unrest. IRNA named the dead cleric as Sajjad Shahraki. "A special task force has been formed for the purpose of identifying and arresting the perpetrators," said Ahmad Taheri, police commander of Sistan-Baluchistan province.

  • 'Whites and Asians need not apply': Election mailers show fake hiring ad

    Election mailers distributed by the nonprofit organization America First Legal Foundation are using a mock hiring ad to claim racial discrimination against Asians. The election mailers feature claims related to alleged racial discrimination against white and Asian Americans, and were sent out in North Carolina, Arizona, California, Michigan, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, according to Indy Week. Another mailer claims that “Biden And Left-Wing Radicals are engaged in widespread racial discrimination against whites and Asian Americans…even though it’s against the law.”

  • Should I draw from from my 401(k) and delay claiming Social Security benefits? Here’s what the experts say

    This ‘bridging technique’ is gaining popularity. But is it right for you?

  • AP PHOTOS: Farmers in Kashmir try growing saffron indoors

    As climate change impacts the production of prized saffron in Indian-controlled Kashmir, scientists are shifting to a largely new technique for growing one of the world’s most expensive spices in the Himalayan region: indoor cultivation. Agriculture scientist Nazir Ahmed Ganai said indoor cultivation is helping boost saffron production, which has been adversely hit by environmental changes in recent years. Kashmir’s economy is mainly agrarian and the rising impact of climate change, warming temperatures and erratic rainfall patterns has increased worries among farmers who complain about growing less produce.