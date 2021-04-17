Iran, China say signs of progress at nuclear talks

  • Meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna
  • Meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna
1 / 2

Iran, China say signs of progress at nuclear talks

Meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna
Francois Murphy
·2 min read

By Francois Murphy

VIENNA (Reuters) - A new understanding is emerging at talks aimed at salvaging Iran's nuclear deal with global powers, Tehran's chief negotiator said on Saturday according to Iranian state media, as China's delegate also reported progress.

Abbas Araqchi said after a meeting of remaining parties to the 2015 deal that the Iranian delegation had submitted proposed texts on nuclear issues and the lifting of sanctions, and that work on a common text, "at least in areas where there are common views", could begin.

Iran has breached many of the deal's restrictions on its nuclear activities in response to the U.S. withdrawal and reimposition of sanctions against Tehran under President Donald Trump.

Araqchi was quoted as saying that, while serious disagreements remained, "a new understanding appears to be emerging."

The second round of talks began on Thursday in a luxury Vienna hotel. The United States, making a new diplomatic push in the Middle East under Joe Biden's administration, is not present as Iran has declined face-to-face negotiation.

However, European Union officials chairing the talks are carrying out shuttle diplomacy with a U.S. delegation based at another hotel across the road.

Negotiators are working on steps that both sides must take, on sanctions and nuclear activities, to return to full compliance, but the talks have been further complicated by an explosion at Iran's main uranium-enrichment facility at Natanz.

Iran has responded by saying it is enriching uranium to 60% fissile purity, a big step towards weapons-grade from the 20% it had previously achieved.

China's envoy to the talks earlier said all participants - China, Russia, France, Britain, Germany and Iran - had agreed to accelerate work on issues including which sanctions the United States would lift.

"All parties have agreed to further pick up their pace in subsequent days by engaging (in) more extensive, substantive work on sanctions-lifting as well as other relevant issues," Wang Qun told reporters.

Tehran says the Natanz blast was an act of sabotage by Israel and on Saturday named a suspect. Israel has not formally commented on the incident.

Wang, the only envoy who regularly speaks to reporters outside the talks, said remaining parties to the deal had resumed "productive and constructive work" over the past two days.

"In the next few days we hope the Joint Commission will immediately start negotiating the specific formula of sanction-lifting," he added, using the term for formal meetings of those parties.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy and Dubai newsroom; writing and editing by John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • Edward Snowden Auctions NFT Titled ‘Stay Free’ on Foundation Platform

    Activist, free speech and privacy advocate, and whistleblower, Edward Snowden, is auctioning an NFT called “Stay Free” on the Foundation platform. The NFT, the only of its kind, is being auctioned on behalf of the Freedom of the Press Foundation. Snowden dives into NFTs The piece is an image of the landmark court decision ruling … Continued

  • Biden says Iranian enrichment to 60% unhelpful, but glad about talks

    Iran on Friday said it had begun enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever and a step closer to the 90% that is weapons grade, at its Natanz plant, where an explosion occurred earlier this week that Tehran blamed on Israel. "We do not support and do not think it's at all helpful that Iran is saying it's going to move to enrich to 60 percent," Biden told reporters in Washington during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

  • Biden and Japan's Suga project unity against China

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**Broadcasters: NO USE Digital: US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE CHINA. NO USE AUSTRALIA BROADCASTERS. NO USE ABC AMERICA, CNN, FOX, UNIVISION, TELEMUNDO, BBC AMERICA, NBC, OR THEIR DIGITAL/MOBILE PLATFORMS. VIDEO MUST BE USED IN ITS ENTIRETY. EXISTING GRAPHICS MAY BE OVERWRITTEN BY CLIENT'S OWN GRAPHICS BUT NO FURTHER EDITS ARE PERMITTED, INCLUDING FOR LENGTH.**U.S. President Joe Biden sough to present a united front with Japan against China's assertiveness on Friday, as he hosted Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House.The talks were dominated by China's increased military movements near Taiwan, as well as its tightening grip on Hong Kong and its crackdown on Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang."Today, Prime Minister Suga and I affirmed our ironclad support for U.S.-Japanese alliance and for our shared security. We committed to working together to take on the challenges from China and on issues like the East China Sea, the South China Sea, as well as North Korea, to ensure a future of a free and open Indo-Pacific."The summit came just days after China sent 25 aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, near Taiwan, a democratic island which Beijing claims as its own.A joint statement released by the leaders after the meeting made direct reference to the need for peace and stability in the Taiwan strait.Suga also underscored the importance of engaging in frank dialogue with Beijing."We also had serious talks on China's influence over the peace and prosperity of the Pacific and the world at large. We agreed to oppose any attempts to change the status quo by force or collusion in the East and South China seas and intimidation of others in the region."The two leaders also agreed to work on the development of 5G communication technologies to prevent one of China’s leading companies, Huawei, from dominating the global market.They also announced plans to jointly invest in artificial intelligence and semiconductor supply chains.This was the first in-person meeting Biden has had with a foreign leader and underscores his administration's commitment to a foreign policy focused towards East Asia.It also shows his desire to revitalise the U.S. alliances that frayed under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

  • Turmoil at Huarong Asset Management Highlights Risks in China’s Bond Market

    Investors dumped bonds of China Huarong Asset Management after it missed a deadline to disclose its financials, sparking concerns of a default.

  • Biden Team Weighs Russia Sanctions Impact, Has More Options

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is evaluating the impact of new sanctions on Russia and is prepared to escalate those penalties if the Kremlin fails to rein in hacking attacks and attempts to interfere with the U.S. political process, according to people familiar with the matter.Options available to President Joe Biden include expanding the measures announced Thursday to bar U.S. financial institutions from the secondary market for ruble-denominated bonds issued by Russian state banks, said the people, who discussed the matter on condition of anonymity.Biden ordered the latest sanctions on Russia -- including limits on buying newly issued sovereign debt -- in response to allegations that Moscow was behind a hack on SolarWinds Corp. and interfered with last year’s U.S. election.The U.S. also sanctioned a number of entities and individuals, while expelling 10 Russian diplomats working in Washington, including some intelligence officers.Yet the moves were calibrated by the U.S. to punish the Kremlin for past misdeeds while keeping relations from deteriorating further, especially as tensions grow over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine.In another sign of worsening relations between the two countries, Russia on Saturday accused a Ukrainian diplomat of stealing information and gave him three days to leave the country on Saturday, the news agency Interfax reported. Ukraine hinted it would respond in kind. Two days before announcing the sanctions, Biden offered to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later this year, even as he warned his counterpart about a litany of transgressions.White House communications staff didn’t immediately offer a comment.For now, U.S. officials are waiting to see how Putin responds. On Friday, Russia expelled 10 American diplomats and imposed sanctions on eight officials in tit-for-tat moves that stopped short of responding to U.S. restrictions on its sovereign debt.Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Moscow that Russia could take steps that harm the interests of U.S. businesses but will hold those in reserve for now.Market ImpactThe Biden administration is also watching global markets to see the impact of its latest measures, including on the ruble, and any shifts in foreign ownership of Russian ruble bonds, according to the people. Interest rate decisions by Russia’s central bank and capital flows will also provide important clues, they said.The Bank of Russia’s next interest rate decision is scheduled for April 23.Under the sanctions unveiled Thursday, the Biden administration will bar U.S. financial institutions from participating in the primary market for new debt issued by the Russian central bank, Finance Ministry and sovereign wealth fund. Those limits would take effect starting June 14.Russian bonds fell and the ruble dropped the most since December on news of the impending penalties, but recovered their losses on Friday as investors concluded that the measures were milder than had been feared.White House officials sought to limit the sanctions’ fallout for the U.S. and global financial system while sparing the Russian civilian population from unnecessary harm, the people said. The Biden team now hopes to begin de-escalating tensions and believe that would benefit financial markets and the Russian economy, one of the people said.Still, U.S. officials are holding in reserve other potential escalations, including moves aimed at preventing secondary market trading in any ruble debt for the first 90 days or more after issuance, the person said.(Updates with Russia expelling Ukraine diplomat in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran identifies suspect behind blast at Natanz nuclear site

    "Reza Karimi, the perpetrator of this sabotage... has been identified" by Iran's intelligence ministry, state TV said. It said the suspect had fled Iran before last Sunday’s blast that the Islamic Republic has blamed on arch-foe Israel.

  • China says US-Japan actions are stoking division

    China hit back at the U.S.-Japan show of alliance during talks between President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, calling it an "ironic attempt of stoking division.” China said Suga and Biden's news conference Friday, in which they issued a joint statement on shared values in democracy and human rights and aired concerns about China's activities in the Indo-Pacific region, had gone “far beyond the scope of normal development of bilateral relations.”

  • Outspoken Hong Kong billionaire Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months in prison for taking part in pro-democracy protests

    Jimmy Lai is the founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper. He was found guilty of unauthorized assembly.

  • Analysis: No knockout, but new U.S. sanctions add to Russia's 'slow destruction'

    For all the insouciance with which markets treated Washington's latest sanctions on Russia, its move to target Moscow's main funding avenue - the rouble bond market - has in some ways, crossed the Rubicon, potentially with far-reaching consequences. Drawing on experiences of sanctions imposed previously, including after the 2014 Ukraine crisis and the Mueller report on Russia's alleged U.S. election meddling, money managers haven't rushed to dump Russian assets en masse. The rouble, which fell as much as 2% at one point on Thursday, has clawed back losses and is on its way to recording its best week this year; Russian bond yields, on local as well as international markets, have fallen.

  • Iran nuclear talks to last several days then pause: EU official

    Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain. A delegation from the United States, which pulled out of the accord under President Donald Trump, is based in a nearby hotel as Iran has refused to hold direct talks. Talks will continue "for a few days and then I think the two most relevant delegations will go back home to receive more precise instructions and then, I don't know when, we will resume," the EU official told reporters in a phone briefing.

  • Second CDU premier drops support for Laschet's German chancellery run

    BERLIN (Reuters) -A second Christian Democrat state premier has called for the conservative bloc's choice of German chancellor candidate for September's election to be linked to popularity ratings, effectively shifting his support behind Bavarian Markus Soeder. With CDU Chancellor Angela Merkel stepping down after the election, pressure is mounting on the bloc to agree on a candidate as its ratings wallow near a one-year low, hurt by the government's chaotic handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The race between Armin Laschet, Christian Democrat (CDU) chairman, and Soeder, head of the CDU's Bavarian CSU sister party, has descended into a messy spat despite both men vowing on Sunday to make a quick and amicable decision.

  • New York is about to spew a lot more carbon into the air, thanks to Andrew Cuomo and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s anti-nuclear crusade

    Cuomo and his former bro-in-law RFK Jr. pushed to close the Indian Point nuclear power plant. New York now has to burn more fossil fuels for energy.

  • As China ramps up military flights around Taiwan, another quieter mission continues at sea

    Chinese flights near Taiwan have increased in recent weeks, and the planes involved hint at a larger effort to improve China's military capabilities.

  • Pressure mounts for Merkel's bloc to end its power struggle

    Pressure mounted Saturday on the two contenders hoping to lead German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right bloc into September's national election to end their power struggle and agree which of them will run to succeed her. Armin Laschet, the leader of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, and Markus Soeder, the head of its smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, have both declared their interest in running for chancellor. Germany’s parliamentary election Sept. 26 will determine who succeeds Merkel, who isn’t seeking a fifth term after nearly 16 years in power.

  • When you can expect a $600 California stimulus check

    California's Golden State Stimulus payments began going out this week for eligible people in the state who have already filed their tax returns. About 5.7 million people qualify for the $600 payments aimed at low-income Californians. The money comes from a bill that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law earlier this year.

  • AP Interview: Beijing says US 'too negative' toward China

    A top Chinese diplomat said Friday that U.S. policy toward China is “too negative" and that cooperation could be critically important as the Biden administration focuses on combatting COVID-19 and promoting economic recovery. The U.S. appears to be highlighting confrontation and playing down cooperation, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press. China could be a partner as Biden tackles the coronavirus and the economy, he said.

  • Are Oil Stocks Undervalued?

    Oil stocks are on fire this year. The average one in the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production EFT (an ETF that holds 50 oil and gas producers) is up more than 30% year-to-date. Oil stocks are up even more over the past year as they've skyrocketed off their pandemic-induced bottom in March 2020.

  • Jeffree Star and friend Daniel Lucas involved in ‘severe’ car accident

    YouTube star’s Rolls Royce flipped three times after reportedly hitting black ice

  • Latina grandmother assaulted on LA bus in anti-Asian attack

    A 70-year-old woman was getting off a bus in LA when another passenger dragged her to the other end of the vehicle and beat her, her son says

  • Blackford, other writers, wrong about McConnell and the filibuster

    Linda Blackford is unapologetic in her outward hatred toward conservatives. Now we are “idiots” if we cast a vote for the Senator. I’m not sure if that is a compliment or a “dig.” Probably a dig. But, with the Senator earning 58 percent to McGrath’s 38 percent, or 1,233,315 popular votes to 816,257 McGrath voters, I’ll take that as a compliment.