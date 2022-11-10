4

Iran claims to have built hypersonic ballistic missile

Caitlin McFall
·3 min read

Tehran claims to have built a hypersonic ballistic missile, according to reports that cited Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Thursday.

Department of Defense spokesperson for the Middle East region, Army Lieutenant Colonel Rob Lodewick, told Fox News Digital that the Pentagon is "well aware" of the reporting but said it remains "skeptical."

"As always, we will refrain from disclosure of intelligence reporting and assessments on such sensitive topics," he added. "We continue to closely monitor Iran’s development and proliferation of advanced missile and associated technology."

Hypersonic missiles are not only capable to traveling over five times faster than the speed of sound, at a rate of 3,800 mph, but are also able to travel on complex trajectories that make them difficult to defend against, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Hypersonic missile
State media reports say a hypersonic missile was tested at an undisclosed location in North Korea, Jan. 11, 2022, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.

IRAN SENT MORE THAN 3,500 DRONES TO RUSSIA FOR ITS WAR AGAINST UKRAINE: INTEL DOSSIER

Defense officials have previously noted Iran’s tendency to exaggerate when it comes to its military capabilities.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The comments made by a top official in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard come as Western-Iranian ties are increasingly strained over Tehran's supply of drones to Russia and their use in Ukraine.

"This missile has a high speed and can maneuver in and out of the atmosphere. It will target the enemy's advanced anti-missile systems and is a big generational leap in the field of missiles," commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh said, according to Reuters.

Russia has reportedly launched "multiple" hypersonic missiles in Ukraine, top U.S. defense officials said earlier this year.

Russia missile
A Topol mobile intercontinental ballistic missile system on display at the Army Expo in Moscow, Aug. 22, 2021.

US, SAUDI ARABIA ON HIGH ALERT OVER INTEL OF IMPENDING IRANIAN ATTACK: REPORT

The U.S. responded by testing its own hypersonic missiles in July following reported concerns that Russia, China and North Korea were surpassing Washington’s missile capabilities.

It is unclear how many hypersonic missiles Russia has in its stocks, but as the war in Ukraine enters a ninth month Russian missile and tactical supplies have drastically dwindled and prompted Moscow to look to nations like Iran to help arm its troops.

Drone supplies to Russia are not the only international defense sector that Tehran has become embroiled in.

Last week Iran announced that it had tested a three-stage space launch vehicle, dubbed the Ghaem 100, which could launch satellites weighing up to 180 pounds into orbit. 

Russia missile defense
A Viking anti-aircraft missile system on display at the Army Expo in Moscow on Aug. 22, 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. officials have condemned the move as "destabilizing" as concerns mount that they could be used to deploy a nuclear warhead.

"The U.S. remains confident in our ability to deter and defend against any and all threats imposed by the regime and we continue to work with our allies and partners to do so," Lodewick told Fox News Digital. "We continue to call upon Iran to de-escalate tensions in the region."

Iran has repeatedly denied that it is attempting to develop its nuclear capabilities as Western nations look to bring Tehran back under a nuclear nonproliferation agreement.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran claims it has developed a hypersonic missile

    A commander said the new missile would "be able to breach all the systems of anti-missile defense," declaring it "a great generational leap in the field of missiles."

  • The 10 wildest Eagles stats at the (almost) halfway point

    From Chauncey Gardner-Johnsons production to the Eagles' rushing success, Reuben Frank has 10 crazy non-Jalen Hurts stats from the first eight games.

  • Ukraine boosts Southeast Asia ties with peace accord

    Ukraine signed a peace accord Thursday with Southeast Asian nations, a largely symbolic act that comes as Kyiv seeks to shore up international support in isolating Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba signed the “Treaty on Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia” as the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations got underway in Phnom Penh, Cambodia's capital. The ASEAN summit kicks off a series of three top-level meetings in Asia, with the Group of 20 summit in Bali to follow and then the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok.

  • Sean Penn visits Ukraine's Zelenskiy, loans him an Oscar

    Zelenskiy presented Penn, who is making a documentary in Ukraine and marking his third wartime visit, with the Order of Merit honor for strengthening relations, backing Ukraine's territorial integrity and helping to popularize the country, the president's office said. A video showed the two men on their way to view a plaque bearing Penn's signature, dated Feb. 24, the date of the Russian invasion, and set in the paving stones of an "Alley of Courage" Zelenskiy inaugurated in August to honor friends of Ukraine.

  • How Iran's Morality Police Enforces a Strict Interpretation of Islamic Law

    Iran's morality police has faced increasing international scrutiny over their role in the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

  • 2 charts showing the stock market’s next big problem

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi explains two charts on earnings estimates that investors should be paying attention to.

  • California voters reject Proposition 30, the ‘millionaires’ tax for electric vehicles

    Gov. Gavin Newsom’s opposition appeared to be a major factor.

  • Iran Says It Has Built Hypersonic Missile

    Iran said it has built a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating any air-defense system, as the United Nations atomic agency reported that Tehran continues to stonewall its investigation into Iranian nuclear activities.

  • Iran’s Atomic-Fuel Stockpile Swelled Amid National Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Global atomic monitors reported Iran’s stockpile of highly-enriched uranium swelled to a record in the last three months, even as violent nationwide protests against the Islamic Republic’s hard-line rulers thrust the country into deep political crisis.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without

  • Ukraine Cautious Over Russia’s Kherson Exit as Army Advances

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyiv expressed caution about Russia’s announcement its troops are abandoning the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the first major regional center seized in its invasion, in what would be a highly symbolic reverse for President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Bi

  • Iran sets up meeting on IAEA inquiry as diplomatic clash looms

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has agreed to a visit by the U.N. nuclear watchdog this month to start giving answers the agency and its 35-nation board have long called for on the origin of uranium particles found at three sites, an IAEA report on Thursday seen by Reuters said. Iran has yet to provide new material, however, and its offer came before next week's quarterly meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors at which diplomats say they expect Western powers to push for a resolution calling on Iran to cooperate, a move that Tehran usually bristles at. Many diplomats see Iran's offer as a thinly veiled attempt to reduce support for another resolution after a similar one was passed in June, though in the absence of tangible progress there is little to suggest Tehran's move would scupper a push to formally criticise it at the board.

  • Zelenskyy warns Russia against blowing up Kakhovka dam

    Any attempt to blow up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station dam and flood Ukrainian lands in Kherson Oblast would leave the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant without water to cool its reactors, placing the world under the threat of a nuclear disaster, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Nov. 9.

  • Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti voices support for protests

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti has posted a picture of herself on Instagram without a headscarf to express support for nationwide anti-government demonstrations, another sign that the protest movement is gaining support from all layers of society. Best-known for her role in "The Salesman", which won an Academy Award in 2017, the pro-reform artist held up a sign in the Instagram post which read "Woman, Life, Freedom" in Kurdish, a popular slogan in the demonstrations. Protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police for not wearing "appropriate attire" are posing one of the biggest challenges to Iran's clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution.

  • Office of President of Ukraine confirms that Western countries are not conducting secret negotiations with Russia

    No negotiations between Russia and Western countries are being conducted behind Ukraine's back, the Office of the President of Ukraine confirms. Source: Adviser to the Had of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak, in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as quoted by the Office of the President Quote: "The armed forces of both countries can communicate with each other and even receive warnings about the consequences of the use of weapons of mass destruction.

  • Wagner 'atrocities' give ammunition to Mali jihadists

    Since the withdrawal of the French army from Mali, Russia's Wagner Group has replaced it as a target of jihadist propaganda, experts say, with extremists making hay with claims that its mercenaries have committed atrocities against civilians.

  • Oklahoma Sooners earn crystal ball for 2023 EDGE Taylor Wein

    On the same day Oklahoma issued an offer for 2023 EDGE Taylor Wein, the Sooners were projected to land the rising Tennessee prospect. From @john9williams

  • Putin Gags Russian Officials Who Dared to Criticize War

    (Photo credit should read ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/AFP via Getty Images)The Kremlin has been icing out Russian politicians who have criticized the course of the war in Ukraine in recent days, blocking state media from quoting them even as Russian losses stack up, according to Russian news outlet Verstka.The Kremlin has zeroed in on silencing a group of State Duma deputies who have been critical of the war and Russia’s military in recent months, according to Verstka, which cites a source close to the lowe

  • Who Is Dodi Fayed? How He Met Princess Diana, And What Came Next

    Who was Emad "Dodi" Fayed? Learn about Princess Diana's boyfriend, including his role as a movie producer for Chariots of Fire, Kelly Fisher engagement and more.

  • Astros manager Dusty Baker agrees to new 1-year deal

    The subject of Wednesday's event was not immediately disclosed, but many fans have been eager to find out if they'll get back two pieces of the championship team.

  • Paul Hollywood meets Hollywood in Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday trailer

    Now that its disastrous “Mexican Week” is over, the Great British Baking Show and its spin-offs can go back to giving you that sense of calm viewers crave. While the show’s dip into cultural appropriation rightfully surprised viewers, the Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday is here to help fans forget about all that by basking in the glow of Hollywood celebrities.