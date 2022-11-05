Iran claims it gave Russia few drones, whereas we shoot down 10 every day Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers false Iran's statement that it had supplied Russia with a "small number" of Iranian-made drones several months before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: evening address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Quote: "By the way, today there were messages from Iran, from official representatives. They decided to admit that they did supply drones for Russian terror. But even in this confession they lied.

We shoot down at least ten Iranian drones every day, yet the Iranian regime claims that it supplied Russia with only a small number of them, and those before the start of the full-scale invasion. During just one day yesterday, 11 Shahed drones were destroyed.

We know for sure that Iranian instructors taught Russian terrorists how to use drones, and Tehran is generally silent about it."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, if Iran continues to "lie about the obvious", the world will make even greater efforts to investigate terrorist cooperation between the Russian and Iranian regimes and "what Russia is paying Iran for such cooperation".

"It is impossible in the modern world for any terrorists or their accomplices to remain unpunished", Zelenskyy emphasised.

Previously: On 5 November, Iran for the first time acknowledged that it had supplied Moscow with drones. However, they claimed that the drones were sent before the invasion of Ukraine, where Russia uses drones to strike power plants and civilian infrastructure.

Background:

Russia has recently been using massive numbers of kamikaze drones, that is, Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, to attack Ukraine (Russian forces call them Geran). Tehran has repeatedly denied that they supplied drones to Russia. The White House considers Iran's denials false.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that Iran's provision of weapons to Russia for use in its full-scale war makes it an accomplice to aggression and war crimes on the territory of Ukraine.

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, submitted for the President’s consideration a proposal to terminate diplomatic relations with Iran because of the Iranian-made drones that Russia uses against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

