Iran claims no involvement in planning attack on Israel

Iran's mission to the United Nations has claimed that Tehran was not involved in one of the bloodiest attacks on Israel in history, during which the Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and kidnapped dozens more.

Source: Reuters, citing a statement by Iran's mission to the UN

Quote from the statement: "The resolute measures taken by Palestine constitute a wholly legitimate defense against seven decades of oppressive occupation and heinous crimes committed by the illegitimate Zionist regime.

We emphatically stand in unflinching support of Palestine; however, we are not involved in Palestine's response, as it is taken solely by Palestine itself."

Details: The news agency notes that Iran makes no secret of its support for Hamas, or that it finances and arms the group, as well as another Palestinian militant organisation, Islamic Jihad.

Iran's mission to the UN stated that the "success" of the Hamas operation was due to its unexpectedness, adding that this led to the "biggest failure" of the Israeli security services.

Quote: "They are attempting to justify their failure and attribute it to Iran's intelligence power and operational planning. They (Israel) find it very difficult to accept that in the intelligence community, it is being narrated that they were defeated by a Palestinian group."

Background:

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Iranian security officials had helped plan Hamas's surprise attack on Israel and gave the green light for the attack at a meeting in Beirut last Monday. The newspaper noted that officers from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been working with Hamas since August to develop an air, ground and sea invasion plan.

On the morning of 7 October, missiles were launched en masse from the Gaza Strip into Israel by Hamas militants and fires surged through Israeli cities. As of 8 October, the number of people killed in the Hamas attack on Israel had exceeded 700, and more than 2,200 people had been injured.

