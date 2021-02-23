Iran clearly not participating in any 'fictional' nuclear deal from 2015: Dr. Ahmed
Iran expressed hope on Tuesday that South Korea and Japan would agree to release about $1 billion of Iranian funds frozen in the two countries because of U.S. sanctions, but South Korea said it still needed to discuss the matter with the United States. Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati had reached preliminary agreements with the ambassadors of Japan and South Korea on the fund releases.
Iran announced on Monday that it would cease allowing the International Atomic Energy Agency to conduct snap inspections of the country’s nuclear sites, following a deadline set by the country’s parliament. Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s envoy to the IAEA, made the announcement in a statement quoted by the state-run Tasnim news agency. Iran’s action eliminates the so-called “Additional Protocol,” an agreement with the IAEA made as part of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to allow snap nuclear inspections. IAEA head Rafael Grossi said on Sunday that Iran was preparing to allow “less access” to international nuclear inspectors but that it would let certain inspections to continue for up to three months. “The hope of the IAEA has been to stabilize a situation which was very unstable,” Grossi told reporters in Vienna. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also said on Monday that Iran could accelerate its nuclear program to enrich uranium to 60 percent, close to the 90 percent enrichment needed to produce nuclear weapons. In order to generate nuclear power for electrical grids, uranium may be enriched by less than 4 percent. “Iran is not after nuclear weapons, but its nuclear enrichment will not be limited to 20% either,” read a statement on Khamenei’s Twitter account. “It will enrich uranium to any extent that is necessary for the country. Iran’s enrichment level may reach 60% to meet the country’s needs.”
Venezuela could begin receiving coronavirus vaccines via the global COVAX program in May, an advisor to opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Tuesday, adding that the timing will depend on when the U.S. Treasury approves funding for the inoculations. Allies of Guaido, who is recognized by the United States as the country's legitimate leader, have opened talks with the government of President Nicolas Maduro to use part of the frozen funds to finance Venezuela's participation in COVAX. Moving those funds generally requires applying for a license from the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which took control of some $342 million in 2019 as part of a sanctions program meant to force Maduro from power.
Australia will ramp up its COVID-19 immunisation drive with more shots to be rolled out from next week, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Tuesday, after a second shipment of the vaccine reached the country overnight. About 166,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNtech arrived late Monday, authorities said, as the country entered the second day of a nationwide inoculation programme. Total weekly doses will be raised to 80,000 next week from 60,000 doses this week, with the number expected to reach 1 million a week by the end of March when CSL Ltd begins to locally produce the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Alex Salmond has alleged there was a conspiracy to remove him from public life and even imprison him involving a series of senior SNP figures including Nicola Sturgeon's husband and chief of staff. In an extraordinary submission to a Holyrood inquiry, the former First Minister said the evidence "supports a deliberate, prolonged, malicious and concerted effort amongst a range of individuals within the Scottish Government and the SNP." Mr Salmond, who will appear before the inquiry on Wednesday, said the "inescapable conclusion" was that they had tried to remove him from public life and claimed they would have succeeded if not for the court system. Among those he named were Peter Murrell, the SNP's chief executive and Ms Sturgeon's husband, and Liz Lloyd, her chief of staff. They also included Ian McCann, the party's compliance officer, and Sue Ruddick, its chief operating officer. However, he said there were others that for legal reasons he was not permitted to identify.
Turkey said on Tuesday that four Greek jets harassed a Turkish research vessel in the Aegean Sea but Athens denied the accusation, which comes as the two NATO members seek to resume talks over maritime disputes. The Cesme research vessel started survey work last week in international waters between the two countries, prompting Greece to protest. The Turkish defence ministry said the four Greek F-16s approached the Cesme on Monday and one dropped a chaff flare two nautical miles from the vessel.
The Canadian government will be back in court on Tuesday defending its agreement with the United States to turn back asylum-seekers in an effort to overturn a federal court decision that found the pact violated Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms. A victory for the government would mean asylum-seekers would continue to be turned back at the Canadian border under conditions a court found violated their rights. Under the Safe Third Country Agreement, signed in 2002, asylum-seekers trying to enter one country through a land border crossing are turned back on the basis they should make their claim in the first safe country in which they arrived.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced on Monday that the country would not abide by limits to uranium enrichment as outlined in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which is also called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Under the terms of the JCPOA, Iran was limited to enriching uranium to under 4 percent at maximum, enough to produce nuclear power sufficient for electrical grids. After former President Trump exited the deal in 2018, Iran began steadily upping its enrichment levels, announcing in January 2020 that it would reach 20 percent enrichment at the Fordo nuclear facility. Uranium enriched to 20 percent can be further enriched to 90 percent, the level needed for a nuclear weapon, with a small technical process. “Iran is not after nuclear weapons, but its nuclear enrichment will not be limited to 20% either,” read a statement posted to Khamenei’s Twitter account on Monday. “It will enrich uranium to any extent that is necessary for the country. Iran’s enrichment level may reach 60% to meet the country’s needs.” Khamenei’s comments came after U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken said Monday that the U.S. could rejoin the JCPOA if Iran comes back into “strict compliance” with the terms of the deal. “Working with allies and partners, we will…seek to lengthen and strengthen the JCPOA and address other areas of concern, including Iran’s destabilizing regional behavior and ballistic missile development and proliferation,” Blinken said in a pre-recorded speech to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva. “Iran must comply with its safeguards agreements with the [International Atomic Energy Agency] and its international obligations.”
Percy has captured the whirring sounds of Martian wind on the surface of the red planet for the very first time.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine the legality of one of former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration rules that bars immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from obtaining legal permanent residency. President Joe Biden, who has criticized Trump's immigration approach, is widely expected to dump the so-called "public charge" rule.
The Israeli government on Monday approved a plan to offer $50 million in compensation to the families of hundreds of Yemenite children who disappeared in the early years of the country’s establishment. Stories about the missing children have circulated in Israel for years. Hundreds of newborn babies and young children of Jewish immigrants from Arab and Balkan countries, most of them from Yemen, mysteriously disappeared shortly after arriving in the country.
A new Insider poll found that 33% of Americans feel Biden's stance on China is "about right," while 22% said it's "too weak."
Cuomo has dealt with scandals, but now he's facing raw anger, deep anguish of New Yorkers after more than 13,000 nursing home residents died of COVID.
Delegations from Qatar and Egypt met in Kuwait on Tuesday for the first time since an agreement last month to end a rift, both countries' foreign ministries said, in a further push to bury a Gulf Arab diplomatic feud with repercussions around the Middle East. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agreed in January at a summit in Saudi's al-Ula to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Doha, which had been severed in 2017 over accusations that Qatar supported terrorism, a charge it denies. Qatar on Monday similarly met a delegation from the United Arab Emirates in Kuwait for their first bilateral talks.
Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesNHL star Artemi Panarin is taking a leave of absence after his former coach accused him of beating up an 18-year-old girl in a Russian bar in 2011.On Monday, Andrei Nazarov, a former Kontinental Hockey League coach, told Russian media that the New York Ranger forward “had sent an 18-year-old citizen of Latvia to the floor with several powerful blows.” News of his leave was first reported by the New York Post.The Rangers described the piece as an “intimidation tactic” over Panarin’s outspoken criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.“Artemi vehemently and unequivocally denies any and all allegations in this fabricated story,” the Rangers said in a Monday statement. “Artemi is obviously shaken and concerned and will take some time away from the team. The Rangers fully support Artemi and will work with him to identify the source of these unfounded allegations.”The Same Putin Poison Squad Hit a Washington Post Columnist Before NavalnyPanarin, a 29-year-old Russian national, had recently expressed support for the Kremlin’s imprisoned political dissident Alexei Navalny, posting a photo of the opposition leader with his family captioned, “Freedom for Navalny.” After suffering a poisoning widely believed to be an assassination attempt by the Kremlin, Navalny is currently serving a 32-month sentence in a case that has galvanized Russia’s opposition movement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Артемий Панарин (@artemiypanarin) Andrei Nazarov, Panarin’s former coach and the man behind the allegations, is an outspoken supporter of the Kremlin and has criticized Panarin for speaking out against Putin. He has been fired by the KHL on several occasions for his own history of assault allegations, ranging from attacking fans with a stick to beating up the national team’s doctor.In an interview with a Russian newspaper, Nazarov said that a criminal case against Panarin had been opened in Latvia, implying that it was closed after a 40,000 euro payment was made to stop the case from going forward.Panarin had openly trashed the Russian president in a 2019 interview, saying that he thinks Putin “no longer understands what’s right and what’s wrong. Psychologically, it’s not easy for him to judge the situation soberly. He has a lot of people who influence his decisions.” “If everyone is walking around you for 20 years telling you what a great guy you are and how great a job you are doing, you will never see your mistakes,” he added.Putin is an avid hockey fan and has appeared in several annual hockey games on Russian TV. He has praised Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin for heading a pro-Putin “social movement” meant to “show everyone a strong and united Russia.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
Israel will use the Foreign Military Financing program from the U.S. to acquire the new tankers. The multibillion-dollar deal was approved by the U.S. State Department in March 2020.
