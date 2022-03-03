Iran close to enough uranium for nuclear weapon: UN report





The United Nations' watchdog reported on Thursday that Iran has close to enough uranium in its stockpile to build nuclear weapons, The Associated Press reported.

In its confidential quarterly report, the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) told member nations that Iran has an estimated 73.1 pounds of uranium enriched up to 60 percent of fissile purity, which is an increase of 12.1 pounds since November.

IAEA also estimated in its report that since Feb.19, the country's stockpile of all enriched uranium is at 7048.3 pounds, an increase from 1559.55 pounds, according to the AP.

The agency also said that its head, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, will travel to the Iranian capital of Tehran over the weekend to have meetings with senior Iranian officials.

Grossi said at a press conference on Wednesday that agency officials are working "very hard" to have progress with Iranian officials on the issue, the AP reported.

This comes as diplomats from five different countries have been meeting with Iranian officials in Vienna since November in the hopes of coming to a full resolution with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which reached a full agreement in 2015, eased previous sanctions against Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program, the AP reported.

The initial nuclear deal was called off three years later by former President Trump, who reimposed far-reaching sanctions on Iran.

The agency added it was unable to verify the exact size of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium due to the country's imposing limitations on its inspectors last year, the AP noted.