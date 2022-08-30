Heavy gunfire rocks Iraq's Green Zone amid violent protests

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SAMYA KULLAB and QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shia Islam
    Second-largest branch of Islam

BAGHDAD (AP) — Supporters of an influential Iraqi Shiite cleric fired rocket-propelled grenades and machine guns into Iraq's Green Zone as security forces returned fire Tuesday, seriously escalating a monthslong political crisis gripping the nation.

The death toll rose to at least 30 people after two days of unrest, officials said.

Those backing cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who resigned suddenly Monday amid a political impasse, earlier stormed the Green Zone, once the stronghold of the U.S. military that's now home to Iraqi government offices and foreign embassies. At least one country evacuated its diplomatic personnel amid the chaos.

Iraq’s government has been deadlocked since al-Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government — unleashing months of infighting between different Shiite factions. Al-Sadr refused to negotiate with his Iran-backed Shiite rivals, and his withdrawal Monday has catapulted Iraq into political uncertainty and volatility with no clear path out.

The violence threatened to deepen the political crisis, though streets elsewhere in the country largely remained calm and the country's vital oil continued to flow. Iran closed off its borders to Iraq — a sign of Tehran's concern that the chaos could spread.

Live television footage showed supporters of al-Sadr firing both heavy machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades into the heavily fortified Green Zone through a section of pulled-down concrete walls. Bystanders, seemingly oblivious to the danger, filmed the gunfight with their mobile phones.

As al-Sadr's forces fired, a line of armored tanks stood on the other side of the barriers that surround the Green Zone. Heavy black smoke at one point rose over the area, visible from kilometers (miles) away.

At least one wounded man was taken away in a three-wheel rickshaw, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry visible in the background.

At least 30 people have been killed and over 400 wounded, two Iraqi medical officials said. The toll included both al-Sadr loyalists killed in protests the day before and clashes overnight. Those figures are expected to rise, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to release the information to journalists.

Members of Iraq's Shiite Muslim sect were oppressed when Saddam Hussein ruled the country, but the U.S.-led invasion reversed the political order. Now the Shiites are fighting among themselves, with Iranian-backed Shiites and Iraqi nationalist Shiites jockeying for power, influence and state resources.

Al-Sadr’a nationalist rhetoric and reform agenda resonates powerfully with his supporters, who largely hail from Iraq’s poorest sectors of society and were historically been shut out from the political system under Saddam.

His announcement that he is leaving politics has implicitly given his supporters the freedom to act as they see fit.

Iranian state television cited unrest and a military-imposed curfew in Iraqi cities for the reason for the border closures. It urged Iranians avoid any travel to the neighboring country. The decision came as millions were preparing to visit Iraq for an annual pilgrimage to Shiite sites, and Tehran encouraged any Iranian pilgrims already in Iraq to avoid further travel between cities.

Kuwait, meanwhile, called on its citizens to leave Iraq. The state-run KUNA news agency also encouraged those hoping to travel to Iraq to delay their plans.

The tiny Gulf Arab sheikhdom of Kuwait shares a 254-kilometer- (158-mile-) long border with Iraq.

The Netherlands evacuated its embassy in the Green Zone, Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra tweeted early Tuesday.

“There are firefights around the embassy in Baghdad. Our staff are now working at the German embassy elsewhere in the city,” Hoekstra wrote.

Dubai's long-haul carrier Emirates stopped flights to Baghdad on Tuesday over the ongoing unrest. The carrier said that it was “monitoring the situation closely.” It did not say when flights would resume.

On Monday, protesters loyal to al-Sadr pulled down the cement barriers outside the government palace with ropes and breached the palace gates. Many rushed into the lavish salons and marbled halls of the palace, a key meeting place for Iraqi heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

Iraq’s military announced a nationwide curfew, and the caretaker premier suspended Cabinet sessions in response to the violence.

Recommended Stories

  • Lawyers awarded $70M+ fees in fatal Florida condo collapse

    Lawyers who secured a $1.1 billion settlement in the deadly collapse last year of a beachfront Florida condominium building were awarded more than $70 million in fees Monday by a judge.

  • WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

    The World Health Organization’s top director in the Western Pacific, Dr. Takeshi Kasai, has been indefinitely removed from his post, according to internal correspondence obtained by The Associated Press. Kasai’s removal comes months after an AP investigation revealed that dozens of staffers accused him of racist, abusive and unethical behavior that undermined the U.N. agency’s efforts to stop the coronavirus pandemic in Asia. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told staff in the Western Pacific in an email on Friday that Kasai was “on leave” without elaborating further.

  • Iran closes its borders with Iraq, halts flights amid violence - State TV

    Iran has closed its borders with Iraq and urged its citizens to avoid travelling there, a senior official said on Tuesday, amid an eruption of violence after powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said he would quit politics. Heavy clashes in Baghdad killed at least 20 people on Monday, after Sadr's announcement prompted his loyalists to storm a government palace and fight with rival groups. Millions of Iranians travel to the Iraqi city of Kerbala every year for the ritual of Arbaeen, which marks the end of a 40-day mourning period for the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, Imam Hussein.

  • Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions

    In the dim light of a clinic ultrasound room, Monica Eberhart reclines on an exam table as a nurse moves a probe across her belly. Eberhart exhales. When she learned she was pregnant again, she decided abortion was her best choice — even if meant navigating a patchwork of state laws enacted since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

  • Cubans flee island's economic woes by air, land and sea

    Another man paid a small fortune for a furtive speedboat trip. A third decided to risk a perilous passage aboard a homemade raft rather than stay a moment longer on the island. Cubans are fleeing their country in the largest numbers in more than four decades, choosing to stake their lives and futures on a dangerous journey to the United States by air, land and sea to escape economic and political woes.

  • Populous Chinese cities including Shenzhen ramp up COVID curbs

    Several big Chinese cities escalated COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, with Shenzhen closing more businesses and Dalian locking down millions, renewing economic uncertainty and delaying the start of the school year for some. The fresh measures, scheduled to last just a few days for now, reflect China's insistence on its so-called "dynamic COVID zero" policy that aims to quash every outbreak as and when they happen. The stakes are higher for China's already wobbly national economy compared to earlier this month, when the lockdowns were mostly in smaller cities.

  • Democrats running in Trump country don't disavow Biden "semi-fascism" comments

    Democrat midterm candidates and the House Democratic campaign committee are silent after President Joe Biden compared MAGA Republican's to semi-fascists during a rally in Maryland.

  • Guatemala pledges support for Taiwan, China accuses island of 'political manipulation'

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro said on Tuesday that the Central American country will "always support" Taiwan, after China conducted its largest-ever military drills around the self-ruled island earlier this month. Meeting Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei, Bucaro said that Guatemala and Taiwan were "like-minded countries" united by a "democratic alliance".

  • Rory McIlroy shares special moment with Scottie Scheffler's family after Tour Championship win

    After beating Scottie Scheffler in a record comeback, Rory McIlroy was quick to praise his competitor, including to Scheffler's family.

  • Iraq's Sadr: from outlaw to top politician

    Populist Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, once a mercurial outlaw wanted dead or alive during the U.S. occupation, rose to become a political kingmaker and Iraq's most powerful figure. But even with his unmatched influence, Sadr could not end a prolonged stalemate over forming a government, prompting him to tell his Sadrist bloc in parliament to resign in June. On Monday, Sadr said he was quitting politics and closing his institutions because of the intractable political deadlock, raising the prospect of more instability in Iraq.

  • DOJ completes review of Trump documents

    While former President Donald Trump's legal team pushes for specical master oversight, the Department of Justice completed its review of the documents discovered at Mar-a-Lago. (Aug. 29)

  • Nikolas Cruz sentencing - live: Parkland shooter saw dad die and ‘inappropriately touched’ girl, court hears

    Jurors will decide whether gunman Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to life in prison or death

  • Iraq orders nationwide lockdown after protestors storm government palace

    Iraq on Monday ordered a nationwide lockdown to prevent mass unrest after hundreds of protesters stormed Baghdad’s government palace in fury following the resignation of Muqtada al Sadr, the hugely influential Shia cleric.

  • Biden not briefed on classified docs from Trump's home: WH

    STORY: The U.S. Justice Department's search of Trump's home this month turned up a "limited" number of documents potentially subject to attorney-client privilege, federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Monday.The White House on Monday said it is "appropriate" that the U.S. intelligence community is reviewing potential national security risks if former President Donald Trump took ultra-sensitive material to his residence after his term ended.National Intelligence Director (DNI) Avril Haines said in a letter to lawmakers on Friday that her office is working with the Justice Department to "facilitate a classification review" of documents including those recovered during the Aug. 8 search of Trump's Florida residence Mar-a-Lago."It is an appropriate action for the director and the intelligence community to undertake," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters in an off-camera briefing.The Justice Department on Friday disclosed that it was investigating Trump for removing White House records because it believed he illegally held documents including some involving intelligence-gathering and clandestine human sources - among America's most closely held secrets.In the letter to lawmakers seen by Reuters, Haines said that DNI "will also lead an Intelligence Community (IC) assessment of the potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of the relevant documents" including those seized. She said the DNI was aiming not to interfere with the ongoing criminal investigation.The FBI's extraordinary search of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach ended with the seizure of 11 sets of classified records including some labeled "top secret" as documents that could gravely threaten national security if exposed.The search was part of a federal investigation into whether Trump illegally removed and kept documents when he left office in January 2021 after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden and whether Trump tried to obstruct the probe.Trump, a Republican who is considering another presidential run in 2024, has described the court-approved search as politically motivated. On Friday, he again described it as a "break-in."

  • China pledges to lift economy with stable employment, prices in H2

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will step up measures to boost demand and stabilise employment and prices in the second half of the year to optimise economic outcomes, the country's finance ministry said on Tuesday, as policymakers strive to prop up faltering growth. The pledge came after a package of new economic stimulus measures announced by China's cabinet last week, including billions of dollars worth of policy financing. "China will make good use of local government special bonds, and support the implementation of policy bank financing tools" in the second half of the year, said the ministry in a statement published on its website.

  • Pentagon: Russian military ‘unlikely to succeed’ at recruitment target

    The U.S. government doesn’t think Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent effort to increase the size of his military by more than 130,000 troops will succeed, a senior U.S. Defense official said Monday. Putin, who last week signed a decree to boost Russia’s combat personnel from 1.9 million to 2.04 million starting next year, is “unlikely…

  • Over 1,000 killed in Pakistan monsoon floods

    Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June and the country's climate minister called the deadly monsoon season "a serious climate catastrophe."

  • Sister of Marc Fogel, American held in Russia, questions why Biden admin is 'dragging its feet'

    Marc Fogel's family is pushing the Biden administration to designate him as "wrongfully detained" in Russia, which would commit more resources to his release.

  • Zelenskiy urges Russians to 'go home' as Ukraine presses offensive in south

    MYKOLAIV, Ukraine/KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Russian troops to flee for their lives as his forces launched an offensive near the city of Kherson, saying Ukraine's military were taking back their territory though Russia said the assault had failed. Ukraine's offensive in the south comes after weeks of a stalemate in a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions, destroyed cities and caused a global energy and food crisis amid unprecedented economic sanctions. It has also fuelled worries of a radiation disaster being triggered by shelling of the south Ukraine Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where Russian authorities on Tuesday reported artillery strikes near a spent fuel storage building.

  • Celtics veteran swingman Danilo Gallinari reacts to officially being ruled out of EuroBasket play

    While the injury is less bad than it looked, it's still enough to crush Gallo's dreams of competing in the EuroBasket in front of a home crowd.