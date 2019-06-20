Iran condemns "airspace violation" by U.S., warns of consequences

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned what it called a violation of Iranian airspace by a U.S. drone, state TV reported, warning of the consequences of such "provocative" measures.

"Any such violations of Iran's borders are strongly condemned ... We warn of the consequences of such illegal and provocative measures," said ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

Iran said on Thursday that its elite Revolutionary Guards had shot down a U.S. drone flying over southern Iran, raising fears of military confrontation with the United States. Washington said a U.S. drone had been shot down in international airspace. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)