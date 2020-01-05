Iran to Consider Sunday New Steps to Reduce Nuclear Commitment

(Bloomberg) -- Iranian officials will meet late Sunday to consider further steps to reduce the Islamic Republic’s commitments to the 2015 nuclear agreement, the foreign ministry spokesman said.

Abbas Mousavi was speaking at a press conference in Tehran two days after the U.S. killed Iran’s top military commander in a drone strike in Iraq. He said the planned reduction in commitments to the accord isn’t in response to the killing.

Trump Ramps Up Iran Rhetoric as De-Escalation Vow Fades

Tehran began gradually retreating from the accord after the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the agreement last year and reimposed crippling sanctions, rendering the pact barely functional. European signatories say they remain committed, but have struggled to devise a mechanism that wouldn’t expose European companies to U.S. penalties if they trade with Iran.

