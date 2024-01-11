Iran could soon supply Russia with a new batch of ballistic missiles and drones – UA Air Force

A kamikaze drone launched by Russia in the sky over Kyiv

Russia might receive a new batch of ballistic missiles and drones from Iran, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Jan. 11.

The Air Force currently has no information on which Iranian missiles, Ihnat stated.

Read also: Iran possibly supplying new Shahed drones to Russia

“[We have] to see how effective the missiles and drones will be and in what quantities they could potentially be transferred,” Ihnat said on national television. “I want to stress that for air defense, each target has its own tactical and technical characteristics, which need to be studied and understood. Nothing unexpected for us is happening.”

The delivery of Iranian missiles was discussed a year ago and that it's clear that North Korea is cooperating with Russia, Ihnat said.

The weapons they supply pose new threats and challenges. Shooting down ballistic missiles can only be done with special means like the Patriot system, so the supply of ballistic missiles will be a challenge for us. However, we must rely on the support of our partners, added Ihnat.

Iran developed a new Shahed-107 strike drone for Russia and is apparently close to transferring “ground-to-ground” class missiles for the war against Ukraine, Sky News reported on Jan. 10.

Read also: Russia’s first use of night vision-equipped kamikaze drones recorded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine