Reuters

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will direct $73 million in grants to small- and medium-sized meat and poultry processors to expand their capacity and deliver more funds through lending programs, Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday. The money aims to increase competition and stability in the meat industry - which is dominated by a few players - as part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to boost competition in the U.S. economy and rein in soaring inflation. The grants for 21 projects are part of $150 million the USDA set aside for the first phase of an attempt to expand processing capacity, Vilsack said.