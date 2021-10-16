Iran court upholds jail term for UK-Iranian aid worker, lawyer says

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph handed out by her family
·2 min read

DUBAI (Reuters) -An Iranian appeals court has upheld a one-year prison term for British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on security offences, her lawyer was quoted by an Iranian news website as saying on Saturday.

"The appeals court has approved the lower court's verdict without holding a hearing," attorney Hojjat Kermani told the Emtedad website.

In April, an Iranian court sentenced Zaghari-Ratcliffe to a new term in jail on charges of propaganda against Iran's ruling system, just a month after she finished a prior five-year sentence. However that sentence has not yet started.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

There was no immediate official comment from Iran's judiciary on the appeals court decision.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family and the foundation have denied the charges. The foundation is a charity that operates independently of media firm Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who served out most of her first sentence in Tehran's Evin prison, was released in March 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic and kept under house arrest. In March 2021, she was released from house arrest but she was summoned to court again on the new charge.

British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq said she had spoken to Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband Richard.

"Nazanin has lost her latest appeal and her sentence of 1 year plus 1 year travel ban is upheld with no court hearing. She could now be returned to prison at any time," Siddiq said in a tweet, urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene.

The detentions of dozens of dual nationals and foreigners have complicated ties between Iran and several European countries including Germany, France and Britain, all parties to Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers.

"Iran's decision to proceed with these baseless charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is an appalling continuation of the cruel ordeal she is going through," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

"Instead of threatening to return Nazanin to prison Iran must release her permanently."

The court decision came as indirect talks between Iran and the United States to revive the nuclear deal have stalled after the election of hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi as president.

(Dubai newsroomAdditional reporting by Alistair Smout and William JamesEditing by Frances Kerry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Reward offered in Dadrion Wright homicide case

    Gadsden police continue to search for the person who sot 19-year-old Dadrion Wright, and hope a reward offer will bring information in the case.

  • Hail, Mary! High school's halftime show is a drag pageant

    A Vermont high school homecoming football game turned into a “drag ball" runway at halftime, with a mix of students and faculty members parading in gowns, wigs and makeup — and a big crowd in rainbow colors to cheer them on. “Things went amazing," Ezra Totten, student leader of the Gender Sexuality Alliance at Burlington High School, said of Friday night's event, which also included participants from South Burlington High School.

  • Former Iranian central bank chief sentenced to 10 years on corruption charges

    Seif and two of his deputies, who also received jail terms, were found guilty of "disturbing the foreign exchange market, the country's economic climate and mismanagement,” a judiciary spokesman was quoted as saying by state media. State TV said Seif and one of his deputies, Ahmad Araghchi, who was sentenced to eight years in jail, had “provided illegal conditions for the mismanagement of about $160 million and 20 million euros”. Seif led the central bank from 2013 to 2018 under former President Hassan Rouahni's administration.

  • ‘A tragedy’: One deputy killed Saturday, two others injured in Houston shooting

    Three Harris County constable deputies were shot while responding to what police believe was a robbery at a Houston bar. One officer was killed as the other two underwent surgery.

  • Viewpoint: Why Ethiopia's Tigray region is starving, but no famine declared

    Despite mass starvation in northern Ethiopia, aid officials are not calling the situation a famine.

  • Some parents concerned over Miami church’s plan to shutter kids’ school in condo deal

    The Miami Herald connected with a handful of parents in Brickell.

  • Muslims, Hindus protest amid communal violence in Bangladesh

    Photos showing a copy of the Quran —Islam’s holy book—at the feet of a statue in a Hindu temple in the eastern district of Cumilla triggered the protests, as well as incidents of vandalism at Hindu temples across Bangladesh. “We ask the government to arrest those who defamed the Quran by putting it at the feet of an idol in Cumilla,” Mosaddek Billah Al Madani, president of Bangladesh's Islami Movement.

  • Iran not ready to resume Vienna talks, plans Brussels meeting first

    BRUSSELS/PARIS (Reuters) -Iran is not ready to return to talks with world powers over its nuclear programme yet and its new negotiating team wants to first meet with the EU in Brussels in the next few weeks, a senior EU official said on Friday. EU political director Enrique Mora, the chief coordinator for the talks, was in Tehran on Thursday to meet members of Iran's nuclear negotiating team, four months after discussions broke off between Iran and world powers. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has so far refused to resume indirect talks with the United States in Vienna on both sides returning to compliance with the deal, under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for economic sanctions relief.

  • Argentine judge indicts Spanish Franco-era minister on murder charges

    BARCELONA (Reuters) -An Argentine judge investigating cases stemming from the Franco dictatorship in Spain has indicted a former Spanish minister on four counts of homicide, according to court papers seen by Reuters on Saturday. Judge Maria Servini de Cuba, sitting in Buenos Aires, issued the ruling against Rodolfo Martin Villa, 87, interior minister between 1976 and 1979. The judge wrote that she considered Martin Villa "the prima facie perpetrator criminally responsible for the crime of aggravated homicide, repeated on at least four occasions, of which Pedro María Martínez Ocio, Romualdo Barroso Chaparro, Francisco Aznar Clemente and Germán Rodríguez Saíz were victims".

  • In New Hampshire, vaccine fights and misinformation roil GOP

    Republican Rep. Ken Weyler was known around the New Hampshire Statehouse for dismissing the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines and opposing tens of millions of dollars in federal funds to promote vaccinations. The episode was especially piercing in New Hampshire, where the previous House speaker died of COVID-19 last year. It has also exposed Republicans' persistent struggle to root out the misinformation that has taken hold in its ranks across the country.

  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki accused of violating Hatch Act

    Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also accused Psaki of Hatch Act violations this week.

  • Greece underscores 'threat of war' with Turkey at signing of defense pact with US

    Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias underscored the persistent “threat of war” with Turkey in a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the signing of a deal to upgrade defense cooperation between Athens and Washington.

  • Loudoun County School Board member facing recall resigns

    A Loudoun County, Virginia, school board member who allegedly colluded with other school board members to push critical race theory has resigned following a parent-led recall petition seeking her removal.

  • Analysis: Beirut street battles may spell even darker times

    The most powerful men in Lebanese politics have been in charge for decades, some since the early 1970s. Now, they’re in a desperate fight to cling to positions and wealth as Lebanon takes hit after hit, grappling with one of the world’s worst economic meltdowns in decades and the aftermath of an explosion that ripped through the capital a year ago, killing more than 215 people. The gunbattles that raged for hours on the streets of Beirut this week were the latest manifestation of the willingness by members of the country's ruling class to fight for political survival at any cost.

  • Florida braces for the return of a seasonal species: The Canadian snowbird

    During a July 20 Economic Estimating Conference, state economists expressed optimism that tourism numbers would rebound more swiftly once COVID-19 border restrictions were lifted and international travelers, especially Canadians, could visit Florida.

  • Thousands of frustrated visa lottery winners sued the U.S. government. They won.

    Nearly 10,000 winners of the FY 2020 Diversity Visa Program, better known as the visa lottery, who were frustrated by their failure to obtain consular interviews to process their U.S. immigrant visas on time, won a court battle this week.

  • Panama searches mass graves for victims of 1989 U.S. invasion

    Several bags with human remains have been exhumed from a mass grave in Panama amid searches for the victims of the U.S. invasion of Panama in 1989, officials said on Thursday. The military operation took the lives of some 300 civilians and marked the end of the dictatorship of General Manuel Noriega. For years, families have called for a search for the remains of those who died, many of whom were buried in mass graves.

  • Estrada Fire: Wildfire Sparked by Controlled Burn; Evacuations Ordered, Zero Containment

    A wildland fire burning near Watsonville that quickly grew to 150 acres Friday evening, forcing evacuations, was sparked by a prescribed burn earlier in the day.

  • France's Macron calls 1961 massacre of Algerians an 'unforgivable crime'

    Emmanuel Macron on Saturday denounced as an "unforgivable crime" a bloody crackdown on Algerian protesters by police in Paris 60 years ago, the strongest recognition by a French president of a massacre in which many bodies were thrown into the River Seine. On Oct. 17, 1961, under the orders of then Paris police chief Maurice Papon, police attacked a demonstration by 25,000 pro-National Liberation Front (FLN) Algerians protesting against a curfew imposed on Algerians. The march was repressed "brutally, violently and in blood", Macron's office said in a statement, adding that some 12,000 Algerians were arrested, many were wounded and dozens killed.

  • China coal prices hit record highs, early winter chill adds to energy woes

    China's energy crisis deepened on Friday as cold weather swept into much of the country and power plants scrambled to stock up on coal, sending prices of the fuel to record highs. Electricity demand to heat homes and offices is expected to soar this week as strong cold winds move down from northern China. Shortages of coal, high fuel prices and booming post-pandemic industrial demand have sparked widespread power shortages in the world's second-largest economy.