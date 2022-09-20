Iran cracks down on protests after young woman dies in 'morality police' custody

In The Know by Yahoo

Wendy Osefo is opening up like never before. Gibson Johns interviews the "Real Housewives of Potomac" star all about sharing her life story in her new book, "Tears of My Mother," including how her mother has reacted to the book, her distant relationship with her father, how the way she was raised impacted the way she's approached raising her own children and how certain relationships in her life prepared her for life on "Real Housewives." They also discuss the upcoming seventh season of "RHOP," including that incredible trailer, Wendy having an unexpected "partner in crime," a tease of what leads up to Mia throwing water on her, where she stands with Gizelle Bryant and much more.