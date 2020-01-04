Iran crisis: Pompeo criticises UK and other US allies for ‘not being helpful’ in response to Soleimani killing

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo participates in a press conference with Indian ministers: AFP/Getty

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has criticised the UK and other allies for “not being helpful” in their response to the Trump administration’s killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

A number of European countries have expressed concern over the killing of Soleimani, a top military general in Iran, amid fears of retaliation and a further escalation to all-out war.

In an interview on Fox News, Mr Pompeo complained about the response by European powers, such as the UK, France and Germany, who have called for calm after the attack.

He said the response from allies in the Middle East has been “fantastic” before adding that others “haven’t been quite as good”.

“Frankly, the Europeans haven’t been as helpful as I wish that they could be. The Brits, the French, the Germans – all need to understand that what we did, what the Americans did, saved lives in Europe as well,” he told Fox News’s Sean Hannity.

The US has insisted it is not looking to start another war in the Middle East as Iran has vowed “severe revenge” over the killing, prompting experts to warn of the potential for a dangerous escalation.

Boris Johnson was reportedly not informed about the plan to kill Soleimani before the airstrike in Iraq on Friday.

“We have always recognised the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qassem Soleimani,” Dominic Raab, the UK foreign secretary, said in response to the killing.

“Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests.”

Amelie de Montchalin, France’s secretary of state for European affairs, warned that “we wake up in a more dangerous world” on Friday morning.

French president Emmanuel Macron also discussed tensions in the Middle East with Iraq’s president and the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates on Saturday in an attempt to avoid a further escalation.

The Trump administration has insisted the killing was a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad”.

However, a number of Democratic 2020 election candidates have criticised Mr Trump’s decision to authorise the strike as reckless.

“President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel,” Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner, wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, senator Bernie Sanders warned that Mr Trump was bringing the US “closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars”.

