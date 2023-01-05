Iran will cross "red line" if it supplies missiles to Russia

Supplies of Iranian-made missiles to Russia will cause the implementation of the entire available toolkit to put pressure on Tehran.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Dmytro Kuleba, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in an interview with the Akhbar Al Aan channel (UAE)

Quote: "Iran provides Russia with drones that Russia is using to attack our cities and critical infrastructure. We have also heard that Russia and Iran are probably negotiating an agreement about supplying certain types of missiles from Iran to Russia. We are monitoring this process very closely. This will become a ‘red line’ that Iran must not cross, or else the entire toolkit of pressure will be used to force Iran to stop."

Details: The Minister has pointed out that Iran takes part in Russia’s terrorist campaign, aimed against civilians in the country that has always been friendly toward the Iranian people, by supplying drones there.

Quote: "Whatever profit Iran gets from cooperating with Russia on these weapons supplies, the negative consequences of this cooperation will be much bigger and more painful. And that is why Tehran needs to take these very pragmatic considerations into account.

In the end, I want to say that, in fact, this is happening against God’s will, using weapons against civilians. And this is what Iranian-made drones are used for: they are not used for attacks on our military positions, but they kill civilians and destroy our energy infrastructure, which functions for civilians during the war."

Background:

The United States is looking at ways to target Iranian drone production through sanctions and export controls; it is talking to private companies whose parts have been used in production.

In November 2022, the USA imposed additional sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved in the production or transfer of Iranian-made UAVs to Russia. In December 2022, it applied sanctions against Russian entities because of their involvement in the illegal purchase of UAVs in Iran and use of them in the war in Ukraine.

The European Union also imposed new sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with drones to wage war against Ukraine.

