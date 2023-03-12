Iran: Death sentence for leader of deadly Ahvaz attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's top court has upheld the death sentence for a man allegedly behind an attack that killed dozens of people at a military parade in the southern province of Khuzestan in 2018, state media reported on Sunday.

Farajollah Cha'ab was “the main person in the terrorist attack” in September 2018 and was arrested by Iranian agents two years later after he left Sweden, according to state media. He is alleged to be the leader of a separatist group, the reports said.

Cha'ab, who holds Iranian and Swedish citizenship, disappeared under mysterious circumstances in Turkey in November 2020.

Sweden's foreign minister said its representatives had so far been denied consular access.

“We have repeated our request to meet him," Tobias Billström said Sunday in comments given to the Swedish news agency TT.

“We have also expressed our concern about our citizen’s situation and requested to be present at the trial,” Billström added. Sweden was “working intensively to create further clarity” around the case, he said.

In September 2018, militants disguised as soldiers opened fire on an annual military parade in Ahvaz, the capital of oil-rich Khuzestan. At least 25 people were killed and 70 wounded, including a 4-year-old boy.

Iran claims that Saudi Arabia and Israeli intelligence services supported what it says was an attack by the separatist group.