Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

Oliver O'Connell
·2 min read
(Iran Press via Reuters)
(Iran Press via Reuters)

A judge in Ontario has ruled that Iran intentionally shot down a passenger airliner in January 2020 causing the deaths of 176 people including dozens of Canadians.

The decision adds judicial weight to allegations that the crash of the Ukrainian International Airlines plane, shortly after it departed Tehran for Kiev, was not an accident.

A total of 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents of Canada died in the tragedy.

Now a civil jury of six of their fellow nationals — ordinary members of the public — will decide how much compensation the Iranian government must pay for their deaths.

The plaintiffs are asking for $1.5bn and the jury hearing on damages is likely to occur in the next three months, The National Post reports.

Related Links

In reviewing the suit, Justice Edward Belobaba of Ontario’s Supreme Court said that it did not allege negligence on the part of the Iranians, but that the incident had been a deliberate attack. As such it falls under the remit of the Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act.

Perhaps the biggest challenge will be the collection of the damages decided by the jury, as Iran does not recognise Canada’s legal jurisdiction over the crash.

Iran did not defend the suit and the court declared the Middle Eastern nation to be “in default”.

Mark Arnold, the lawyer handling the case for the plaintiffs, said: “We will seize and sell any Iranian assets worldwide that we can get our hands on.”

“Oil tankers full of oil heading to Venezuela, Gibraltar, South Korea, Thailand, Australia. We will invoke the assistance of any foreign court that might assist us,” he added. “It is possible to do. Takes a lot of work but it’s possible to do.”

Flight PS752 crashed outside Tehran on 8 January, 2020. Of the 176 onboard, 138 were travelling to Canada through Ukraine. Many were students heading back to university after the winter break.

Tensions in the region were high after the US assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike just days before.

Iran had responded with retaliatory missile attacks on US targets in Iraq — at the Ayn al-Asad airbase and another site in Erbil.

While the Iranians initially claimed the attack was an accident, they eventually admitted that their air defence forces had fired two missiles at the Boeing 737 passenger plane.

A report released in March saw Tehran claim the incident happened due to human error identifying the aircraft as a hostile target.

The Canadian government dismissed the report for failing to answer important questions.

Read More

Biden administration to release three Guantánamo Bay detainees, say reports

Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

‘Art of the Deal – for working people’: Psaki corrects Fox reporter trying to link Biden talks to Trump motto

Recommended Stories

  • Drew Barrymore says she sent video in underwear to teenage boy instead of Cameron Diaz by mistake

    ‘It turns out I sent it to a 16-year-old boy,’ actor admitted

  • Return of Iraqis seen as easing threat from Syria camp

    The Iraqi government for the first time is expected to bring home about 100 Iraqi families from a sprawling camp in Syria next week, a move that U.S. officials see as a hopeful sign in a long-frustrated effort to repatriate thousands from the camp, known as a breeding ground for young insurgents. On an unannounced visit to Syria on Friday, the top U.S. general for the Middle East, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, expressed optimism that the transfer from the al-Hol camp will happen. “It would be the first step in many such repatriations, and I think that’s going to be the key to bringing down the population in the al-Hol camp, and indeed in other camps across the region,” McKenzie told reporters traveling with him into Syria, where he met with troops and commanders.

  • Woman barges into classroom before punching teacher and two teens, California cops say

    She also did $1,000 damage to the classroom, police say.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Booster shots, HIPAA violations, mask guidance

    Each week, we offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • ‘The second bite broke the bones’: Man reveals how he survived horror bear attack

    ‘I realised I was in pretty bad shape because I had all this blood everywhere’

  • Little Island, a park built by a billionaire, further transforms Manhattan's West Side

    Little Island is its name, but the vision and the budget behind it were colossal. The public park on the Hudson River finally opened on Friday nearly seven years after plans were unveiled, thanks to billionaire media mogul Barry Diller, whose $260 million donation has further transformed the once-derelict West Side of Manhattan. The island was built on the pillars of the former Pier 54, connected to Manhattan by a walkway that will take visitors from the trendy Meatpacking District to the site where survivors of the Titanic were taken and from where the Lusitania departed.

  • ¿Vuelves a la oficina? La temperatura más fría podría provocar un aumento de peso

    Trabajar en un entorno frío durante periodos prolongados puede reducir la temperatura corporal central. Eso disminuye la tasa metabólica -- la rapidez con la que quemamos calorías. Steelcase.com/Wikipedia, CC BY-NC-SACon millones de personas vacunadas contra el COVID-19, muchos trabajadores han trabajado desde casa durante el último año volverán a la oficina en 2021. Adaptarse a las nuevas rutinas es un reto que puede afectar a nuestra salud y a nuestra forma física. Hemos sido más sedentarios o más activos, hemos ganado peso o hemos perdido kilos. Como parte de mi trabajo como ingeniero biomédico, estudio cómo los factores físicos influyen en el metabolismo humano. Esto incluye la altura y el peso, la gravedad – y la temperatura del aire. Mis colegas de investigación y yo hemos descubierto que vivir o trabajar en un entorno frío durante periodos prolongados puede reducir la temperatura corporal central. Eso disminuye la tasa metabólica – la rapidez con la que quemamos calorías – y suele provocar un aumento de peso. Mantener la temperatura corporal central Los humanos somos homeotermos – es decir, mantenemos una temperatura corporal relativamente constante. En concreto, mantenemos nuestra temperatura corporal en el rango de 36.1˚C a 38.3˚C incluso en ambientes fríos. Tres tipos diferentes de actividad metabólica mantienen nuestro cuerpo caliente. El primero es el metabolismo basal. Alrededor de dos tercios de las calorías que quemamos cada día alimentan las funciones corporales básicas, todas las cuales generan calor: la respiración, la circulación sanguínea, el crecimiento celular, la función cerebral y la digestión de los alimentos. Cualquier tipo de movimiento físico también genera calor a través de las reacciones químicas que hacen que los músculos se contraigan. Un tercer proceso de generación de calor tiene lugar en un tejido especializado llamado “grasa marrón”. Se trata de una adaptación evolutiva que nos impidió congelarnos durante las edades de hielo. Se activa cuando nuestra temperatura central desciende a niveles muy bajos, pero la mayoría de las personas pierden su grasa marrón a medida que envejecen. Al aumentar la temperatura corporal, nuestro ritmo metabólico aumenta y quemamos más calorías. Esto genera más calor y eleva aún más nuestra temperatura corporal, creando un proceso de retroalimentación positiva que suele mantener nuestra temperatura corporal en el rango saludable. Pero este proceso es muy sensible a la temperatura. Por cada descenso de un grado en la temperatura corporal, nuestra tasa metabólica puede disminuir en más de un 7%. Esto significa que la tasa metabólica en reposo de una persona con una temperatura corporal de 38.3˚ (el extremo superior de lo normal) es hasta un 30% mayor que si su temperatura fuera de 36.1˚ (el extremo inferior). El aumento de la temperatura corporal en cuatro grados puede quemar más calorías en el transcurso del día que las que quema una persona media como resultado de toda su actividad física diaria. La temperatura corporal frente al ejercicio físico Por eso, cambiar el entorno físico puede alterar sustancialmente el funcionamiento del cuerpo - y repercutir tanto en la salud como en la forma física. Si estás ganando peso y no está seguro de por qué, comprueba el termostato del lugar donde vive o trabaja. La mayoría de las oficinas tienden a mantenerse cerca de los 21˚C. Por eso muchos de tus compañeros de trabajo se quejan de tener frío, llevan suéteres o chaquetas, o usan un calentador. Esto tiende a ser demasiado frío para la mayoría de las mujeres - y muchos hombres - que se sientan en un escritorio todo el día. Pero más que incómodo, no es saludable. La temperatura ambiente “correcta” es aquella en la que uno se siente cómodo: ni demasiado caliente ni demasiado frío. Por lo general, la temperatura se sitúa entre los 22.2˚C y los 27.2˚C con una humedad moderada, pero puede oscilar entre los 18.3˚C y los 29.4˚C. Trabajar en una oficina fría ralentiza el metabolismo. Además de dificultar el control del peso, la lentitud del metabolismo está relacionada con la disminución de la respuesta inmunitaria, el daño cardíaco y el aumento del riesgo de desarrollar diabetes de tipo 2. Si no puedes controlar el termostato, aún tienes algunas opciones además de llevar un abrigo todo el día. Las nuevas tecnologías incluyen un dispositivo personal vestible que cambia la percepción del calor y el frío; un dispositivo de ejercicio pasivo que aumenta la tasa metabólica incrementando el gasto cardíaco (tengo una participación en Sonostics, la empresa que fabrica este dispositivo); y una versión “inteligente” del tradicional calefactor. Sea como sea, haz lo posible por mantenerte cómodamente caliente en tu futuro lugar de trabajo. Este artículo fue traducido por Univision.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Kenneth McLeod, Binghamton University, State University of New York. Read more:¿Aumento o pérdida de peso no deseado durante la pandemia? El estrés podría tener la culpa¿Cómo hacer para perder peso y no recuperarlo? Kenneth McLeod tiene una participación accionaria en Sonostics.

  • EU deal on Covid pass paves way for summer travel

    The European Parliament and EU member states reached a deal Thursday paving the way for a Covid-19 certificate that will help open up travel in Europe for the key summer season.

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Cryptocurrency company Blockfi accidentally sends users millions in bitcoin – and now it wants it back

    One user received 700 bitcoin – worth £21m – rather than $700

  • Dow Jones Holds Gain As Nasdaq Closes Lower; These Financial Stocks Trade In Buy Zones

    The Dow Jones rose in today's market, recovering some of its losses from earlier this week. However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq traded in the red.

  • Colorado bus driver who slapped 10-year-old girl for refusing to wear a face mask is fired

    Bus driver sacked after caught on camera slapping little girl who removed mask

  • South Korea's Moon meets Biden, hails 'America's return'

    Moon came to Washington seeking renewed diplomatic urgency by the U.S. on curbing North Korea’s nuclear program, even as the White House signaled that it is taking a longer view on the issue. “But I enjoyed the meeting so much that it caused us to move everything back,” Biden said, as he highlighted the two countries’ “long history of shared sacrifice.”

  • ‘Not knowing is so hard.’ Hiker rescued after 5 days without food in California forest

    “He’s a little bit delirious after five days of wandering around in the forest.”

  • CNN’s Barbara Starr Targeted by Trump Administration in Secret Seizure of Email and Phone Records

    The Trump administration secretly sought and acquired the 2017 phone and email records of CNN reporter Barbara Starr. In a May 13 letter, Justice Department informed Starr, a Pentagon correspondent, that prosecutors had obtained her phone and email records from June 1, 2017 to July 31, 2017. The letter listed phone numbers for Starr’s Pentagon extension, the CNN Pentagon booth phone number and her home and cell phones, as well as Starr’s work and personal email accounts. “CNN strongly condemns the secret collection of any aspect of a journalist’s correspondence, which is clearly protected by the First Amendment,” CNN president Jeff Zucker said in a statement published by the network. “We are asking for an immediate meeting with the Justice Department for an explanation.” It is unclear when the investigation was opened and which attorney general it occurred under, Jeff Sessions or William Barr. What exactly the Trump administration was looking for in Starr’s correspondence is also a mystery, although her reporting did include stories on Syria and Afghanistan and coverage of U.S. military options in North Korea that were being offered to President Donald Trump. The Justice Department confirmed the records were formally sought through the courts last year but provided no further information. Although the Obama administration has also faced criticism for its approach toward leak conversations, this is only the most recent instance of the Trump White House using its Justice Department to gain access to the communications of journalists and critics of the former president and his allies. Three Washington Post reporters who covered the FBI’s Russia investigation were notified earlier this month that the Justice Department had seized their own phone records from 2017. In 2018, the Justice Department disclosed that it had obtained the phone and email communications from a reporter who’d also written Russia-related stories in 2017. “The records at issue relate to 2017 and the legal process to seek these records was approved in 2020,” Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement. “Department leadership will soon meet with reporters to hear their concerns about recent notices and further convey Attorney General (Merrick) Garland’s staunch support of and commitment to a free and independent press.” Read original story CNN’s Barbara Starr Targeted by Trump Administration in Secret Seizure of Email and Phone Records At TheWrap

  • Officer of the law dies by suicide while under investigation

    Constable Alan Rosen stated the sergeant "did some terrible things and he will meet his maker to answer for that."

  • Doctor who died of Covid leaves family $20m baseball card collection

    ‘No one enjoyed collecting more than Tom ... he spent almost every day attending to his collection’

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • Gohmert admits people think he's 'the dumbest guy in Congress' in speech immediately mocked for its stupidity

    Critics on Twitter ask if Texas Republican is ‘the dumbest guy? Or just the most aware dumbest guy?’ after rambling in front of Congress