Iran denies any involvement in the attack on Salman Rushdie

Author Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards ceremony Nov. 15, 2017, in New York. (Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

An Iranian government official denied Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, in remarks that were the country's first public comments on the attack.

The comments by Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, come more than two days after the attack on Rushdie in New York state.

However, Iran has denied carrying out other operations abroad targeting dissidents in the years since the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution, despite prosecutors and Western governments attributing such attacks to Tehran.

“We, in the incident of the attack on Salman Rushdie in the U.S., do not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters,” Kanaani said. “Nobody has the right to accuse Iran in this regard.”

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed Friday while attending an event in western New York. He suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, his agent said. He was likely to lose the injured eye.

His assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty through his lawyer to charges stemming from the attack.

For more than 30 years, the award-winning Rushdie has faced death threats for his novel “The Satanic Verses.” Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had issued a fatwa, or Islamic edict, demanding his death. A semi-official Iranian foundation had put up a bounty of more than $3 million for the author; it has yet to comment on the attack.

Kanaani added that Iran did not "have any other information more than what the American media have reported.”

The West “condemning the actions of the attacker and in return glorifying the actions of the insulter to Islamic beliefs is a contradictory attitude,” Kanaani said.

Khomeini, in poor health in the last year of his life after the grinding, stalemated 1980s Iran-Iraq war had decimated the country’s economy, issued the fatwa on Rushdie in 1989. The edict came amid a violent uproar in the Muslim world over the novel, which some viewed as blasphemously making suggestions about the Prophet Muhammad’s life.

While fatwas can be revised or revoked, Iran’s current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — who took over after Khomeini — has never done so. As recently as February 2017, Khamenei said: “The decree is as Imam Khomeini issued.”

Since 1979, Iran has targeted dissidents abroad in attacks. Tensions with the West, particularly the U.S., have spiked since then-President Trump unilaterally pulled the U.S. out of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

A Trump-ordered drone strike killed a top Iranian Revolutionary Guard general in 2020, further fueling those tensions.

Last week, the U.S. charged a Guard member in absentia with allegedly plotting to kill one-time Trump advisor and Iran hawk John Bolton. Former U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and an aide are under 24-hour security over alleged threats from Iran.

Meanwhile, U.S. prosecutors say Iran tried last year to kidnap an Iranian opposition activist and writer living in New York. In recent days, a man with an assault rifle was arrested near her home.

Other denials from the Foreign Ministry have included Tehran's transfer of weapons to Yemen's Houthi rebels amid that country's long civil war. Independent experts, Western nations and United Nations experts have traced weapon components back to Iran.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.