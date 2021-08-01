Israeli premier blames Iran for tanker attack; Tehran denies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JON GAMBRELL
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel's prime minister Sunday directly blamed Iran for a drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman that killed two people, making a veiled threat to retaliate as Tehran denied being involved in the assault.

The comments by Premier Naftali Bennett and Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh come after the strike Thursday night on the oil tanker Mercer Street. The attack marked the first-known fatal attack after years of assaults on commercial shipping in the region linked to tensions with Iran over its tattered nuclear deal.

While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, Iran and its militia allies have used so-called “suicide” drones in attacks previously.

“The Iranians who attacked with unmanned aircraft the Mercer Street intended to harm an Israeli target,” Bennett said at the start of Israel's weekly Cabinet meeting. "Instead, their piratical act caused the deaths of a British citizen and a Romanian citizen.”

He warned: "We know, at any rate, know how to convey the message to Iran in our own way.”

On Sunday, Khatibzadeh described the allegation Iran carried out the attack as “baseless” during his last news conference as the Foreign Ministry's spokesman.

“It's not the first time that the Zionist regime occupying Jerusalem has made such empty accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Khatibzadeh said. “Wherever this regime has gone, it has taken instability, terror and violence with it.”

He added: “Whoever sows the wind shall reap the whirlwind."

Khatibzadeh spoke around an hour after Iran’s outgoing president acknowledged that his government at times “did not tell part of the truth” to the public during his term.

The American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and the guided missile destroyer USS Mitscher were escorting the Mercer Street as it headed to a safe port, the U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet said in a statement early Saturday. It said Navy explosive experts believe a drone attacked the vessel.

The drone attack blasted a hole through the top of the oil tanker’s bridge, where the captain and crew command the vessel, a U.S. official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as an investigation into the attack still was ongoing.

The Mercer Street is managed by London-based Zodiac Maritime, part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Group. The firm said the attack killed two crew members, one from the United Kingdom and the other from Romania. It did not name them, nor did it describe what happened in the assault. It said it believed no other crew members on board were harmed.

British maritime security firm Ambrey said the attack on the Mercer Street had killed one of its team members on board the vessel.

From Jerusalem, Bennett offered condolences to both the United Kingdom and Romania for the killing of their citizens. He said Israeli intelligence had evidence linking Iran to the attack, but did not offer it.

“Iran is the one who carried out the attack against the ship," he said. "Iran’s aggressive behavior is dangerous not only for Israel, but harms global interests in the freedom of navigation and international trade.”

Bennett took over as premier in June after a coalition deal unseated Israel's long-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu is suspected of launching a series of attacks targeting Iran, including explosions at the country's main enrichment site and the killing of a prominent military nuclear scientist.

However, Bennett as well has made hawkish comments in the past about needing to attack “the head of the octopus” in Tehran as opposed to Iran's regional militias like Hezbollah in Lebanon. The attack on the Mercer Street marks the first during his time as prime minister and analysts suggest he could seek a major attack in retaliation.

“Israel may wish to deliver a resounding blow; that’s the spirit of political sources’ comments in Jerusalem,” wrote Amos Harel, a longtime military analyst for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. “This blow will be aimed at ending things without a tit-for-tat that could escalate. But as usual, events also depend on the other side.”

___

Associated Press writers Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Ilan Ben Zion in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • An Israeli-managed oil tanker was attacked off the coast of Oman, killing 2 crew members

    The Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime said in a statement that its Mercer Street ship was attacked on Thursday night.

  • Deadly Drone Attack on Israel-Linked Oil Tanker Kills Two

    (Bloomberg) -- Two crew members were killed when an oil products tanker with links to Israel came under attack off the coast of Oman.A Romanian and a U.K. citizen died on the 600-foot carrier Mercer Street when the vessel came under attack on Thursday while sailing from Tanzania’s Dar es Salam to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, said Zodiac Maritime Ltd., the manager of the tanker.Zodiac is controlled by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer and operates the Japanese-owned carrier.Its initial state

  • Olympics-Basketball-Nigeria's Metu blasts government for lack of support at Games

    Nigerian basketball player Chimezie Metu and head coach Michael Brown blasted the nation's government and Olympic committee on Saturday for lack of support of their athletes at the Games. The comments came after Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was provisionally suspended https://www.reuters.com/article/us-olympics-2020-ath-okagbare/olympics-athletics-nigerian-sprinter-okagbare-banned-after-failing-drugs-test-idUSKBN2F100E following a positive test for human growth hormone and 10 track and field athletes were ruled ineligible for failing to meet minimum testing requirements. "Our government and the Olympic committee of Nigeria, they make it extremely difficult for us to go out there and just focus on performing our sport," said Metu at a news conference after his team lost their men's preliminary match against Italy.

  • Man charged for allegedly exporting controlled lab equipment to Iran

    A Canadian-based Iranian national was charged on Friday in connection to an illegal scheme to purchase and export controlled laboratory equipment to Iran, the Justice Department announced.

  • China Seeks More Communication With U.S. on Overseas IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s securities regulator called for talks with its American counterpart after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission halted the initial public offerings of Chinese companies.The China Securities Regulatory Commission is seeking to step up communication with the SEC to find a suitable resolution, it said in a statement Sunday, after the U.S. regulator said it would suspend any Chinese IPOs until companies improved their risk disclosures. The Chinese watchdog called for mut

  • Kamala Harris will visit Singapore and Vietnam as the White House continues to challenge China

    The vice president's second trip abroad comes as the Biden administration makes countering China's growing global influence a top priority.

  • Harris to visit Singapore, Vietnam, focus on economic ties

    Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Singapore and Vietnam next month on a trip focused on strengthening economic ties and celebrating America’s cultural connection with the Indo-Pacific region. It will be Harris' first overseas travel and second foreign trip, after she visited Guatemala and Mexico in June as part of her role leading diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration to the United States. Harris will be the highest-ranking official from President Joe Biden's administration to visit Asia.

  • Olympics-Badminton-Dane Axelsen ends Cordon's run, to meet China's Chen for gold

    Kevin Cordon's fairytale run in the Tokyo Olympics men's singles came to an end on Sunday when the Guatemalan was knocked out 21-18 21-11 by world number two Viktor Axelsen of Denmark. China's Chen Long, the champion from the 2016 Rio Games, also advanced to the final after beating Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-16 21-11. While Axelsen was one of the favourites for gold coming into the Games, the 34-year-old Cordon is ranked 59th in the world and has won plaudits for smashing his way to a surprise semi-final spot.

  • Florida breaks single-day COVID-19 cases record

    Florida reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, breaking a pandemic record.

  • Black TV Host Says She Was Deemed ‘Ratings Risk’ by Top Ukrainian Politician

    HandoutKYIV—In an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast, famed Ukrainian television presenter and producer Karolina Ashion shared what she describes as the most painful moment of her career: when her former boss—then the director of Ukraine’s 1+1 media conglomerate and current Minister of Culture Alexander Tkachenko—allegedly told her that her appearance on a popular morning show would hurt the network’s ratings.Ashion is a Black Ukrainian. Her father came to Leningrad, USSR, from Nigeria to

  • Rudy Giuliani says ‘I committed no crime’ while working for Trump

    Former New York mayor makes unprompted assertion to NBCGiuliani under federal investigation over dealings in Ukraine Giuliani in Miami this week. His attempts to mine dirt on Joe Biden saw Trump impeached – and acquitted – for a first time. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP Rudy Giuliani, under federal investigation over his dealings in Ukraine, has insisted he committed no crime while working as Donald Trump’s personal attorney. “I committed no crime,” the former New York mayor told NBC, apparently u

  • Israel cleared for $3.4B CH-53K buy, 300 Javelins for Thailand

    The U.S. State Department cleared a sale of 18 CH-53K heavy-lift helicopters to Israel potentially worth $3.4 billion and the sale of 300 Javelin FGM-148 missiles to Thailand potentially worth $83.5 million, the agency announced Friday.

  • Swimmer Katie Ledecky makes more Olympic history in Tokyo

    Swimming star Katie Ledecky concluded her Tokyo Olympic journey with four medals, including gold in the women's 800m freestyle and in the first-ever women's 1500m freestyle race. The big picture: The 24-year-old has been dominating women’s swimming since winning her first gold at the 2012 London Games when she was just 15 years old. Since then, she's broken 14 world records and earned the title of "greatest female swimmer of our time" by Michael Phelps.Stay on top of the latest market trends and

  • Future president? Kamala Harris now 'underwater' as sinking popularity alarms Democrats

    Kamala Harris has become the most unpopular US vice president six months into an administration since at least the 1970s, according to polls. Alarmed Democrat strategists are grappling with the Vice President's floundering poll numbers which show she is now "underwater," meaning more Americans disapprove, than approve, of her job performance. The White House intends to deploy her only in certain areas to campaign ahead of next year's midterm Congressional elections, and will attempt to raise her

  • Make-A-Wish Illinois gives fundraisers chance to rappel 36 stories

    Would you do it? Make-A-Wish Illinois is giving fundraisers the chance to rappel down a Chicago skyscraper.

  • China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands

    China on Sunday reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland for July 31, up from 55 cases a day earlier, including new locally transmitted cases in eight provinces. The wave is part of an expanding COVID-19 Delta variant outbreak in China that is becoming increasingly severe, following months of little to no locally transmitted cases. The eastern province of Jiangsu recorded 30 new locally transmitted cases, up from 19 a day earlier, following news on Saturday that a cluster in the province's capital, Nanjing, had risen to 184 cases.

  • The International Space Station did “cartwheels.” NASA wasn’t worried.

    The International Space Station consists of 16 linked habitats, strung with solar arrays, space debris shielding, and a robotic arm, all spread over an area about the size of a football field. Only the rapid response of flight controllers in Moscow and Houston, and of the 10 astronauts onboard, kept the $1 billion space lab on course. “We proceeded to do headstands and cartwheels,” Zebulon Scoville, a flight director on duty in Houston during the episode, said in a tweet.

  • Republicans will defend their Caesar but new revelations show Trump’s true threat

    The DoJ has dealt two blows and the 6 January committee is winding up for more. They know democracy is in dangerSidney Blumenthal: What did Jim Jordan know and when? Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One as lightning splits the sky at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, in August 2020. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images On Friday, Donald Trump received two more unwelcome reminders he is no longer president. Much as he and his minions chant “Lock her up” about Hillary Clinton and other enemies, i

  • 'You're all f---ed up': Trump exploded after his officials warned against using military troops to end George Floyd protests, book says

    "Mr. President, that guy had an insurrection," Gen. Mark Milley said as he pointed to a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, according to the book. "You don't have an insurrection."

  • Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect

    Thanks to a reworked menu and long hours, Jeannie Kim managed to keep her San Francisco restaurant alive during the coronavirus pandemic. At the beginning of next year, California will begin enforcing an animal welfare proposition approved overwhelmingly by voters in 2018 that requires more space for breeding pigs, egg-laying chickens and veal calves. Unless the courts intervene or the state temporarily allows non-compliant meat to be sold in the state, California will lose almost all of its pork supply, much of which comes from Iowa, and pork producers will face higher costs to regain a key market.