Iran denies it plans to build drone manufacturing plant in Russia

An Iranian drone in the sky over Ukraine

In turn, Tehran accused the West of trying to "cover its fault in the war in Ukraine” and spreading fakes about Iran.

"Unfortunately, the countries that are the biggest exporters of weapons and military equipment to one side of the war want to mislead the world's public opinion by spreading fake news," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told Mehr.

He also said that Tehran is allegedly trying to "encourage the parties to go for a political solution." In addition, the diplomat stated that Iran calls on the international community to help formulate such a solution to end the war in Ukraine.

On Feb. 5, The Wall Street Journal reported that Moscow and Tehran are deepening military cooperation and are going to build a plant to produce faster Shahed drones.

Iran has previously denied supplying the Shahed kamikaze flying bomb drones to Russia, although there is copious evidence these denials are false.

Russia and Iran continue to develop closer ties in other areas as well. They recently linked their interbank payment messaging systems, paving the way for all Iranian banks to conduct transactions with Russian creditors amidst severe international sanctions on the banking systems of both countries.

On Jan. 6, the United States slapped sanctions on six top managers of the Iranian company Qods Aviation Industries. U.S. sanctions against General Abdollah Mehrabi of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were imposed back in 2021.

