Iran denies seizing British-flagged oil tanker in Persian Gulf in retaliation amid rising tensions

Royal Marines helped customs agents near Gibralter impound an Iranian ship, Grace 1, believed to be carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions - AFP

Iran has dismissed reports about the seizure of a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, according to the country’s IRIB news agency.

It comes just one day after a general in Tehran threatened to seize a UK ship in retaliation after Royal Marines captured an Iranian supertanker.

On Saturday, maritime tracking programs showed British-flagged crude oil tanker Pacific Voyager had come to a halt, and listed its status as “not under command", stoking fears that Iran had retaliated.

Whitehall sources, however, told The Telegraph that the situation was a “routine matter.”

“There’s nothing going on. The ship is just drifting because it’s early for its next port. It hasn’t issued any distress signals or shown any problems on board,” the sources said.

A ship tracking website showed the Pacific Voyager coming to a halt off the coast of Iran More

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which coordinates shipping in the Gulf, said later that the ship was "safe and well". The UKMTO, had been in direct contact with the vessel, anofficial said.

Iran dismissed as "fabricated" reports that the ship had been seized by its Revolutionary Guard forces. IRIB quoted unnamed senior Iranian government sources denying the boat had been seized.

Earlier in the week, Royal Marines helped customs officers impound the tanker near Gibraltar, believed to be carrying two million barrels of Iranian crude to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, sparking a diplomatic spat.

The move provoked fury in Iran, which accused Britain of bowing to US pressure to blockade its oil exports, even summoning the British ambassador to the foreign ministry in Tehran to express “its very strong objection to the illegal and unacceptable seizure” of the 300-meter vessel.

Gibraltar officials however said that it had acted independently and denied seizing the tanker at the request of the US or any other country.

“If Britain does not release the Iranian oil tanker, it is the authorities’ duty to seize a British oil tanker,” said Mohsen Rezai, a Major General in the Revolutionary Guards Corps and head of the country’s influential Expediency Council, which advises the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Islamic Iran in its 40-year history has never initiated hostilities in any battles, but has also never hesitated in responding to bullies,” he added.

The Pacific Voyager, passed through the strait of Hormuz en route to the Saudi port of Ras Tanura on Friday. It is Japanese-owned, operated by a Singaporean company, and hired by a subsidiary of a South Korean firm.

Maersk, the Danish shipping giant, on Thursday announced it would levy a war risk surcharge on cargos transiting the Persian Gulf.

The US and Britain have blamed Iran for a series of sabotage attacks against tankers near the Strait of Hormuz in May and June.