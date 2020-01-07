Iranian mourners gather around a vehicle carrying the coffin of slain top general Qasem Soleimani during the final stage of funeral processions, in his hometown Kerman - AFP

The leader of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards threatened to “set ablaze” places America loves in an apparent reference to Israel on Tuesday, as a stampede at the funeral of one of its slain generals left dozens dead.

Hossein Salami made the pledge before a crowd of thousands gathered in a central square in Kerman, the hometown of the slain general Qassem Soleimani, as they prepared to bury him later today.

Overcrowding in the square left at least 35 dead and more than 48 injured, according to state TV. A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over one million people.

"We will take revenge. We will set ablaze a place they like, and they well know where it is," Salami said, drawing the cries of "Death to Israel!"

Israel is a longtime regional foe of Iran and under US President Donald Trump the two countries have drawn considerably closer.

Tehran has been threatening revenge against the US and its allies since an American drone strike killed Soleimani, a celebrated commander who for two decades led the Quds Force directing Iranian foreign policy, near Baghdad International Airport on Friday.

Benyamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, has been notably quiet since the strike, attempting to distance himself from the US move.

“The assassination of Soleimani isn’t an Israeli event but an American event. We were not involved,” he reportedly said, according to ministers who spoke with Israeli press.

He said Israel must not be dragged into the escalating conflict, fearing an attack from Hamas in the Palestinian territories or from Iran's proxy force, Hizbollah, in neighbouring Lebanon.

The US and Israel have had sufficient intelligence on Soleimani’s movements over the years to target him, but decided against doing so for fear of the repercussions.

Iran is in possession of medium and long-range missiles and regularly boasts about being capable of hitting Israeli targets, including Ben Gurion International Airport.

Meanwhile, Ali Shamkhan, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said US installation in the region were also considered fair game for attack.

He was quoted as saying on Tuesday that the ”revenge operation” will not be just one single operation. "There are 13 that have so far been discussed in Iran's Supreme National Security Council and even if all agree on the weakest scenario, yet it will bring a historic nightmare for America,” he said.