Iran develops new Shahed UAV for Russian attacks on high-value targets in Ukraine

Iran has developed a new Shahed-107 attack drone for Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, featuring technology to detect British and American multiple-launch rocket systems supplied to Ukraine's Defence Forces, Sky News TV channel has reported, citing an unnamed source.

Source: Sky News

Quote: "The Shahed-107 was described as an ‘explosive and reconnaissance’ unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), possibly fitted with technology to seek out high-value battlefield targets such as British and American multiple-launch rocket systems used by Ukrainian forces."

Details: A Sky News source said that "a few units" of the specially designed drone may have been offered to Russia as part of the deal, estimated to be worth more than US$2 million (£1.6 million).

The source noted that this is evidence of "the significant force design work Iran is engaged in to support Russia's interests regarding Ukraine".

The article noted that the Shahed-107 belongs to the Shahed-101 family of uncrewed aerial vehicles with V-shaped tails.

It measures about 2.5 metres long, has a wingspan of 3 metres, can be launched from a vehicle and is estimated to have a range of up to 1,500km (932 miles).

A source told Sky News that it was thought to be equipped with a transmitter for real-time video transmission. "Such reconnaissance capabilities mean the drone could be used to identify targets on Ukraine's frontline for other UAVs or weapons systems to hit," the TV channel pointed out.

The TV channel's sources in security agencies reported that the Iranian security forces had tested the Shahed-107 together with the Russians at an airbase in central Iran.

"If confirmed, defence experts said the development by Iran of a new drone would underline its growing military manufacturing capabilities and its importance to Russia's war effort," Sky News stressed.

Furthermore, according to the TV channel's sources, Russia expects to receive high-precision surface-to-surface missile systems from Iran shortly. In particular, these are missiles with a range of over 300km (186 miles).

