Iran’s Dictator Appears in Public after Being Bedridden with Illness

Caroline Downey
·2 min read

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, bedridden with illness after he underwent emergency gastrointestinal surgery, reportedly made a public appearance Saturday after he cancelled all meetings.

Khamenei spoke to students in Tehran in person after two weeks of resting due to his deteriorating health. Khamenei, who normally speaks while sitting, addressed the crowd standing, ABC News reported. Iran’s Tasnim news agency said on Friday that Khamenei was supposed to attend a religious ceremony with university students, according to the Times of Israel.

The Iranian regime has not released any official updates on the leader’s condition.

The 83-year-old dictator experienced severe stomach pains and high fever last week, according to the New York Times, which cited four sources familiar with the situation. He was operated on for bowel obstruction at a temporary clinic set up at his house. His office called off public appearances to give him time to recover. Khamenei was treated for and survived prostate cancer in 2014.

One source told the Times that Khamenei was being supervised routinely by a team of doctors. He was in critical condition last week but has improved, the source said.

While the authoritarian’s health appears to have stabilized for the time being, members of the Iranian government have not paused diplomatic and business activities. For example, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi traveled to Uzbekistan on Friday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. He met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday. Raisi is also expected to speak before the UN General Assembly in New York City on Wednesday.

Khamenei’s medical problems come as President Biden works to strike a new nuclear deal with Iran. Washington and Tehran are reportedly inching closer to an agreement with the European Union’s mediation. The deal negotiated as of mid August could grant up to $275 billion in financial benefits to Iran during its first year in effect and $1 trillion by 2030, according to a study conducted by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Protests break out at funeral of Iranian woman who died after morals police arrest

    Protests broke out in western Iran on Saturday at the funeral of a young woman who died after being detained by morality police enforcing strict hijab rules, as security forces used tear gas to disperse demonstrators. Videos posted on social media showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans after gathering in Saqez, hometown of Mahsa Amini, from nearby cities in Iran's Kurdistan province as they mourned the 22-year-old who died in a hospital in the capital Tehran on Friday. "Death to the dictator" - a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, chanted some protesters, while police fired tear gas.

  • Turkey's Erdogan targets joining Shanghai Cooperation Organisation -media

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said he was targeting membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for NATO-member Turkey, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Saturday. He was speaking to reporters after attending the SCO summit in Uzbekistan before heading to the United States. "Our relations with these countries will be moved to a much different position with this step," Erdogan said.

  • Iran's Raisi says thwarting U.S. sanctions needs new solutions

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that thwarting "draconian" U.S. sanctions required new solutions, asserting that an expanding central Asian security organisation could help defy Washington's unilateralism. Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Raisi also called for an expansion of free trade among the SCO's member countries, alongside financial and banking cooperation. "The SCO needs to adopt new solutions and take specific measures to counter draconian U.S. sanctions and its unilateralism, such as sustainable trade among its member states," Raisi said.

  • Berlin’s Russia policy in wake of annexation of Crimea was wrong, Scholz admits

    Germany made mistakes in shaping its relation with Russia following the 2014 annexation of Crimea, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with German radio station Deutschlandfunk on Sept. 17.

  • Partisans blow up railway line in Russian-occupied Melitopol

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 17 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:50 An explosion has been heard in Melitopol (an occupied city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast), the railway line has also been blown up. This railway line is used by occupiers to deliver petrol and weapons for the military equipment from Crimea.

  • Japan PM's support tumbles as anger over state funeral grows

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tumbled to its lowest level since he took office, hit by growing anger over a state funeral for slain former leader Shinzo Abe and his ruling party's ties to a controversial church, an opinion poll showed. Kishida's support fell to 32.3% from 44.3% a month before, according to the survey by Jiji news agency conducted at the weekend - approaching what is widely seen as a "danger level" of 30% that signifies a government may run into trouble carrying out its political agenda.

  • Collaborators threaten Ukrainian activists under occupation with death sentences General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 17 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:51 Collaborators with the Russian occupying forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast are threatening Ukrainian activists with deportation to the self-proclaimed "people's republics" in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts (the so-called "DPR" and "LPR") and sentencing them to death.

  • America would rather boast about ‘exceptionalism’ than pursue it, leaving its people with an inflated view of its standing in the world

    Racism and a broken political system leaves the U.S. in the middle of the pack, somewhere between Cuba and Bulgaria

  • The Fed may 'just get it over with' by raising rates as much as 100 basis points at the next meeting and then hiking one more time, says market bull Ed Yardeni

    "They're trying to catch up with the 2-year Treasury note which is saying that within the next 12 months, or a lot less, we'll be at something like 3.8%."

  • Putin says Russia able to mediate in Azeri-Armenian conflict; Yerevan unhappy with Moscow

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that despite the Ukraine conflict, Moscow had enough resources to mediate in a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan after a series of border skirmishes. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told Putin on Friday that the conflict had "stabilised." Russia is a military ally of Armenia which also strives for friendly relations with Azerbaijan.

  • Iran's 'morality police' accused of murdering woman for not properly wearing hijab, sparking protests

    Iran is continuing to crack down and enforce the covering of women's hair in public as more and more Iranian women have dared to confront the regime by taking off head coverings.

  • Jeff Bridges: 'COVID made my cancer look like a piece of cake'

    Jeff Bridges shares his story in a new COVID-19 prevention PSA.

  • Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant resupply convoy reaches Enerhodar

    Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom has delivered 25 trucks with equipment and spare parts for the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the agency said in a Facebook post on Sept. 16.

  • Man in plot to kidnap Michigan governor has sentence reduced

    A federal judge on Friday reduced the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty to participating in a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan's governor after his testimony helped convict the ringleaders last month. Ty Garbin, 26, was resentenced to 30 months in prison, less than half of the 75 months he was given in August 2021. Garbin's testimony helped the U.S. government win convictions last month of two men for leading the plan to abduct Governor Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home in northern Michigan in 2020.

  • Abrams' strategy to boost turnout: Early voting commitments

    Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats' nominee for governor, is launching an intensive effort to get out the vote by urging potential supporters to cast in-person ballots the first week of early voting as she tries to navigate the state’s new election laws. The strategy, outlined to The Associated Press by Abrams’ top aides, is a shift from 2018, when she spent generously in her first gubernatorial bid to encourage voters to use mail ballots. It also moves away from Democrats' pandemic-era emphasis on mail voting, a push that delivered Georgia’s electoral votes to President Joe Biden and helped Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff win concurrent U.S. Senate runoffs to give Democrats control of Capitol Hill. Republicans, including Abrams’ opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp, answered in 2021 with sweeping election changes that, among other provisions, dramatically curtailed drop boxes for mail ballots, added wrinkles to mail ballot applications and ballot return forms, and made it easier to challenge an individual voter’s eligibility.

  • Kyrgyzstan reports heavy fighting with Tajikistan, 24 people killed

    BISHKEK (Reuters) -Kyrgyzstan reported "intense battles" with Central Asian neighbour Tajikistan on Friday and said 24 people had been killed in the latest outbreak of violence to hit the former Soviet Union. Both of the small impoverished landlocked nations have accused each other of restarting fighting in a disputed area, despite a ceasefire deal. In a statement, the Kyrgyz border service said its forces were continuing to repel Tajik attacks.

  • Rocket Lab celebrates 30th launch and 150th satellite sent to orbit

    Today's launch by Rocket Lab, "The Owl Spreads Its Wings," was as unremarkable as a rocket going to orbit can be, but it also marked a few milestones for the growing space company: 30 launches and 150 satellites taken to space.

  • UPDATE 1-With a grin, Putin warns Ukraine: the war can get more serious

    President Vladimir Putin on Friday brushed off a lightning Ukrainian counter-offensive with a smile but warned that Russia would respond more forcefully if its troops were put under further pressure. Speaking after a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Putin cast the invasion as a necessary step to prevent what he said was a Western plot to break Russia apart. Moscow, he said, was in no hurry in Ukraine.

  • Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions

    After his headline performance at Hungary's Sziget Festival last month, pop star Justin Bieber held a grandiose party for his staff in a luxurious countryside setting — a 19th century castle owned by the son-in-law of the country's prime minister. The castle, to the critics of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is emblematic of the corruption, nepotism and largesse of which the populist leader and his government have been accused for years — the kinds of behavior which now threaten to cost Hungary billions in European Union funding. A former member of Orban’s ruling Fidesz party, Akos Hadhazy left the nationalist-populist party in 2013 after becoming aware of what he describes as a clientelistic system of unchecked corruption taking shape in the Central European nation.

  • West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law

    West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law