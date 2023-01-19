Iran does not recognise annexation of Russian-captured Ukrainian regions

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iran, has stated that Iran does not recognise Russia's annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories.

Source: Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in an interview with TRT World; European Pravda

Quote: "We oppose the war and displacement of people in Ukraine. On the other hand, we recognise the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries within the framework of international law and for this reason, despite excellent relations between Tehran and Moscow, we have not recognised the separation of Crimea from Ukraine," Iranian diplomat said.

"We have not recognised the separation of Luhansk and Donetsk from Ukraine because we insist on our consistent principle in foreign policy. When we say war is not the solution in Ukraine, we mean it and we believe it as a fundamental policy and we rely on that," Amir-Abdollahian added.

On 17 January, the Iranian high-ranking official arrived in Ankara on a business trip, where he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Iran is providing military support to Russia in its war against Ukraine by supplying Moscow with kamikaze drones. Due to these supplies, the USA, the EU, and other Western countries imposed sanctions against Iran.

Apparently, Iran and Russia are negotiating an agreement on the supply of certain types of missiles. The head of the Foreign Ministry, Dmytro Kuleba, warned that Iran would cross a "red line" if it provided missiles to Russia.

The White House believes that Moscow provides Tehran with an "unprecedented level" of military and technical support in exchange for Iran supplying Russia with weapons to wage war in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's FSB launches criminal case against American suspected of espionage

    Russia says it is investigating an American "suspected of collecting intelligence information on biological topics directed against the security of the Russian Federation."

  • Wagner PMC sued over recruiting Serbs

    Several Serbian civic groups have sued Russian private military company Wagner Group for its attempts to recruit Serb nationals to fight in Ukraine, Serbian human rights lawyer Cedomir Stojkovic told Reuters on Jan. 18.

  • SLB wins Russia business as oilfield rivals exit after Ukraine invasion

    Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, world's largest oilfield firm SLB has boosted its business in Russia by cherry-picking service and equipment contracts from rivals who left, according to company documents and people familiar with its operations. While SLB's continued embrace of Russia has drawn sharp criticism, interviews with two people close to the company and industry sources, as well company documents reviewed by Reuters show SLB's decision to help Russia increase oil and gas production with its services and drilling equipment has paid off. For example, SLB's Russia and Central Asia reservoir performance division in the third quarter of 2022 grew revenue by 25% over the prior quarter.

  • UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine - Defence minister

    TAPA MILITARY BASE, Estonia (Reuters) -Britain plans to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine to support the country in its fight against Russia, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday. Wallace was meeting with other defence ministers at the Tapa army base in Estonia. He outlined a previously-announced package of military support for Ukraine, including sending Challenger tanks, and added detail on the types of missiles Britain would supply.

  • Ukraine’s NATO membership would have prevented Russian invasion, Finnish PM says

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if it was admitted into NATO beforehand, Finland’s PM Sanna Marin said while attending the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 17.

  • US Intelligence denies Russia has full control over Soledar and Bakhmut

    In an assessment of the situation on the ground in Soledar and Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine, US Intelligence has said that Russian forces do not have full control over either of these settlements. Source: Ukrinform and Kyiv Independent, with reference to a telephone briefing with John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications in the White House Quote from Kirby: "I will tell you that as of this morning, we do not estimate that [the Russians - ed.

  • EU lawmakers want Iran's Guards branded terrorist group

    The European Parliament called on Wednesday for the EU to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, blaming the powerful force for the repression of protesters and the supply of drones to Russia. Ties between the European Union (EU) member states and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to revive nuclear talks have stalled. Tehran has detained several European nationals and the bloc has become increasingly critical of a continuing violent crackdown on protesters, including executions.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's $10 million in investment in Semafor will be held in custody until authorities decide its fate

    News startup Semafor wants to repurchase Sam Bankman-Fried's $10 million investment and place the funds into a separate account for now.

  • FTX's native token FTT jumps 32% after the exchange's new boss says the company could reboot

    Alameda Research's heavy reliance on FTT as an asset was a key catalyst in the collapse of Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • Helicopter crash near Ukraine capital kills 18, including country’s interior minister

    Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyiv's eastern suburb, Klymenko said.

  • India foreign minister visits Sri Lanka with stronger ties, China in focus

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -India's foreign minister arrives in Colombo on Thursday following his country's backing of Sri Lanka for a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, leaving China as the island's last remaining major creditor which has yet to agree to the debt restructuring plan. India has told global lender IMF that it strongly supports Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan, with Colombo owing around $1 billion to its nearest neighbour. But Sri Lanka requires the backing of both China and India - its biggest bilateral lenders - to reach a final agreement with the IMF on the loan that is essential to help the country of nearly 22 million people emerge from its worst financial crisis in seven decades.

  • Netanyahu raises breakthrough with Saudi Arabia in meeting with US officials

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he discussed steps on achieving a breakthrough in relations with Saudi Arabia as part of wide-ranging discussions with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Jerusalem. Netanyahu said diplomatic relations with Riyadh were discussed as part of the next steps to deepen the Abraham Accords, the normalization agreements…

  • Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity

    Iran warned on Thursday that the European Union would "shoot itself in the foot" if it designated the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, a day after the European Parliament called on the EU and its member states to do so. "We have repeatedly said the Revolutionary Guards are a formal and sovereign organisation whose role is central for guaranteeing Iran's security," Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said during a phone call to the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.

  • Biden's inner circle met at Wilmington home where classified docs found

    Classified documents were recently discovered at the same Wilmington, Delaware, home where Biden hosted his inner circle post-vice presidency.

  • The odds of a more than 20% gain for the stock market are on the rise as the Fed turns dovish amid transitory inflation, Fundstrat says

    "The bond market argues the Fed needs to end the war soon," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said, highlighting the recent drop in bond market volatility.

  • The Super-Popular Crystal Rose From Amazon Is Less Than $20 Right Now

    These are the best-selling Valentine's Day gifts for him and her on Amazon. Valentine's Day is no different from any other major gift-giving holiday in the fact that you need to get your loves something totally sweet and unique.

  • Is Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Finally Ready to Indict Trump?

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastMinutes after a New York judge ordered the Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million for criminally dodging taxes last Friday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg held a press conference.It was short—two minutes, to be exact—but Bragg was still able to bask in the glory of his office’s hard-fought victory against Donald Trump’s family company. And he was able to tease his next move.Bragg congratulated his team on successfully prosecuting two Tru

  • Russia's UN Representative falsely claims at Security Council meeting that Ukraine's air defence equipment caused Dnipro tragedy

    During the latest UN Security Council meeting, Vasily Nebenzia, Russia's Permanent Representative at the UN, claimed that the Russian Kh-22 missile, which struck an apartment block in the city of Dnipro on 14 January, had been shot down by Ukraine's air defence.

  • United Airlines CEO warns travelers more disruptions ahead

    The CEO of United Airlines said Wednesday that other airlines won’t be able to handle all the flights they plan to operate this year, leading to more disruptions for travelers. Scott Kirby said airlines that operate as if this is still 2019, before the pandemic, are bound to struggle. “The system simply can’t handle the volume today, much less the anticipated growth,” Kirby said.

  • Israel Supreme Court tells Netanyahu he must fire minister

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's Supreme Court ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to remove a senior minister over a past tax fraud conviction, in a setback for the new right-wing coalition government. The 10-to-one ruling on Shas party leader Aryeh Deri looks likely to further stoke tensions between the Cabinet and Israel's Supreme Court over government reform plans which aim to rein in the top court. "Most of the judges have determined that this appointment is extremely unreasonable and thus the prime minister must remove Deri from office," said a court summary of the ruling.