Iran does not transfer missiles to Russia because of potential consequences

Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, has said that Russia and Iran have preliminary agreements on the supply of missiles, but Iran is refraining because of the potential consequences.

Source: Yusov during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The supply of Iranian-made drones continues. As for ballistic missiles, this is such a desired weapon for Putin, but so far he cannot get it.

Serious work is in progress on this, although we know that there are preliminary agreements; but now we just have to wait and see.

As far as we know, not everyone in Iran is willing to help Putin, understanding how it can threaten the Iranian regime."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!