Iran doubles down on insistence US must lift sanctions to revive nuke talks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Iran's top diplomat insisted Sunday the United States must first lift economic sanctions imposed on it by the Trump administration before the nuclear pact can be revived.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's remarks came as Tehran confirmed it will begin limiting additional international monitoring of its nuclear sites Tuesday, a move that for Iran represents another lean away from the accord exited by the U.S. in 2018.

Zarif's comments also follow an offer from President Joe Biden's administration to meet with Iran and other world powers involved in negotiating the 2015 nuclear deal.

"The United States must return to the deal and lift all sanctions ... The United States is addicted to sanctions but they should know that Iran will not yield to pressure," Zarif said in an interview with Iran's state-run, English-language broadcaster Press TV.

Zarif did not definitively confirm Iran is rejecting Biden's offer of diplomacy.

The nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, was negotiated by the U.S. with Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom.

Exclusive: Iran diplomat says 'window is closing' for Biden to rejoin nuclear deal

His weekend remarks reflect the position Iran has continually held since the U.S. pulled out of the nuclear deal. Iran has said it will only resume negotiations with the U.S. once the sanctions are lifted because it is Washington, not Tehran, that exited the accord.

The U.S. has so far been unwilling to take this first step, although an offer Thursday to hold talks by Biden was his administration's first public attempt at renewed diplomacy.

Zarif said International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) surveillance cameras at some of Iran's nuclear sites would be shut off on Feb. 23., in line with a law passed by Iran's Parliament. These cameras were installed as part of an "Additional Protocol" of the nuclear deal. Some nuclear inspectors will also be barred from the sites.

The "Additional Protocol" is a voluntary agreement between Tehran and the IAEA reached as part of the nuclear agreement. Under the protocol with Iran, the IAEA "collects and analyzes hundreds of thousands of images captured daily by its sophisticated surveillance cameras,” the agency said in 2017, adding that it had placed "2,000 tamper-proof seals on nuclear material and equipment."

Iran’s parliament in December approved a bill that would suspend part of IAEA inspections of its nuclear facilities if European signatories do not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions by Tuesday. The IAEA is the UN's nuclear watchdog.

IAEA head Rafael Grossi is currently in Iran to discuss how to find "a mutually agreeable solution for the IAEA to continue essential verification activities in the country."

Trump withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear deal because he said it didn't go far enough to curb Iran's ballistic missile program and its support for terrorist groups in the region. But Biden and his secretary of State, Antony Blinken, have also repeatedly said the U.S. would only rejoin the agreement – and lift the crippling sanctions imposed by the Trump administration – if Iran first came back into compliance with the deal.

Biden presidency: President Biden won't lift sanctions on Iran to get new nuke deal

Related: Biden warns democratic progress is 'under assault' from authoritarian regimes

In the Press TV interview, Zarif said the new access restrictions placed on the nuclear sites, as well as previous steps Iran has taken to enrich more uranium, were reversible.

"This is not a deadline for the world. This is not an ultimatum," Zarif said.

Mohammad Farahani, editor-in-chief of a news agency linked to Iran's judiciary, said in an email that the U.S. sanctions that have targeted Iran's oil and banking sectors have also impacted the country's access to basic and humanitarian goods.

"Iranians want these cruel sanctions lifted," he said, adding that he saw no path to new diplomacy before the sanctions issue was addressed by the Biden administration.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Iran says it is ending some snap nuclear deal inspections

Recommended Stories

  • Iran says studies EU-proposed informal meeting with U.S.

    Iran is studying a European Union proposal for an informal meeting between current members of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal and the United States, but has yet to respond to it, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Saturday. Iran and the United States have been at odds over who should take the first step to revive the 2015 accord. Iran insists the United States must first lift former President Donald Trump's sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal.

  • 'It should be a beautiful place’: Cincinnati’s BLM mural is fading in winter. Will the city fix it?

    Last summer a Black Lives Matter mural was painted on the street in front of Cincinnati City Hall. It hasn't been protected or preserved. Will it be?

  • Was Stonehenge Moved From Wales?

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastYou cannot visit southern England or make a movie about Druids without a visit to Stonehenge. This prehistoric monument is sacred to Neopagans, features in Arthurian legend, and is one of England’s best loved tourist sites (it has attracted visitors since the Roman period). A recent archeological report, however, suggests that the origins of the stone circle may lie elsewhere, in the remains of a circle in the hills of Wales. Scientists now suggest that this Welsh stone circle may have been dismantled and used in an early phase of Stonehenge’s construction.The origins of the stone circle have always been shrouded in mystery. Whomever built Stonehenge left no written records and the structure itself is incomplete as some of the stones were appropriated and reused in the medieval and early modern periods. As a result, it is only through painstaking scientific analysis that Stonehenge’s story can be told and, even then, the motivations for its construction can only be guessed at.The Stones of Stonehenge research project recently conducted a study at the Neolithic site Waun Mawn, in the Preseli Hills in Wales. In 2018 excavations there unearthed the remnants of a stone circle. The monument had been erected from stones retrieved from nearby bluestone quarries. Carbon dating of sediment and charcoal in the holes revealed that the now-missing stone circle was initially constructed around 3400 B.C.Subsequent comparison between the sites at Waun Mawn and Stonehenge revealed a number of parallels. Both structures were aligned with the midsummer solstice sunrise and are of a comparable size–the diameter of Waun Mawn and that of the ditch that surrounds Stonehenge are both approximately 110 meters. In addition, an unusual cross-section in one of the Waun Mawn holes matches that of one of the bluestones at Stonehenge and, of course, the stones at Waun Man and some of the stones at Stonehenge are made of the same bluestone material.In a recently published article in Antiquity, the scientists involved speculated that the stones from the Waun Mawn circle had been moved 175 miles to Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, the site of Stonehenge. In 3400 B.C., when the Waun Mawn circle was built, the Preseli Hills were a densely inhabited part of Britain where intense quarrying and construction took place. Then, sometime around 3000 BCE, the inhabitants of the region uprooted themselves and disappeared. Mike Parker Pearson, a professor at University College London who oversees the Stones of Stonehenge project, told Heritage Daily, “It’s as if they just vanished. Maybe most of the people migrated, taking their stones…with them.”Pearson Parker and his team are not the first to suggest that some of the stones of Stonehenge had been recycled from an earlier monument. In academic circles the theory of a dismantled circle was first raised in 1923 by the geologist Herbert Thomas who connected the bluestones to the Presli Hills. Academics weren’t the first to float this idea either. In the 12th century, Geoffrey of Monmouth, the author of the History of the Kings of Britain, speculated that the circle was built using stones from the Giant’s Dance circle at Mount Killaraus in Ireland. According to his legend, the circle was disassembled by the famous magician-turned-structural-engineer Merlin and moved to Salisbury Plain by a team of 15,000 men. Geoffrey’s story is pure legend: he anachronistically claims that Stonehenge was built to commemorate the slaughter of innocent Britons by supposedly treacherous Saxons, but there were no prehistoric Saxons. Elements of Geoffrey’s story, however, would turn out to contain a kernel of truth: the stones have been moved.The construction of the monument at Stonehenge took place in a series of stages between 3100 B.C. and 1100 B.C. Originally the site may have featured a wooden circle built, but around 3100 B.C. the bluestones from Wales arrived at the site. (The other stones at Stonehenge are the huge sarsen stones from the Marlborough Downs 20 miles away and a sandstone altar stone from southeast Wales). The bluestones may have served as grave markers as the cremated remains of men, women, and children were found in the series of circle shaped pits that enclose the area. Strontium analysis of the remains of these individuals conducted by a University of Oxford team revealed that they had not lived for very long in the vicinity of Stonehenge and had, instead, almost certainly migrated there from west Wales. The fact that, in Geoffrey of Monmouth’s time, west Wales was considered to be Irish territory might help explain some elements of the legend.The recent discovery is evidence of the importance of stone monuments to the identities and culture of the people who inhabited Waun Mawn and, later, Stonehenge. That the relocation of the group involved the cumbersome dismantling and movement of heavy bluestone blocks shows the integral role that these monuments played in Neolithic societies. Whereas later groups might consider building new structures, these stones were a part of identity. The Neolithic migrants from Wales, Pearson Parker and his team said, “brought their monument… as a physical manifestation of their ancestral identities” that they could recreate in their new home. It might also, as others have suggested, served as a unifying monument for different people.This new evidence raises as many questions as it answers. What events, be they environmental, social, politic, or economic, drove the people of the Preseli Hills to migrate to Wiltshire? And how was it that Salisbury Plain, which had been an important site for communal gatherings and ceremonial rituals for thousands of years before the arrival of the Preseli Hills migrants, was “ripe for take-over”? We may know from where the first stones of Stonehenge came, but we still don’t know how Stonehenge came to be.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Facebook removes Myanmar military page over incitement of violence

    Facebook on Sunday took down the main page of the Myanmar military for violating its standards against inciting violence, as the first protester to die following the military coup was laid to rest. Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing lost her fight for life on Friday, 10 days after being hit by a live bullet at a protest in the capital, Naypyitaw. On Sunday, a procession carried the body of the young woman who had turned 20 on a life support machine from the hospital to a cemetery. Hundreds of people in cars and on bikes followed the vehicle with her body and a large photo of Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing placed on the front. In Yangon, the country’s biggest city, around 1,000 demonstrators also came together to honour the young grocery worker, with some laying roses and petals on her image. “I want to say through the media to the dictator and his associates, we are peaceful demonstrators,” said protester Min Htet Naing. “Stop the genocide! Stop using lethal weapons!” Many thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets to protest the Feb. 1 seizing of power by the junta and detentions of Ms Suu Kyi and other members of her government. The junta claims that elections held in November – which Ms Suu Kyi’s party won by a landslide – were tainted by voting irregularities. Saturday saw the bloodiest day so far in two weeks of demonstrations, when police and soldiers opened fire in the city of Mandalay, killing two people, including a teenage boy. On Sunday, Facebook announced it had deleted the page of the Myanmar military, which is known as the Tatmadaw. “In line with our global policies, we’ve removed the Tatmadaw True News Information Team Page from Facebook for repeated violations of our Community Standards prohibiting incitement of violence and coordinating harm,” a Facebook representative said in a statement. The social media giant had already taken down other accounts linked to the military, including in 2018 that of army chief Min Aung Hlaing, who is now in charge of Myanmar. Also Sunday, authorities arrested a well-known actor, Lu Min, at his home, according to his wife. He was one of six celebrities who authorities previously said were wanted for encouraging civil servants to join the protest movement.

  • Iran's Zarif says U.S. must first lift sanctions before talks to revive 2015 deal

    Tehran said on Sunday the United States must first lift sanctions on Iran if it wants to talk about salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal, reiterating its stance that it will not make the first move to restore the pact with major powers. President Joe Biden's administration said last week it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the accord, which aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons while lifting most international sanctions. Former President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, which in turn gradually began breaching terms of the agreement.

  • Inside the Melodious Mind of Raphael Saadiq

    Moses MitchellWhen Raphael Saadiq was hired by Sheila E. and Levi Seacer, Jr. in 1986 to tour Japan as part of Prince’s “Parade” tour, he saw the gig as a masterclass in building longevity. Those candid talks Saadiq had with Prince about what it takes to be successful encouraged him to pay close attention to how his prolific bandleader communicated his ideas to management, record executives, and venue personnel.Thirty-five years later, Saadiq’s attention to detail paid off nicely. He’s a sought-after recording artist, musician, composer and producer that’s cool not being in the limelight. The founding member of R&B outfit Tony! Toni! Tone! and ensemble trio Lucy Pearl has performed with Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, John Mellencamp, Stevie Wonder, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers, Elton John, and Snoop Dogg.“I remain a fan of great music, and that’s what keeps me relevant,” Saadiq, now 54, said. “I guess I’ve been around it my whole life and just have this huge memory bank. I just try to take notes from my peers to see how we can get things accomplished.”Performing live ignites Saadiq, but the Grammy-winning producer responsible for Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky,” Erykah Badu’s “Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop),” Bilal’s “Soul Sista, Total’s “Kissing You,” and D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel?)” prefers lending his ear to bring an artist’s vision to life on wax.Moments like explaining to Bee Gees member Barry Gibb that he gave a bad take during a session in 1997 and producing “Fine” with rapper Q-Tip for vocalist Whitney Houston in 2000 are some of what Saadiq says are the “fun” parts of his storied career. Raphael Saadiq Moses Mitchell “Whitney was such a sweet lady who made you feel like you were working with your sister,” the “Ask of You” and “Still Ray” singer remembers. “Barry said to me nicely, ‘We could get a better take.’ We just looked at each other and smiled, and that moment was golden for me because it let me know that’s why I was there.”Saadiq, an Oakland native born Charlie Ray Wiggins, recently earned another Golden Globe nomination for singer/actress Andra Day’s “Tigress & Tweed” from the Hulu feature also starring her, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, releasing on Feb. 26.A distorted but swingin’ melody underneath Day’s syrupy vocals, “Tigress & Tweed” was created after Saadiq set up his portable studio by his barely touched, slightly out-of-tune piano at his mom’s house that he learned to play as a kid. Last year, he watched his mother get treated for a stroke, heart attack, and memory loss.Not able to visit her in the hospital because of the pandemic, Saadiq would casually chat about jazz with both the film’s director Lee Daniels and Day. The multi-instrumentalist knew that retreating to that piano in his mom’s living room could be therapeutic.“I was fighting,” Saadiq said. “I’d just gotten out of COVID myself, and I had all of these different emotions in me anyway. I was sitting there playing not knowing how it would sound, and it just oozed out of me really fast. When I gave it to Andra, she started flowing so hard over it.”“Tigress & Tweed,” which borrows its title from the fragrances the legendary jazz vocalist normally wore, comes on the heels of Saadiq earning both a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for Mary J. Blige’s “Mighty River” from 2018’s Mudbound. The sophomore nod has more significance to the virtuoso. “It’s a sweet one,” Saadiq said. “It feels good and lets me know that I’m doing the right thing by just working constantly. I actually love what I do, so it makes it that much sweeter.”Saadiq has overseen music for Insecure, L.A.’s Finest, Underground, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion and the upcoming Genius: Aretha series for National Geographic. Because of the pandemic, when Saadiq and his creative partner, Laura Karpman, arranged the score for HBO’s runaway hit Lovecraft Country, they recorded the orchestra through Zoom.“We organized it so that people could work from home,” Saadiq said. “We had an engineer go to the homes, set up microphones in places where we needed them, and we just put it all together.”“Scoring for television is about having a good team of people around you, being on time, and really understanding what the script, showrunners, and directors bring to the story,” Saadiq adds.Saadiq’s foray into television came through the TV One sitcom Love That Girl in 2010. Borrowing its name from a track on his third solo LP, 2008’s The Way I See It, Saadiq named the series and even had it shot in his warehouse.“It was my idea to shoot it independently before they took it to a studio,” he said. “I knew I wanted to get into it, but I didn’t know how far I wanted to get into it. I still have a lot of room to get better at what I’m doing, but I’m in it now.”Saadiq has been actively lending a helping hand to both the music community and his hometown. He executive produced Global Citizen’s STAND UP compilation released last December, featuring seven covers of socially conscious tunes and a new ensemble song, “Humxn Race,” co-written by Saadiq.He made sure his engineer and four musicians each wore masks and were socially distanced in the studio while wrangling together artists like Day, Tori Kelly, PJ Morton, Lucky Daye, Ari Lennox, GoldLink, and Big Freedia.Recording from different cubicles and different cities, Saadiq selected artists for STAND UP who he felt understood previous musical eras and how social messages in those songs are still relevant. “The younger artists are showing their appreciation for the music,” Saadiq said.“We went by the guidelines and did the best we could. I was able to get some people and musicians to work and get a lot of musicians some money during COVID. It’s not even work for me; it’s a passion that I actually love. When you love something, it’s not a struggle, so it just works out.” Raphael Saadiq Moses Mitchell Last July, Saadiq hosted a Feed Your City challenge in Oakland that provided disinfectants, food, and housekeeping to elderly citizens. Not being able to tour allowed Saadiq to spend more time connecting with the younger members of his family.“I just try to go back home and help make sure everybody has things they need,” he said. “I try not to be selfish or just think it’s about me because so many people helped me along the way.”Saadiq is rumored to have been in the studio with British singer Adele. They haven’t recorded a single note, but Saadiq doesn’t deny a potential collaboration down the line. “We just went out, had a glass of wine, and hung out,” he confirms, “but I’m sure some time in the future we will work together.”One artist Saadiq has been in the studio working with is Alicia Keys. “We really get along and have a really good vibe together,” he shares. “She’s amazing, and it’s been really amazing working with her.”Tony! Toni! Tone! fans are getting some reunion projects. Saadiq has reformed with bandmates D’Wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley to release material this year. “We’re working on something right now,” Saadiq reveals. “We’re actually doing a record under our original name, but the first EP will be under a different name.”Being called “underrated” by his fans the majority of his career used to make Saadiq frown. These days, he’s cool with hearing it.What Saadiq values most about his three-plus-decade career is hearing his name mentioned along with his collaborators. “I’m actually really dope,” Saadiq said.“It’s just the way I am. I don’t really put myself out there like that. I could be way more out there, but I just let the music speak for itself. It keeps me new and forces people to rediscover me and the path I’ve been on. It allows me to walk down the street, and I don’t want to give up my freedom for fame.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • UN nuclear chief in Iran as it threatens watchdog's cameras

    The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog met Sunday with Iranian officials in a bid to preserve his inspectors' ability to monitor Tehran's atomic program, even as authorities said they planned to cut off their surveillance cameras at those sites. Rafael Grossi's arrival in Tehran comes as Iran tries to pressure Europe and the new Biden administration into returning to the 2015 nuclear deal, which President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from in 2018.

  • Biden Gives Homeowners Until June to Defer Mortgage Payments

    The CARES Act, passed early in the pandemic, included a forbearance on mortgages. Those who had trouble meeting their mortgages were able to apply to their servicer for relief from payment...

  • "Someone always goes down:" Biden's confirmation calculus

    Opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) imperils the nomination of Neera Tanden as President Biden's budget director but could help two other nominees.The state of play: Xavier Becerra for HHS and Deb Haaland for Interior have better chances if the confirmation gods get their sacrifice elsewhere.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The insiders' refrain: "Someone always goes down."Between the lines: Democrats have been afraid to jinx it by saying it out loud. But they've been pleasantly surprised to see so many Biden nominees sail through.Twelve years ago, President Obama saw three nominees for Commerce withdraw before facing a committee.In the past month, Secretary of State Tony Blinken was confirmed 78-22, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ran up the score, 93-2.What's next: The HHS and Interior hearings, scheduled for next week, will be proxy battles for two of the biggest ideological fights of the Biden presidency — adding a public option to Obamacare, and curtailing oil and gas extraction on federal lands.The White House orchestrated campaigns for the two nominees, working with outside groups and sympathetic senators.Becerra has met with some 40 senators from both parties; Haaland has met about 35.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Taiwan scrambles air force again after Chinese exercises in South China Sea

    Taiwan's air force scrambled for a second straight day on Saturday after a dozen Chinese fighter aircraft and bombers carried out drills close to Taiwan-controlled islands in the disputed South China Sea, the defence ministry in Taipei said. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as Chinese territory, has carried out repeated air missions in the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone in recent months, mostly near the Pratas Islands.

  • Ancestor of Britain's Prince William on path to Catholic sainthood

    Pope Francis has put a 19th century English Catholic priest who was a distant relative of Britain's Prince William on the path to sainthood. The Vatican said on Saturday that the pope had approved a decree recognizing the "heroic virtues" of George Spencer, a priest of the Passionist religious order who lived from 1799 to 1864. Spencer, who left the Anglican Church, took the name "Ignatius of St. Paul" after he became a Catholic priest.

  • Luna Rossa beats Team UK in Prada Cup final

    Italian challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will race defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th match for the America’s Cup after beating Britain’s Ineos Team UK in two races Sunday to seal a 7-1 win in the best-of-13 race challengers series final. Thriving in light winds, it controlled and comfortably won the second race by 45 seconds to clinch the series and set up a showdown with Team New Zealand in the Cup match which begins on March 6. Italy’s race boat Luna Rossa clearly demonstrated it’s speed advantage over Team UK’s Britannia in light winds and that was evident again in both of Sunday’s races — the seventh and eighth of the series.

  • Red Wings hold off Panthers 2-1 after Brome's 1st NHL goal

    Mathias Brome scored his first NHL goal late in the second period, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Patrik Nemeth also scored his first goal of the season for the Red Wings, who won for only the second time in seven games. Detroit rebounded from a 7-2 loss to the Panthers the previous night.

  • Patric Hornqvist scores twice, Panthers rout Red Wings 7-2

    Patric Hornqvist scored in the first and third periods to help the Florida Panthers start and finish strong in a 7-2 victory over the the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. Juho Lammikko and MacKenzie Weegar had goals on consecutive shots in the opening period, and Hornqvist made it 3-0 in a four-shot stretch that doomed a Detroit team averaging an NHL-low 1.9 goals a game. “We were all over them in the first period and we were rewarded," Hornqvist said.

  • Erik Prince, Trump Ally, Violated Libya Arms Embargo, UN Report Says

    NAIROBI, Kenya — Erik Prince, the former head of the security contractor Blackwater Worldwide and a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump, violated a United Nations arms embargo on Libya by sending weapons to a militia commander who was attempting to overthrow the internationally backed government, according to U.N. investigators. A confidential U.N. report obtained by The New York Times and delivered by investigators to the Security Council on Thursday reveals how Prince deployed a force of foreign mercenaries, armed with attack aircraft, gunboats and cyberwarfare capabilities, to eastern Libya at the height of a major battle in 2019. As part of the operation, which the report said cost $80 million, the mercenaries also planned to form a hit squad that could track down and kill selected Libyan commanders. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Prince, a former Navy SEAL and the brother of Betsy DeVos, Trump’s education secretary, became a symbol of the excesses of privatized American military force when his Blackwater contractors killed 17 Iraqi civilians in 2007. In the past decade he has relaunched himself as an executive who strikes deals — sometimes for minerals, other times involving military force — in war-addled but resource-rich countries, mostly in Africa. During the Trump administration, Prince was a generous donor and a staunch ally of the president, often in league with figures like Steve Bannon and Roger Stone as they sought to undermine Trump’s critics. And Prince came under scrutiny from the Trump-Russia inquiry over his meeting with a Russian banker in 2017. Prince refused to cooperate with the U.N. inquiry; his lawyer did not respond to questions about the report. Last year the lawyer, Matthew Schwartz, told The Times that Prince “had nothing whatsoever” to do with military operations in Libya. The accusation that Prince violated the U.N.’s arms embargo on Libya exposes him to possible U.N. sanctions, including a travel ban and a freeze on his bank accounts and other assets — though such an outcome is uncertain. The report raises the question of whether Prince played on his ties to the Trump administration to pull off the Libya operation. It describes how a friend and former business partner of Prince traveled to Jordan to buy surplus, American-made Cobra helicopters from the Jordanian military — a sale that ordinarily would require U.S. government permission, according to military experts. The friend, Christiaan Durrant, assured officials in Jordan that he had “clearances from everywhere” and that his team’s work had been approved “at the highest level,” the report found. But the Jordanians, unimpressed by those claims, stopped the sale, forcing the mercenaries to source new aircraft from South Africa. A Western official, speaking to The Times on the condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to discuss confidential work, said the investigators had also obtained phone records showing that Prince’s friend, Durrant, made several calls to the main White House switchboard in late July 2019, after the mercenary operation ran into trouble. The Western official said it was unclear whom Durrant sought to contact, or if he got through. Contacted through his Facebook page, Durrant declined to comment and referred to a statement he issued to the Australian Broadcasting Corp. last September. “We don’t breach sanctions; we don’t deliver military services, we don’t carry guns, and we are not mercenaries,” it said. The sheer breadth of evidence in the latest U.N. report — 121 pages of code names, cover stories, offshore bank accounts and secretive weapons transfers spanning eight countries, not to mention a brief mention of a Hollywood friend of Prince — provides a glimpse into the secretive world of international mercenaries. Libya began to fracture a decade ago, when the violent ouster of the country’s longtime dictator, Moammar Gadhafi, set in motion a political crisis that splintered the country into armed factions, many eventually supported by foreign powers hoping to shape the destiny of the oil-rich North African nation. Eastern Libya is now in the hands of Khalifa Hifter, the powerful militia commander whom Prince agreed to support, according to the report, as the country was wracked by fighting in 2019. A one-time CIA asset who returned from exile in Virginia after the fall of Gadhafi in 2011, Hifter rapidly established himself in the eastern city of Benghazi as an aspiring strongman who was determined to blast his way to power if necessary. In his late 70s, Hifter has relied for years on the United Arab Emirates for funding, armed drones and a range of powerful weapons, according to successive U.N. reports. More recently, Hifter has also received backing from Russia, in the form of mercenaries with the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group that has become an integral part of his war machine. In April 2019, Hifter launched a blistering assault on the capital, Tripoli, but formidable obstacles stood in his way, including newly arrived troops from Turkey supporting the U.N.-backed government. So Hifter turned to Prince, the U.N. investigators found. At a meeting with Hifter in Cairo, 10 days after the start of the campaign to seize Tripoli, Prince made his pitch for the $80 million mercenary operation, the U.N. inspectors revealed. Four days later, Trump publicly endorsed Hifter, reversing American policy toward Libya and supporting the assault on Tripoli. But the mercenary operation turned to disaster just months later. No sooner had 20 mercenaries arrived in Benghazi in June 2019 — Britons, Australians, South Africans and one American — than they became embroiled in a dispute with Hifter, who accused them of failing to deliver promised American-made Cobra helicopters, the report found. Tensions rose and, on June 29, the mercenaries bailed out of Libya by boat on an arduous 40-hour journey across the Mediterranean until they reached safety in Malta. But key elements of the mercenary mission — a cyberwarfare team that arrived separately and several attack aircraft — remained in Libya, the report said. And the fleeing soldiers of fortune left behind a long trail of paperwork that eventually led U.N. investigators to Prince. A PowerPoint presentation shown to Hifter and reproduced in the report lists possible “high value targets” for assassination, including Abdulrauf Kara, a major commander in Tripoli, and two other Libyan commanders who hold Irish passports, suggesting the mercenaries were ready to hit European Union citizens if necessary. A welter of contracts detailed in the report show how Prince moved three aircraft into Libya at short notice, transferring one for a nominal sum of $10. There are also hints of a certain self-regarding bravado inside the group. The report said that on a trip to Jordan, Durrant, the friend and former partner of Prince, used the cover name Gene Rynack — close to Gene Ryack, the cowboy pilot played by Mel Gibson in the movie “Air America,” about a CIA airline that smuggled drugs and weapons during the Vietnam War. In fact, Prince knows Gibson and hosted him in Abu Dhabi for a couple of days in 2013, said Gregg Smith, a former Marine who worked with Prince at the time. Prince has been angling for military business in Libya since 2013, mostly through Hifter, the report says. In 2015, Prince supplied the Libyan commander with a private jet, owned by Hong Kong-based Frontier Services Group company led by Prince, and which Hifter used for travel to meetings in Egypt and across the region, the report says. That same year Prince pitched the European Union on a private military force to patrol Libya’s borders and combat illegal migration. The Europeans declined. To the outside world, the mercenaries claimed to be working on a geological survey or an oil and gas project. The report says that Bridgeporth, a British survey company then owned by Prince, was used to manufacture cover stories — just as the company had been used as cover for previous mercenary operations in South Sudan and Uganda. Travis Maki, an American pilot who once worked for Bridgeporth, told U.N. investigators that he flew one of Prince’s planes into Libya just before the operation. The plane, a Pilatus PC-6, had previously been used by Prince during his Blackwater days, and is the same model used by Gibson’s character in the movie "Air America." In Libya, it had been fitted with powerful optical sensors that made it a piece of military equipment, the arms inspectors concluded. In an email, Mark Davies, the CEO of Bridgeporth, denied the company’s aircraft were used for anything other than surveys, and said that Maki had not worked for the company since 2018. Prince's Frontier Group, which once invested in Bridgeporth, no longer held a stake in the company, he added. Prince has faced accusations of violating international law before. In 2012, U.N. investigators accused his anti-piracy force in Somalia, the Puntland Maritime Police Force, of “the most brazen violation of the arms embargo by a private security company.” Whether he will face sanctions as a result of the accusations against him, though, is highly uncertain. Prince can no longer rely on allies with the Trump administration to protect him. At the same time, a senior diplomat at the U.N. said the Biden administration may be reluctant to penalize an American for breaches of the arms embargo when others are guilty of far worse. In October, the European Union imposed sanctions on Yevgeny Prigozhin, a wealthy Russian business owner known as “Putin’s chef” for his close ties to the Wagner Group mercenaries fighting in Libya. But Prigozhin gets only a fleeting mention in the latest U.N. report — perhaps because investigators, blocked by Russia, struggled to build a case against him. On the other side of the fight, the report identifies Turkey — an ally of Libya’s internationally backed government — as a major violator of the arms embargo. The big question about Prince left unanswered by the U.N. report is who funded the $80 million mercenary operation he is accused of undertaking. “He’s been linked to the Trump administration, the Emirati leadership and the Russians,” said Wolfram Lacher, a Libya expert at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs. “For me, the question is who is tacitly backing him?” Analysts and Western officials said the UAE was the most likely foreign funder of the Libya mercenary operation Prince is accused of launching. The report points out that the mercenaries had offices, bank accounts and shell companies in the Emirates. Moreover, the powerful ruler of the Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, has long-standing ties to Prince and is probably Hifter’s most important foreign backer. Last year, the UAE poured tons of weapons into Libya in blatant disregard for the arms embargo, even as Mohammed traveled to Berlin for a major peace conference on Libya, where he posed with European leaders. As with previous U.N. investigations, the Emirates refused to cooperate with requests for information about the operation involving Prince and the mercenaries. “They have yet to respond,” the report noted. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 6 Capitol Police officers have been suspended and 29 others are being investigated for actions taken during the insurrection

    The six suspended officers have been suspended with pay, the US Capitol Police department said this week.

  • New Mexico Legislature moves to preserve abortion rights

    A Democrat-led Legislature in New Mexico pushed forward Friday to ensure future access to abortions by voting to repeal a dormant ban on most abortion procedures, marking a defiant counterpoint to efforts in some conservative states. House legislators voted to approve the repeal of the 1969 statute that has gone unenforced since the U.S. Supreme Court upheld in 1973 the right to an abortion. Left in place, the statute could go back into effect if the high court eventually overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

  • Wealthy Florida couple give different accounts of violent confrontation

    Police respond to a call from a man claiming an intruder brutally attacked him and his wife, but everything changes after the wife tells her side of the story.

  • These Three Siblings Died Tragically in Texas’ Deep Freeze. It Didn’t Have to Be This Way.

    Courtesy Vanessa Kon At 11 years old, Olivia Nguyen was the oldest of three siblings. She was smart and sassy, and loved making playlists with songs from Coldplay and U2, music written before she was born.Her brother, Edison, 8, was quiet and articulate. He loved the color green and taking photos of anything in his path, especially sunsets.Their youngest sibling, Colette, turned everything into a song. Nicknamed Coco, the 5-year-old was known for donning sparkly pink dresses and shoes.Early Tuesday morning, the children and their grandmother, 75-year-old Loan Le, lost their lives when their Texas home erupted in flames. The fatal blaze may have started from a fireplace—which their mother had lit up to keep them warm amid the state’s power outages and freezing cold temperatures.The Nguyen children and their grandma Loan are among more than 30 people in the Lonestar State who died this week amid the extreme weather crisis that nearly decimated the state’s power grid.Before the fire, the family was without power for eight hours and huddled together in their two-story house in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston. It’s unclear how the blaze spread; the bedrooms are upstairs and the fireplace is downstairs.Vanessa Kon, the children’s aunt, said the family is awaiting answers on what started the house fire. While they’re focused on mourning the kids, they also have questions for state officials who were woefully unprepared for the unprecedented disaster, which left millions of residents without heat, electricity, or water.“We don’t know what happened,” Kon told The Daily Beast. “We don’t know why the lights went out like that. The city should have been prepared for it. Why was the power off? If the power wasn’t off, this wouldn’t have happened.”According to Fox 26 in Houston, authorities were called to the Nguyen residence around 2 a.m. and found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived. One fire official said a first responder had to restrain the children’s mother, Jackie, from rushing back inside the home.The children’s father, Nathan Nguyen, is separated from Jackie and lives in another home in Sugar Land.Kon and her siblings were comforting Nathan at his house throughout the week and on Saturday. The home, once so dedicated to Olivia, Edison, and Colette, now seemed empty.The walls are covered in paintings he made with the children. One room has a collection of different paints and canvases so they could make art together. The refrigerator has three tubs of butter because they all loved baking cookies. In Colette’s bedroom, a mermaid costume rested on the bed, along with a pair of dolls.Kon said Nathan bought matching shoes for himself and his little ones, and he enjoyed wearing matching swim trunks with Edison.“Everything is about the kids,” Kon said of Nguyen, 41, who is a beloved family physician in a small-town nearby called Wharton. “It’s so devastating.”Kon said Nguyen is in the process of divorcing Jackie but had custody of the kids every weekend or sometimes more, especially in the summer. He last saw them about a week before they died and was planning on picking them up on Friday.But on Tuesday morning, Jackie’s brother called with soul-crushing news: There was a fire and all three of his babies didn’t make it. Jackie and a female friend who was staying over had escaped the inferno with minor burns.“My brother was like, ‘What is this? A joke?’ He didn’t believe it,” Kon said.“It’s just so sad,” she added. “He only had three [kids]. All three are gone.”“I really want someone to take this pain away from him, you know. It’s just unbearable for him. It’s so surreal. I can’t believe it’s happening,” Kon told The Daily Beast.Kon said Nathan is a shining example of a father. She’s never seen him yell or raise his voice; he’s incredibly patient. Last week, he stopped by three different restaurants so all the kids got what they wanted for lunch. “He’s that dad,” Kon said. “He would always plan stuff with them. Always do something. It’s not like they’re sitting at home, doing nothing. He takes vacation with each of his kids separately.”Now Nathan is planning for a funeral—and the weeks and months that come next.He hopes to set up a tuition assistance fund for St. Laurence Catholic School, where his kids attended elementary school and a place that they loved.Kon organized a GoFundMe page to help plant the seeds of the school foundation.Meanwhile, Jackie’s classmates at Rice University’s business school created another GoFundMe page to support her and future charity in the children’s names.In a message from Jackie that was posted on the page, the grieving mom said she wanted to create a foundation with themes that would “reflect the kids’ as individuals,” including: performance visual arts, autism awareness, and reading and literacy.“At the end of the day, we want this all to mean something, and that your kind intentions are also honored in a meaningful and lasting way,” she said. “Our hearts are broken right now. However, your acts of kindness have given us some comfort to pull us through.”Both Jackie and Loan were dedicated to the children.Loan loved being close to her grandkids and was actively involved in their lives. She could be found in numerous Facebook photos with Jackie and the children—including proudly posing with them at St. Laurence Catholic School for Grandparents' Day. She was also often pictured with her son, David Pham, and his kids.In October, Loan shared pictures of herself and the two sets of grandkids on social media. Edison and Olivia held a pillow with the word “family.”https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=2513820698910859&set=a.1378592475767026Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Growing number of Republican donors aim to prise party from Trump influence

    Trump’s critics – and the donors backing them – are scrambling fast to try to prise control away from the pro-Trump majority Nikki Haley is hosting Zoom fundraisers for her Pac and is expected to draw big donors attracted to her criticism of Trump. Photograph: Michael Holahan/AP Some four dozen Republican donors were on a fundraising conference call on 5 February with Liz Cheney, the congresswoman and only Republican House leader to vote for Donald Trump’s impeachment for his role in the mob attack on the Capitol on 6 January. Many of the donors on the Cheney call are expected to donate the maximum amount of $5,800 to her 2022 re-election campaign before the end of the first quarter of this year, to ward off a primary challenge to her which Trump loyalists like congressman Matt Gaetz are encouraging, said Michael Epstein, a leading Maryland Republican donor. “We want to show a really big cycle for her to scare off competition,” Epstein said in an interview. “We want people who make judgments based on what’s right.” The number of donors on the call reflects in part a growing movement among Republican fundraisers to try to fight off threats from the Trump-supporting majority, which has maintained its hold on the Republican base, despite Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Though still a minority in Republican political circles, Trump’s critics – and the moneyed donors who are backing them – are scrambling fast on multiple fronts to try to prise control of the party away from those loyally toeing the Trump line. Nikki Haley, the ex-Trump UN ambassador who is eyeing a presidential run in 2024, is hosting Zoom fundraisers on 3 and 4 March for her Pac, and is expected to draw dozens of big Republican donors attracted to her criticism of Trump during the Senate trial, when Haley told Politico she was “disgusted” and “angry” at Trump’s role in the 6 January riot. Haley’s fundraising Pac, dubbed Stand for America, is expected to support Cheney and others who voted to impeach Trump – plus other candidates who voted against impeachment – say fundraisers with ties to her. A more aggressive effort to try to take on Trump and his allies and move the Republican party away from their influence, is also being mounted by a new Pac called Country First, which was unveiled in late January by the Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger, one of just 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach Trump Kinzinger, who has been censured by his local party for backing Trump’s impeachment, was outspoken after the Senate failed to convict Trump. Trump “encouraged an angry mob of his supporters to storm the United States Capitol to stop the counting of the electoral votes”, Kinzinger has said. But he stressed that “We have a lot of work to do to restore the Republican party,” and to reverse “personality politics”. However, campaign finance experts caution that the fight to reduce Trump’s fundraising influence will be tough in a party that he maintains a powerful grip on, and the ex-president has signaled that he will be involved in 2022 races with an eye to ousting his critics. In a statement berating Mitch McConnell – the Republican Senate minority leader who voted to acquit Trump but later delivered a blistering criticism of his actions – Trump warned ominously: “I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful and compassionate leadership.” Before leaving office, Trump raised tens of millions for a new Pac, called Save America, which is expected to spend generously in 2022 to keep his political ambitions alive and exact retribution against those who voted to impeach and convict him. Save America had over $30m in its coffers at the start of 2021, and Trump raked in tens of millions more via three other committees he controls, according to public filings. “It will be difficult for Kinzinger and others who voted to impeach or convict Trump to keep up money-wise,” said Sheila Krumholz, who runs the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics. “As of most recent filings, Trump had $105m in the bank. He also has the biggest list of loyal supporters in politics he can tap for donations whenever he needs money.” Analysts and Republican donors expect that Trump’s ego and money will prompt big battles against Cheney, as well as the other outspoken members who voted to impeach Trump, such as Kinzinger. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who faces re-election new year, voted to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Republican operatives say that another possible Trump target could be Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who was one of only seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump and is the only one of them up for re-election in 2022. Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor who gave Trump a key endorsement in 2016, is considered to be a possible primary challenger against Murkowski. But some Republican sources say that McConnell could help scuttle a primary challenge to Murkowski: McConnell has indicated he will be active in backing candidates that are best for the party’s future and, after voting to acquit Trump, he unequivocally stated Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the Capitol riot. Some Republican operatives are trying to persuade the party that Trump, despite his continuing high approval ratings of almost 80% with Republican voters, is a serious liability for the party’s future with the broader electorate. “The GOP must focus on nominating candidates that can win in the fall of ’22 and stop the Trump litmus test,” said veteran operative Scott Reed. Other operatives note that the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House’s Republican campaign arm, seems on track to back Cheney and others who voted to impeach Trump. “The NRCC is going to try to help Cheney and I suspect they will be for others who voted for impeachment,” said Charlie Black, a longtime GOP operative. Still, Krumholz warns that in the near term pledging fealty to Trump is likely to be a magnet for Republican candidates to raise funds. “The way to rake in campaign cash as a GOP candidate, especially from small donors, is to put yourself out there as a Trump loyalist,” Krumholz said.