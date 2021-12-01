Iran enriching uranium with advanced centrifuges, watchdog says

·1 min read


Iran is enriching uranium at one of its facilities despite ongoing high-stakes talks to restart a 2015 deal to limit the country's ability to stockpile nuclear weapons, according to the UN.

The country is enriching uranium up to 20-percent purity with 166 advanced machines at its Fordow plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency said, according to Reuters. Uranium needs to reach a 90-percent purity level to be used for weapons-grade levels.

The information underscores a possible push for leverage from Iran as it meets with western negotiators this week to rework the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a 2015 pact between Iran and the U.S. that limited Iran's nuclear weapons development in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. The deal was scrapped by former President Trump in 2018.

The U.S. is not at the talks in Vienna this week, but American negotiators are indirectly working to establish the new pact through European representation.

The uranium enrichment at Fordow, a facility previously barred from enriching uranium under the JCPOA deal, is the latest news of Iran's nuclear development, which has been ramping up for the past month. Iran has already enriched at least 39 pounds of uranium past 60-percent purity. The country is also producing more advanced centrifuges to further enrich the material.

The IAEA is pushing to inspect the Fordow facility, but officials have been locked out of monitoring Iran's nuclear production at various sites since February.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran makes nuclear advance at Fordow despite talks to save deal

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has started producing enriched uranium with more efficient advanced centrifuges at its Fordow plant dug into a mountain, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Wednesday, further eroding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal during talks with the West on saving it. The announcement appeared to undercut indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both fully back into the battered deal that resumed this week after a five-month break prompted by the election of hardline President Ebrahim Raisi. Western negotiators fear Iran is creating facts on the ground to gain leverage in the talks.

  • Kenya tree felling sparks anger over Nairobi's new highway

    Some 4,000 young and mature trees face being cut down to make way for a Chinese-financed project.

  • Putin warns West: Moscow has ‘red line’ about Ukraine, NATO

    Putin said that NATO's eastward expansion has threatened Russia's core security interests.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Lalibela retaken - government

    Tigray rebels took control of Lalibela, famous for its 13th Century rock-hewn churches, in August.

  • Weapons-grade enrichment would "imperil" nuclear talks, diplomats warn Iran

    Senior diplomats from France, Germany and the U.K. briefed reporters Tuesday on the sidelines of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, saying that if Iran starts enriching uranium to 90% purity, the level needed to produce nuclear weapons, it would "seriously imperil" the negotiations.Why it matters: Israel has shared intelligence with the U.S. and several European allies suggesting that Iran is taking technical steps to prepare to enrich weapons-grade uranium, as Axios first reported on Monday.Stay

  • Iran strikes hard line as talks over nuclear deal resume

    Iran struck a hard line Tuesday after just one day of restarted talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal, suggesting everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated. Speaking to Iranian state television, Ali Bagheri, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, referred to everything discussed thus far as merely a “draft.” It remained unclear whether that represented an opening gambit by Iran's new president or signaled serious trouble for those hoping to restore the 2015 deal that saw Tehran strictly limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

  • UN rights chief: Burkina Faso is facing a security crisis

    If insecurity in Burkina Faso keeps up, the West African nation could spiral into a humanitarian and human rights “catastrophe,” the U.N. human rights chief said Wednesday. Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, spoke to The Associated Press during her first visit to the war-weakened nation, which has seen an escalation in human rights abuses by its own security forces as it attempts to tackle a jihadi insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. During her four-day trip, Bachelet visited the hard-hit Sahel region and spoke to key players, including President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, religious leaders, civil society groups and victims of human rights abuses.

  • Death of bullied Utah girl draws anger over suicides, racism

    When her 10-year-old daughter tried spraying air freshener on herself before school one morning, Brittany Tichenor-Cox suspected something was wrong with the sweet little girl whose beaming smile had gone dormant after she started the fifth grade. It was the latest in a series of bullying episodes that targeted Izzy, who was autistic and the only Black student in class. Tichenor-Cox informed the teacher, the school and the district about the bullying.

  • Outside Supreme Court, crowd amplifies abortion arguments

    Hundreds of abortion debate partisans crowded the plaza in front of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, trading chants as justices heard the highly anticipated arguments inside. “Whose choice?” “My choice!” was a frequent call-and-response on the abortion rights side, countered by "Hey hey, ho ho, Roe v. Wade has got to go.” Jo Luttazi, wearing gloves emblazoned with “Bans Off Our Bodies” on the palms, said everyone should have access to abortion as a form of health care.

  • Giants' Daniel Jones suffered strained neck in Eagles win, status for Dolphins uncertain

    The Giants secured a much-needed win over the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday, but Daniel Jones was injured in the process.

  • COVID-19 "radically altered mobility" globally, UN agency says

    The COVID-19 pandemic has "radically altered mobility" worldwide, the United Nations migration agency said in its World Migration Report 2022 released Wednesday.The big picture: The scale of international migration increased the last two years, though at a reduced rate because of the pandemic. At the same time, there was also an increase in displacement due to disasters, conflict and violence, according to the the International Organization for Migration.Stay on top of the latest market trends a

  • AP source: Giants' Jones has neck injury, may miss next game

    A person familiar with the situation has told The Associated Press that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a neck injury and his status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins is uncertain. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Giants have not released their injury report and the team had the day off. The person said Jones' name will be on the report on Wednesday.

  • Roughly half in Myanmar could sink into poverty next year, UN says

    Poverty rates in Myanmar were on track to triple in the country's urban centers and push nearly half of the country's population below the poverty rate, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said on Wednesday.A new UNDP survey of 1,200 respondents, which took place from May to June, showed that nearly half, or about 25 million people, of Myanmar's population of 55 million would be living below the poverty line by early next year. The...

  • UN: Pandemic appears to have accelerated 'hostile rhetoric' against migrants

    The United Nations migration agency said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic appears to have accelerated "hostile rhetoric" against migrants in the world and "radically altered" mobility. The International Organization for Migration's (IOM) World Migration Report 2022 released on Wednesday detailed that travel and other COVID-19 restrictions have created problems for migration worldwide."The pandemic also seems to have accelerated the hostile...

  • The dual threats confronting Ukraine

    Putin understands that his patrimonial autocracy cannot survive with an independent Westward-leaning Ukraine on its borders.

  • Lawsuits: Officers coerced sex from Cumberland County Jail inmates

    Women's lawsuits say they faced sexual demands from officers at Cumberland County Jail in Bridgeton

  • Putin demands NATO guarantees not to expand eastward

    President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow would seek Western guarantees precluding any further NATO expansion and deployment of its weapons near his country's borders, a stern demand that comes amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian and Western officials have worried about a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine, saying it could signal Moscow's intention of an attack. Russian diplomats countered those claims by expressing concern about Ukraine’s own military buildup near the area of the separatist conflict in the eastern part of the country.

  • Report: Giants’ Daniel Jones could miss several weeks with neck injury

    New York Giants QB Daniel Jones could miss several weeks after suffering a neck injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

  • ‘Rust’ Investigators Target Film’s Gun Supplier in New Warrant

    Fourth search warrant was issued Tuesday for supplier Seth Kenney's company PDQ Arm & Prop

  • Ethiopia govt claims to retake town near capital from rebels

    Ethiopia said Wednesday that pro-government forces had recaptured of Shewa Robit, around 220 kilometres (135 miles) from the capital Addis Ababa by road, after Tigrayan rebels claimed control of the town last week as part of their advance towards the capital.