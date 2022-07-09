Exclusive-Iran escalates enrichment with adaptable machines at Fordow, IAEA reports

FILE PHOTO: A number of new generation Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during Iran's National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran
Francois Murphy
·2 min read

By Francois Murphy

VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has escalated its uranium enrichment further with the use of advanced machines at its underground Fordow plant in a setup that can more easily change between enrichment levels, the U.N. atomic watchdog said in a report on Saturday seen by Reuters.

Western diplomats have long expressed concern about devices this cascade, or cluster, of centrifuges is equipped with.

The use of these so-called modified sub-headers means Iran could switch more quickly and easily to enriching to higher purity levels.

While Iran is required to inform the International Atomic Energy Agency about such a switch, if it chose not to, it might escape detection for some time as there is currently a lag between Iran's enrichment and IAEA inspectors' verification of what is produced.

"On 7 July 2022, Iran informed the Agency that, on the same day, it had begun feeding the aforementioned cascade with UF6 enriched up to 5% U-235," the confidential report to IAEA member states said.

UF6 refers to uranium hexafluoride gas which is fed into centrifuges to be enriched.

In a report on June 20 also seen by Reuters, the IAEA said that months after Iran informed it of its intention to use the cascade, Iran had begun feeding UF6 into it for passivation, a process that comes before enrichment.

The IAEA verified on July 6 that passivation had ended, Saturday's report said.

"On 9 July 2022, the Agency verified that Iran had begun feeding UF6 enriched up to 5% U-235 into the cascade of 166 IR-6 centrifuges with modified sub-headers for the declared purpose of producing UF6 enriched up to 20% U-235," it said.

Iran is already enriching to up to 60% elsewhere, well above the up to 20% it produced before its 2015 deal with major powers that capped its enrichment level at 3.67% but still below the roughly 90% of weapons grade.

The move is the latest step of many to breach and move well beyond the restrictions which the 2015 deal imposed on Iran's nuclear activities. It comes as talks to revive that deal are at an impasse and Western powers have warned time is running out to reach an agreement.

The United States pulled out of the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, re-imposing sanctions against Tehran that the deal had lifted.

A year later, Iran began retaliating by breaching the deal's restrictions.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Alison Williams and Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Jewish giving to Israel is losing ground

    American Jews donate at high levels to charity. One way they support causes in the U.S., Israel and other places is collective, often through large grant-making organizations. In researching this organized philanthropy, I’ve observed that the proportion of Jewish institutional giving to Israeli causes has fallen since 2009. I believe that several factors, including demographic and social changes, a diminishing perception of Israel as being in need and concerns over the Palestinian-Israeli confli

  • British navy says it seized smuggled Iranian missiles

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Britain's Royal Navy said on Thursday one of its warships had seized Iranian weapons, including surface-to-air-missiles and engines for cruise missiles, from smugglers in international waters south of Iran early this year. A helicopter from the frigate HMS Montrose spotted speedboats moving away from the Iranian coast on Jan. 28 and Feb. 25 and dozens of packages containing the advanced weaponry were confiscated, the Royal Navy said in a statement. The Iranian foreign ministry rejected Britain’s claim, accusing it of being complicit in the war against Yemen by selling arms to the Saudi-led coalition.

  • US Says All Options on Table to Deal With Mexico Energy Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s trade chief reiterated US concerns over Mexico’s state-favoring energy policies and said all options will be considered in dealing with the dispute.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsWorking From Home Isn’t a Free Company BenefitBiden Lauds CIA for Punching ‘Gigantic Hole’ in Putin’s Playbook“I have ma

  • A $100,000 Dress, Perhaps, For the End of the World?

    The economy is teetering. Currency is cratering. But the fanbase of extravagant haute couture? Ball gown big—and growing

  • Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city

    A Ukrainian regional official warned Friday of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Gov. Serhiy Haidai said the Russians were unleashing indiscriminate artillery barrages as they try to secure their gains in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province. Moscow this week claimed full control of Luhansk, but the governor and other Ukrainian officials said their troops retained a small part of the province.

  • Decentralization's Failed Promise in Iran

    While exchanges are abiding by fiat’s monetary rules in countries like Iran, it is dishonest to call Bitcoin decentralized money, says a journalist based in that country.

  • With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

    The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it's nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy. A strengthened dollar also delivers bargains to American tourists sightseeing in Europe, from Amsterdam to Athens.

  • Ford Is an EV Powerhouse. Thank Jim Farley.

    The auto maker’s CEO said in November that he would make the company No. 2 in electric vehicles behind Tesla within two years. He’s already there.

  • Elon Musk steals the show at the sleepy Sun Valley moguls conference

    Elon Musk’s arrival at the Allen & Co Sun Valley Conference delivered a jolt to the annual gathering of media and technology executives this week, where the headline-making typically happens beyond the prying eyes of the media. Musk is scheduled to be interviewed on stage Saturday at the Sun Valley Lodge resort, less than 24-hours after he announced he was terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc. The news quickly dominated conversation at the four-day conference. “It just seems like an absolute mess,” said one senior media executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • Oil minister says Iraq to act to annul Kurdish oil deals

    Iraq’s oil minister said on Thursday the government will take steps to enforce a recent court decision to annul oil contracts the semiautonomous northern Iraqi Kurdish region made with international companies. The minister, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, told The Associated Press the deals, which circumvent the government in Baghdad, are illegal and amount to oil smuggling.

  • Report finds 'unnecessary' force by agents at Rio Grande

    U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback engaged in “unnecessary use of force” against non-threatening Haitian immigrants but didn't whip any with their reins “intentionally or otherwise," according to a federal investigation of chaotic scenes along the Texas-Mexico border last fall that sparked widespread condemnation. In a 511-page report released Friday, Customs and Border Protection blamed a “lack of command control and communication” for mounted agents using their horses to forcibly block and move migrants during an influx of Haitians arriving last September at the U.S. border outside Del Rio, Texas. “We’re gonna learn from this incident and we’ll find a way to do better,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said during a news conference announcing the report.

  • China's Wang Yi says direction of U.S.-China ties in danger of going 'astray'

    China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken on Saturday that the direction of U.S.-China relations was in danger of being further led "astray" due to a problem with the United States' perception of China. "Many people believe that the United States is suffering from an increasingly serious bout of 'Chinaphobia'," Wang was quoted as saying in a statement released by his ministry, following his meeting with Blinken on the sidelines of a G20 gathering in Bali, Indonesia. Wang also said the United States should cancel additional tariffs imposed on China as soon as possible and cease unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies, in an exchange that the statement characterised as "in-depth" and "candid".

  • The 16-year-old son of the head of the Zaporizhzhya District State Administration spoke about Russian captivity

    ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 8 JULY 2022, 21:16 Vladyslav Buryak, the minor son of the head of the Zaporizhia District State Administration, said that he was kept in solitary confinement for almost 50 days.

  • Former Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in Custody

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier and a figure of enduring influence, was shot during a campaign event Friday, shocking a nation where political violence and guns are rare. Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceUS Index Fut

  • Exclusive-How an Indian cement maker bought Russian coal using yuan

    An Indian cement maker's recent purchase of Russian coal using yuan involved India's biggest private lender, HDFC Bank, according to an invoice seen by Reuters and a source, as more details emerge of the kind of trade that could blunt Western sanctions against Moscow. There is no suggestion that the purchase, the particulars of which have not previously been reported, in any way breaches sanctions imposed on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. But the document shows one way in which Russia could continue to sell commodities abroad without settling in U.S. dollars despite restrictions aimed at freezing it out of financial markets.

  • Every rose has its thorn: Strong U.S. jobs report contains a few troubling signs

    The rosy jobs report in June wasn't all good. There were a few potentially big thorns that suggest trouble lies ahead.

  • A timeline of the career of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

    Born into a prominent political family, Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot at a campaign event Friday in western Japan, had been the country’s longest-serving prime minister. While credited with bringing a degree of stability to Japan following a period of economic malaise and constant turnover among leaders, Abe angered neighbors South Korea and China — along with many Japanese — with his nationalistic rhetoric and calls to revise the country’s pacifist constitution. Here is a look at some key dates in Abe’s life and career.

  • Sri Lankan president flees as protesters storm his palace

    Sri Lanka plunged into a deep crisis today (July 9) precipitated by an economic collapse. It was a chaotic day as president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in the country’s capital, Colombo, as hundreds of thousands of protesters stormed the presidential palace. As the day advanced, prime minister Ranil Wickramasinghe said he will resign to make way for an all-party government that could handle the situation more effectively.

  • Gunman assassinates Japan ex-PM Abe on campaign trail

    NARA, Japan (Reuters) -Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving leader of modern Japan, was gunned down on Friday while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country where guns are tightly controlled and political violence almost unthinkable. Abe, 67, was pronounced dead around five and a half hours after the shooting in the city of Nara. "I am simply speechless over the news of Abe's death," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Abe's protege, told reporters.

  • Japan's tight gun laws add to shock over Abe's assassination

    The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in broad daylight Friday shocked a world that has come to associate Japan with relatively low crime and strict gun control. Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, Abe was shot in the back while campaigning in the city of Nara for parliamentary candidates. Fatal gun violence is virtually unheard of in Japan, and most Japanese go through life without ever handling, or even seeing, a real gun.