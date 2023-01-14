Iran executes former high-ranking defense ministry official

Reuters

The Netherlands is not feeling pressured by Washington to adopt new U.S. rules further restricting semiconductor technology exports to China, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday. The Hague has denied licenses for its largest company, ASML Holding NV, to export its most advanced machines to China since 2019, following lobbying by the Trump administration, raising concerns it is under pressure again to adopt further restrictions. U.S. officials have said they expect the Netherlands to implement similar rules to those imposed on U.S. companies by Washington in October 2022, which are aimed at hobbling China's ability to make its own chips.