Iran executes former high-ranking defense ministry official
Iran Saturday said it executed a former high-ranking defense ministry official and dual Iranian-British national, prompting condemnation from Western leaders.
Iran Saturday said it executed a former high-ranking defense ministry official and dual Iranian-British national, prompting condemnation from Western leaders.
PARIS (Reuters) -The French Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement, expressing its indignation about the case. Iran's judiciary said earlier in the day that Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian national who once served as Tehran's deputy defence minister, had been executed, defying calls from London for his release. "He was also warned that Iran's repeated violations of international law cannot go unanswered, particularly with regard to the treatment of foreign nationals whom it arbitrarily detains," the French Foreign Ministry said.
The Branson school beat one of New York City's top-flight programs Friday.
From Hungry Pig Right to Snow Globe, you never know what Andy Reid will come up with next for the once-again playoff-bound Chiefs.
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response. The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency had earlier reported the execution of the former Iranian deputy defence minister who had been sentenced to death on charges of spying for Britain. Britain had said it should not follow through with the death penalty.
The Netherlands is not feeling pressured by Washington to adopt new U.S. rules further restricting semiconductor technology exports to China, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday. The Hague has denied licenses for its largest company, ASML Holding NV, to export its most advanced machines to China since 2019, following lobbying by the Trump administration, raising concerns it is under pressure again to adopt further restrictions. U.S. officials have said they expect the Netherlands to implement similar rules to those imposed on U.S. companies by Washington in October 2022, which are aimed at hobbling China's ability to make its own chips.
Cuba’s dictatorship is weaponizing mass migration, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott says.
Here is how Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (IMBBY) and Inter Parfums (IPAR) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.
The brand plans to sell only battery-powered vehicles by the end of the decade.
Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Saturday that the coming days would be "difficult" on the energy front after a massive missile attack by Russia hit critical infrastructure in several regions. Galushchenko said energy infrastructure in six Ukrainian regions was damaged after the attacks. DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, said two of its thermal power stations were hit in Saturday's strikes.
Andrei Dmitriev, 41, could not be reached for comment. Dmitriev was one of four people who ran against Lukashenko in the 2020 election which was marred by voter fraud allegations and followed by protests that were crushed in a brutal crackdown by the authorities. Dmitriev received 1.2% of the vote, according to official results, but did not gain as much prominence as now-exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.
On the morning of 13 January, the Russian invaders shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with a BMP-2 cannon and carried out several more attacks in the evening; residential buildings were damaged. Source: Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of Nikopol District Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "The city of Nikopol was shelled from a BMP-2 automatic cannon in the morning and several shots from barrel artillery were launched in the evening.
The Jets are eligible to appear on Hard Knocks in 2023
The federal government gave families in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments to help during COVID. Those benefits are ending soon.
Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony was in attendance Thursday at the 38th annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is under pressure to approve an increase in international military support for Kyiv by allowing the export of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Germany has resisted such a move so far, saying Western tanks should only be supplied to Ukraine if there is agreement among Kyiv's main allies, particularly the United States.
Illinois banned the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons Tuesday when Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation driven largely by the killing of seven people at a 4th of July parade last year in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
Iran said Saturday it executed a former high-ranking defense ministry official and dual Iranian-British national, despite international warnings not to carry out the death sentence.
Patrick William O'Brien and his son spent nearly 30 minutes inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, walking in hallways and waving a flag, prosecutors said.
“I can’t believe this. Is this how much it costs? Like $8?”
French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu has said he expects to supply Ukraine with AMX-10 RC heavy armoured personnel carriers, also classified as wheeled tanks, within two months. Source: French Defence Ministry in a statement following a conversation between the Minister and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, as reported by European Pravda.