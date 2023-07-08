Iran Executes Two Over Deadly Mosque Attack: State-Run IRNA

(Bloomberg) -- Two people were hanged in Iran early Saturday in connection with a deadly attack on a mosque last year, state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

The accused attackers were executed in a public alleyway in Shiraz, according to the report, close to the Shah Cheragh mosque where 13 pilgrims, including children, were gunned down in the Oct. 26 attack.

Iran to Hang Two Foreigners for Aiding Gunman in Mosque Attack

Previously, Iran’s judiciary had identified them as “nationals of neighboring countries” and found them guilty of aiding a gunman. Authorities also blamed the Islamic State militant group for the attack.

