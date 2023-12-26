Iran expanding production of highly enriched uranium, IAEA says

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks during a press conference at the Agency headquarters in Vienna. Dean Calma/IAEA/dpa

Iran has been ramping up the production of highly enriched uranium, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Tuesday, reversing a slowdown that started in the middle of the year.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi informed the organization's member states on Tuesday, a spokesman in Vienna said. Production had previously been scaled back in mid-2023.

Iran had communicated its increased production plans at the end of November for its facilities in Natanz and Fordow. IAEA inspectors then verified the production during visits on December 19 and 24, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

Since the end of November, around 9 kilograms of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity have been produced at the sites - compared to around 3 kilograms per month in previous months.

Enrichment to at least 80% is necessary for a nuclear bomb.

Iranian officials have consistently stated they have no intentions to create nuclear weapons.

An international deal from 2015 limits Iran to only 4% enrichment, but Iran began violating the terms in 2018 after the US pulled out of the deal.