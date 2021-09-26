Iran fails to fully comply with nuclear monitoring agreement

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Sunday that Iran has failed to fully comply with the terms of a recently-reached nuclear monitoring agreement, Reuters reported.

The big picture: Under the Sept. 12 agreement, Iran must allow the agency to access its monitoring equipment and replace its memory cards. Iran allowed agency inspectors to do their work everywhere except one location.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • From Sept. 20 through Sept. 22, Iran "permitted IAEA inspectors to service identified agency monitoring and surveillance equipment and to replace storage media at all necessary locations in Iran with the exception of the centrifuge component manufacturing workshop at the TESA Karaj complex," the IAEA statement said, per Reuters.

  • In June, the TESA Karaj complex was subject to an apparent sabotage, and one of the four cameras there was destroyed. The IAEA has asked Iran to locate the camera's "data storage medium" and to explain the incident, per Reuters.

Of note: Iranian officials said recently that they expect to restart nuclear talks with world powers in the "next few weeks," while signaling a tougher stance toward the U.S.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar will not address UN General Assembly after compromise

    No official representing Myanmar will address the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, a reversal of what was previously scheduled, Reuters reports. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The last-minute compromise comes amid competing claims for the country's U.N. seat after a military coup last February ousted Myanmar's democratically elected government from power.The decision comes after the U.S., China and Rus

  • Sufi pilgrims descend on Senegal's holy city

    Huge crowds of worshippers converged on Senegal's holy city of Touba on Sunday, as part of the traditional annual celebration of the Mouride brotherhood, a Sufi Islamic order.

  • Jake Sullivan: the Biden insider at the center of the Afghanistan crisis

    Critics say Biden’s national security adviser should have considered the worst case scenario Jake Sullivan listens to Biden speak after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva, 16 June 2021. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP On the afternoon of 30 August, a White House aide brought a note into the Oval Office confirming that the last US military plane had left Afghan airspace, marking the moment America’s longest war had come to an end. Joe Biden was with a team of advisers and on receiving the news

  • German election: Exit polls show close race to succeed Angela Merkel

    BERLIN — The first exit poll from Sunday's German elections showed the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) in a dead heat at 25%, leaving the race to succeed Angela Merkel too close to call.The state of play: A second exit poll showed the SPD narrowly ahead. That's the one televisions displayed at SPD headquarters in Berlin, where the room erupted into cheers. Official results will roll in throughout the evening.Stay on top of the latest market trend

  • Conservationists push centrists to back Biden’s climate agenda with $4 million ad buy

    The League of Conservation Voters and Climate Power are aiming another $4 million worth of ads at centrist House Democrats, urging them to support the climate provisions in President Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Progressive groups are trying to counter the onslaught of conservative money pouring into swing districts. Both sides are trying to define Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda and pressure lawmakers to support — or oppose — the legisl

  • Critical race theory debate heating up in Ohio General Assembly

    School districts, teachers unions, student groups and parents lined up at the Ohio House to testify against two bills that would stop schools from teaching what sponsors called “divisive concepts” in the classroom.

  • Youngkin tightening the race in Virginia gubernatorial run

    Standing on a flatbed hitched to a John Deere tractor in red Rockingham County, Virginia, Glenn Youngkin decried California liberalism and bashed his rival, Terry McAuliffe. He also encouraged early voting. Two words he avoided: Donald Trump.Driving the news: Youngkin, the Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee, is mounting a serious challenge to McAuliffe — a former governor and veteran of Democratic politics. Axios caught up with him on Friday in Harrisonburg, Virginia.Get market news worth

  • The Latest: SPD leader beats Greens leader for Potsdam seat

    The candidate for German chancellor of the center-left Social Democratic party has defeated the Greens' chancellor candidate in the contest to represent Potsdam outside Berlin. Both the Social Democrats and the Greens made gains in the parliamentary elections, but the Greens had hoped for better results.

  • Palou becomes first Spaniard to win IndyCar championship

    Smooth and steady, same as he's been all season, Alex Palou cruised to his first IndyCar championship with an easy Sunday drive at the Grand Prix of Long Beach. The 24-year-old became the first Spaniard to win the IndyCar championship and pulled it off in just his second season in the United States with a fourth-place finish on the temporary downtown street course that rolls along the Long Beach waterfront. Colton Herta won the race — Long Beach is considered his home track — for his second consecutive win and third of the season.

  • Unlike Trump, Biden doesn't have an immigration czar. But does he need one?

    Migrant advocacy groups say Biden’s approach to immigration often results in mixed messaging, sows confusion and makes it slow to enact change.

  • A look at recent Amtrak accidents

    National Transportation Safety Board investigators are trying to determine the cause of the Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people aboard the Empire Builder, traveling from Chicago to Seattle. Eight people were killed and more than 200 were injured.

  • 3 dead, 7 hospitalized: What caused fatal Amtrak derailment in Montana? Federal investigation underway

    Amtrak joined federal safety officials Sunday to investigate the Empire Builder train derailment that left at least three people dead.

  • She Bought Her Dream Home. Then a 'Sovereign Citizen' Changed the Locks.

    The official-looking letters started arriving soon after Shanetta Little bought the cute Tudor house on Ivy Street in Newark, New Jersey. Bearing a golden seal, in aureate legalistic language, the documents claimed that an obscure 18th-century treaty gave the sender rights to claim her new house as his own. She dismissed the letters as a hoax. And so it was with surprise that Little found herself in her yard on Ivy Street on a June afternoon as a police SWAT team negotiated with a man who had br

  • DHS Whistleblower: Trump Team Wanted Us to Lie About Russia, the Border, and White Supremacy

    "They did not want the public to know that the Russians were supporting Trump," the whistleblower says

  • China's Xi warns of 'grim' Taiwan situation in letter to opposition

    The situation in the Taiwan Strait is "complex and grim", Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote in a congratulatory letter on Sunday to the newly elected leader of Taiwan's main opposition party, who has pledged to renew talks with Beijing. Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) elected as their leader on Saturday former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-opposition-partys-new-leader-pledges-renewed-talks-with-china-2021-09-25), who said he would rekindle stalled high-level contacts with China's ruling Communist Party. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military and political pressure to force the democratically ruled island to accept Chinese sovereignty, even though most Taiwanese have shown no interest in being governed by Beijing.

  • Donald Trump mocks his Republican foes by sending a bizarre meme of Liz Cheney and George W. Bush's faces morphed together

    The email to supporters was sent after former President Trump blasted his presidential predecessor for sponsoring a fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • It’s almost too late to honor my father and the ‘Ghost Army’

    At the tender age of 19, my father George Dramis found himself on the bluffs above Omaha Beach in the company of Gen. George Patton, Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, Gen. Omar Bradley, and Gen. Bernard Montgomery of the British Army, along with assorted brass from all branches of the military. He was a jeep driver and a radio operator, and it was sheer coincidence that he found himself elbow-to-elbow with the commanders of our Allied troops shortly after D-Day.

  • Donald Trump said that he did 'pretty much the opposite' of what Dr. Fauci advised during the COVID-19 pandemic

    In the interview with Real America's Voice, Trump also claimed that there were no issues with vaccine hesitancy during his presidency.

  • Border landowner’s 20,000-acre hunting grounds become human smugglers' paradise

    DEL RIO, Texas — Page Day is a professional outfitter who makes a living by hosting hunters on guided expeditions for deer and exotic animals on his family’s 20,000 acres of land just miles from the U.S.-Mexico border in south-central Texas.

  • Judge orders Trump Organization response to NY attorney general subpoenas

    A New York judge ordered the Trump Organization to submit a report to the New York Attorney General Letitia James's office next week in response to longstanding subpoenas, according to a court order unsealed Friday.