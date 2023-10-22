Iran’s foreign minister issues warning to Israel, meets with South African counterpart

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned Israel that the situation in the Middle East could deteriorate as he hosted his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor to discuss what he called Israel’s “apartheid” of Palestinians. File Photo by Iranian FM Press Office/UPI

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned Israel that the situation in the Middle East could deteriorate as he hosted his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor to discuss what he called Israel's "apartheid" of Palestinians.

According to the BBC, Amir-Abdollahian said the United States was to blame for the escalating tensions in the Middle East by providing continued aid to its ally, Israel. The United States also views Egypt as a close ally in the region.

"I warn the U.S. and its proxy Israel that if they do not immediately stop the crime against humanity and genocide in Gaza, anything is possible at any moment and the region will go out of control," Amir-Abdollahian said at a news conference in Tehran.

Amir-Abdollahian added that a widespread war could have "severe" and "bitter" repercussions across the region as he said that U.S. aid to Israel indicates the existence of a "proxy war" with Iran, which supports Hamas.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Hamas, a Palestinian militia considered a terrorist group by Israel, has said the attack earlier this month against Israel was made in retaliation for Israel's multiple raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque earlier this year as Israelis continue to make illegal settlements on Palestinian lands in violation of international law.

On Sunday, Amir-Abdollahian also showed Iran's increased efforts to make ties in Africa as he hosted Pandor to discuss bilateral relations.

"I mentioned the anti-apartheid personality of Nelson Mandela and described the crimes committed by the Zionists against the residents of Gaza as an unprecedented genocide in the world," Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter.

Pandor, the head of South Africa's foreign ministry, received a call last week from Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to discuss getting Humanitarian Aid to Palestine, her office confirmed in a statement.

"During the call, and in line with the government's position, Minister Pandor reiterated South Africa's solidarity and support for the people of Palestine and expressed sadness and regret for the loss of innocent lives both Palestinians and Israelis," the statement reads.

Her office has not yet commented on her meeting with Amir-Abdollahian.

Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded a working visit to Egypt, which borders Israel, just as an Israeli tank "accidentally" fired on an Egyptian post.