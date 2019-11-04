Iran frets as anti-government protests take hold in Iraq and Lebanon

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the graduation of military cadets in Tehran urged Iraqis and Lebanese to seek their demands within the framework of the law after waves of protests rocked the two countries. - AFP

Protesters attacked the Iranian consulate in the Iraqi Shia holy city of Karbala on Sunday, as demonstrations continued to grow against Tehran’s influence in the country.

Crowds scaled the building’s concrete barriers and tried to take down the Iranian flag and replace it with the Iraqi one before three were shot dead by security forces.

Many demonstrators have accused Iran of propping up the “corrupt, inefficient” government they want to overthrow, as they have taken to the streets in the biggest mass protests since the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

“I am the son of Karbala and there is no Iranian who can dictate to me,” one angry protester shook his fist as he spoke to a local TV station, in a clip widely shared on social media on Monday.

An Iraqi protester waves the Iraqi national flag as he stands on a concrete wall at the Iranian consulate in Karbala, Iraq Credit: REX More

In recent days, they have been seen burning posters of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which would have been unthinkable before the recent protests began last month.

In the 16 years since the fall of Saddam Huseein, a Sunni Muslim, Shia neighbour Iran has emerged as a key power broker in Iraqi politics.

Tehran closely backs both its Shia-led government and maintains control over a number of powerful armed groups in Iraq.

Iran has reportedly stepped in to prevent the ouster of Abdel Abdul Mahdi, Iraq’s prime minister, which has been called for by protesters and prominent political rivals.

Militias backed by Tehran have tried to help put down the rallies, which are growing in scale, deploying snipers and firing on unarmed demonstrators.

More than 250 people have been killed since the protests first erupted on October 1.

Iraqi demonstrators block al-Sanak bridge during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad Credit: Reuters More

In another holy city, Najaf, demonstrators changed the name of Imam Khomenei road (after the late ayatollah) to “ Martyrs of October Revolution” road after those killed.

Elsewhere, in Lebanon, protesters have been chanting against what they see as the meddling of both Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Mediterranean country’s domestic affairs.

Protests against political corruption and mismanagement have been largely secular and peaceful, however supporters of the two biggest Shia parties, Hizbollah and Amal, have attempted to quash the rallies with violence.

Lebanon's government is dominated by the allies of Shia armed movement Hizbollah, through which Iran exerts significant influence.