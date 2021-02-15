Iran will scale back its nuclear commitments if 2015 obligations not revived

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will further scale back its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal if other parties to the pact fail to fulfill their obligations, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"We have no option but to respect the law. It does not mean ending all inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog," Saeed Khatibzadeh said, referring to an Iranian law that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance.

On Feb. 21, the law obliges the government to end the sweeping inspection powers given to the U.N. nuclear watchdog under the 2015 deal and limiting inspections to declared nuclear sites only.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is weighing a wide array of ideas on how to revive the Iranian nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers, which was abandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018. Trump reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran.

In response, Tehran has breached the deal’s key limits, enriching uranium to 20% - above a 3.67% cap but below the 90% needed for weapons - expanding its stockpile of low-enriched uranium, and using advanced centrifuges for enrichment.

When asked about Iran’s intelligence minister's comments last week that persistent Western pressure could push Tehran to fight back like a “cornered cat” and seek nuclear weapons, Khatibzadeh said that "Iran has not sought and will never seek nuclear weapons".

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Toby Chopra and Jason Neely)

Latest Stories

  • Myanmar rattled by army movements, apparent internet cutoff

    Sightings of armored personnel carriers in Myanmar’s biggest city and an internet shutdown raised political tensions late Sunday, after vast numbers of people around the country flouted orders against demonstrations to protest the military’s seizure of power. Public concern has already been heightened for the past few nights by what many charge is the military’s manipulation of criminals released from prison to carry out nighttime violence and stir up panic. Ambassadors from the United States and Canada and 12 European nations called on Myanmar's security forces to refrain from violence against those “protesting the overthrow of their legitimate government.”

  • US cold snap: Why is Texas seeing Arctic temperatures?

    Freezing temperatures have been recorded across the usually hot southern US state.

  • Devastation as 500 tanker blast destroys Afghanistan-Iran customs post

    A catastrophic explosion and fire at an Afghan customs depot has destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers and caused traders tens of millions of pounds of losses. A series of blasts hurled lorries hundreds of yards into the air and deposited the crumpled remains of fuel tanks as far as half a mile from the blast site. Nasa satellites could reportedly see the blast from space and the fire was so intense that Afghan officials appealed to neighbouring Iran for help. The blast on the Iranian border in Western Afghanistan destroyed as much as $50 million worth of vehicles and goods, the local chamber of commerce said. “It's a huge catastrophe for the private sector,” said Younis Qazizada, a spokesman for the chamber. Health officials in the nearby city of Herat said only 17 people had been injured, but with the customs depot entirely incinerated, there were fears bodies would only be found later. The cause of the blast was unknown, officials said. “The devastation is much higher than we imagined,” said Mr Qazizada. “There's no infrastructure remaining at all.” Some estimates put the number of destroyed fuel tankers as high as 500. The blast site was still smouldering on Sunday. Electricity pylons had been knocked down by the force of the blast and the highway next to the depot was blocked by incinerated vehicles. Crowds looted many of the remaining lorries and on Sunday there were repeated bursts of gunfire as soldiers tried to keep order. Local traders blamed delays by customs officials for building a dangerous backlog of tankers are the border. Iranian state media said the country had sent several helicopters, 11 fire engines and 21 ambulances to the scene after requests for help from the local governor. Units of the Iranian Army's Ground Force were also sent to the border area and the Iranian police were drafted into rescue operations.

  • Bangladesh to move more Rohingya Muslims to remote island, despite outcry

    Bangladesh is moving 3,000-4,000 more Rohingya Muslim refugees to a remote Bay of Bengal island over the next two days, two officials said on Sunday, despite concerns about the risk of storms and floods lashing the site. Dhaka has relocated around 7,000 to Bhasan Char island since early December from border camps in neighbouring Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where more than a million refugees live in ramshackle huts perched on razed hillsides. The Rohingya refugees will be moved to Bhasan Char by ships on Monday and Tuesday, Navy Commodore Rashed Sattar said from the island.

  • Biden administration has "deep concerns" about WHO's COVID-19 probe

    President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Saturday that the administration is concerned by the World Health Organization's (WHO) probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: Sullivan said the administration fears the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: On the first day of his administration, Biden acted to return the U.S. to the WHO. The Trump administration had started a withdrawal from the organization in July 2020.WHO teams last month conducted the investigation in Wuhan, China, where the virus first emerged. The investigation had been agreed to last May, but it was delayed after Chinese officials withheld authorization to allow the international team's scheduled visit. The delay drew a rare rebuke from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.The WHO team concluded that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species.“Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific, targeted research,” said WHO scientist Peter Ben Embarek.What they're saying: "The mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) has never been more important, and we have deep respect for its experts and the work they are doing every day to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and advance global health and health security," Sullivan said in a statement."But re-engaging the WHO also means holding it to the highest standards. And at this critical moment, protecting the WHO’s credibility is a paramount priority." "We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.""It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government. To better understand this pandemic and prepare for the next one, China must make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak."The big picture: Going forward, Sullivan said all countries, including China, should be more transparent in order to prevent health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic and allow other countries to respond to them faster.The other side: The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., said in a statement the U.S. has in recent years "severely undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and gravely damaged international cooperation on COVID-19." So the U.S. should not be "pointing fingers at other countries" who've supported the WHO, the statement added.Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the Chinese Embassy.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Attacks on older Asians spark fear as Lunar New Year begins

    Police are stepping up their patrols and volunteers are increasing their street presence after several violent attacks on older Asians have caused fear in San Francisco Bay Area Chinatown.

  • Iran’s army test fires short-range 'smart' missile

    Iran’s army test fired a sophisticated short-range missile on Sunday, state media reported. The report by the official IRNA news agency quoted the chief of the army’s ground forces, Gen. Kioumars Heidari, as saying that the missile's range was 300 kilometers, or 186 miles. Iran’s national army controls short-range missiles, although longer-range ones capable of travelling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) — far enough to reach archenemy Israel and U.S. military bases — are controlled by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

  • Four people in Oregon who received both doses of vaccine test positive for coronavirus

    There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.

  • Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries

    Residents in northeastern Japan on Sunday cleaned up clutter and debris in stores and homes after a strong earthquake set off a landslide on a highway, damaged buildings and parts of bullet train lines and caused power blackouts for thousands of people. The 7.3 magnitude temblor late Saturday shook the quake-prone areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures that 10 years ago had been hit by a powerful earthquake that triggered a tsunami and a meltdown at a nuclear power plant. Tokyo Electric Power Co., the utility that runs the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant that was hit by the March 2011 disaster, said the water used to cool spent fuel rods near the reactors had spilled because of the shaking.

  • Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

    Israel plans to reopen restaurants around March 9 and restart tourism with Cyprus as part of a gradual return to normality thanks to a COVID-19 vaccination campaign, officials said on Sunday. With more than 41% of Israelis having received at least one shot of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, Israel has said it will partially reopen hotels and gyms on Feb. 23 to those fully inoculated or deemed immune after recovering from COVID-19. To gain entry, these beneficiaries would have to present a "Green Pass", displayed on a Health Ministry app linked to their medical files.

  • Trump impeachment: Insurrection incitement charge a 'monstrous lie'

    The ex-president's lawyers present evidence in the US Senate relating to the deadly Capitol riots.

  • 14 killed in highway crash in India; 4 critically injured

    A speeding minibus jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck on a highway in southern India early Sunday, killing 14 members of a family, police said. The only survivors in the bus, four children under the age of 12, were critically injured, said police officer Fakirappa, who uses one name. The family was heading to Ajmer on a Muslim pilgrimage in western India, he said.

  • Florida woman seeks charges dropped, claims self-defense in SWAT officer shooting

    Last September, Diamonds Ford was arrested for shooting a Jacksonville Sheriff SWAT team officer after law enforcement broke a window while serving a search warrant. The Jacksonville, Florida woman, who was woken the morning of Sept. 28 by the sound of glass breaking, is now asking that charges brought against her be dropped arguing that she was unaware that it was law enforcement attempting to enter her home when she fired gunshots through the window.

  • Thousands march in Tokyo to protest Myanmar coup, biggest Japan demonstration so far

    Thousands of mostly silent demonstrators paraded through central Tokyo on Sunday in protest against the coup in Myanmar, many carrying photos of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi in what organisers said was the largest such march in Japan to date. More than 4,000 took part in the protest, organisers said, streaming through the downtown shopping areas of Shibuya and Omotesando with posters saying "Help us save Myanmar" and "Stop Crimes Against Humanity". Tokyo police said they couldn't comment on how many people attended the event.

  • Indian environmentalist, 22, arrested over support of farmer protests

    India has arrested a 22-year-old climate activist and ally of Greta Thunberg after she promoted a so-called online "toolkit" that supports the country's protesting farmers. Disha Ravi, a leader from the Indian wing of Ms Thunberg's Friday for Future campaign, was arrested at her home in Bangalore on Saturday and taken to New Delhi for questioning after using social media to distribute the web document. Ms Ravi is accused of using the toolkit, an online document with advice on how to raise awareness about and take part in the farmer protests, for sedition against the Indian government. Her arrest is the latest escalation in India’s crackdown on free expression and political dissent as it seeks to stifle endorsements of the farmers’ mass protests. “She was one of the editors of the toolkit google document and a key conspirator in the document’s formulation and dissemination,” said a Delhi police spokesperson, referring to Ms Ravi. Ms Ravi appeared in a court in New Delhi on Sunday where she has been remanded in police custody for five days. It comes after Ms Thunberg and the popstar Rihanna used their celebrity status to support the farmers' protests, prompting an angry response from the Indian government.

  • Serbia donates Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to North Macedonia

    Serbia on Sunday donated a first batch of 8,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to North Macedonia, which is yet to deliver its first jabs. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev attended a border checkpoint handover ceremony of the shipment, praising friendship between the two neighboring Balkan states. Serbia, a country of 7 million, has so far vaccinated some 600,000 people, mainly with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and Russian Sputnik V, and to a lesser extent with the Pfizer jab.

  • India's Serum says will ship AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada in 'less than a month'

    The Serum Institute of India will ship the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Canada in less than one month, Serum's chief executive said on Monday. "As we await regulatory approvals from Canada, I assure you, @SerumInstIndia will fly out #COVISHIELD to Canada in less than a month; I'm on it!" CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter, referring to a brand name for AstraZeneca's vaccine. India boasts of several vaccine manufacturing facilities and is fast emerging as a key supplier to the world.

  • Kohima: Britain's 'forgotten' battle that changed the course of WWII

    A group of British-Indian soldiers held off an entire Japanese division for three months in 1944.

  • California GOP pumps $125K into recall against Gov. Newsom

    The California Republican Party announced Saturday it is giving $125,000 to the campaign aimed at recalling Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The infusion of cash comes at a critical time for organizers, who are required to collect 1.5 million valid petition signatures by mid-March to qualify the proposal for the ballot. The funds were donated to Rescue California, one of several political committees working to oust Newsom from office.

  • NASA rover faces 'seven minutes of terror' before landing on Mars

    When NASA's Mars rover Perseverance, a robotic astrobiology lab packed inside a space capsule, hits the final stretch of its seven-month journey from Earth this week, it is set to emit a radio alert as it streaks into the thin Martian atmosphere. By the time that signal reaches mission managers some 127 million miles (204 million km) away at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles, Perseverance will already have landed on the Red Planet - hopefully in one piece. The six-wheeled rover is expected to take seven minutes to descend from the top of the Martian atmosphere to the planet's surface in less time than the 11-minute-plus radio transmission to Earth.