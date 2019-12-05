Iran gas explosion kills at least 11 people, injures dozens: Mehr

DUBAI (Reuters) - At least 11 people were killed and dozens were injured in a gas explosion in Iran's western Kurdistan province on Thursday, the country's semi-official Mehr news agency quoted a provincial emergency official as saying.

"At least 11 people were killed and unfortunately five children were among them when the gas explosion occurred at a wedding hall at night at Saqqez city," Mehr reported, adding that dozens were injured when trying to escape.

Mehr said rescue teams and ambulances had been dispatched to the scene.







(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Dan Grebler)