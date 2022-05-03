Iran gets opportunity to sell auto parts to Russian carmaker

·1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A member of Iran’s syndicate of car parts producers says Iranian producers have an opportunity to export their wares to a Russian manufacturer, state media reported.

The late Monday report quoted Hossein Bahrainian as saying “a prominent Russian car maker” requested parts from Iran. He did not name the manufacturer. He said it requested brake parts, airbags, air-conditioner parts and other components.

Both Iran and Russia are under U.S. sanctions but the export of Iranian cars and car parts is not subject to sanctions.

The import of automobiles to Iran is also not subject to sanctions. However, Tehran has not imported cars since 2018, after the U.S. withdrew from a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and imposed oil and banking sanctions on Iran.

Western nations stopped exporting to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Iran in recent years has exported car radiators and suspension systems to Russia. In the past it exported cars to Iraq, Syria and Venezuela.

Tehran and Moscow have had close relations in recent years, especially after Iran’s sole nuclear power plant went online in 2011 with help from Russia.

With nearly a million cars made in 2021, Iran’s auto industry has long enjoyed a vast domestic market due to the monopoly that government factories have in the nation, which has a population of 84 million.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile

    Can the U.S. sustain the cadence of shipping vast amounts of arms to Ukraine while maintaining the healthy stockpile it may need should conflict erupt with North Korea, Iran or elsewhere?

  • CIA reaches out to Russians opposed to war in Ukraine

    The CIA on Monday released text-only instructions in Russian on several of its social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, for accessing its dark web site.

  • 'No harvest': Sri Lanka's ruling clan sees support from farmers wilt

    A Sri Lankan ban on agricultural chemical imports - a failed bid to conserve foreign currency - has hit crop yields hard, farmers say

  • Shanghai lockdown: The hard life of a homeless deliveryman

    Many riders face a lack of shelter and safety while delivering supplies in a locked down city.

  • Russia’s Propaganda Textbooks Go up in Flames in Spate of Mystery Fires

    via TwitterAnti-Ukrainian textbooks published by an educational company with ties to Vladimir Putin went up in flames early Tuesday, as a warehouse on the outskirts of Moscow became the latest site destroyed amid a spate of mysterious fires in the country. Video released by Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry shows the warehouse for the publisher Prosveshcheniye (“Enlightenment” in English) fully engulfed in flames. More than 100 firefighters were required to get the 8-acre blaze under contro

  • US Personnel Load Howitzers Bound for Ukraine

    More than half of the M777 howitzer artillery units promised to Ukraine by the Pentagon have been delivered, according to US Defense officials.Video, released by the US Air Force, shows Marines and Air Force personnel loading artillery on a C-17 Globemaster III at March Air Reserve base, in California, on April 26.In April, the US announced it would send a total of 90 howitzers to support Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s invasion, along with nearly 184,000 shells. As of April 29, defense officials said that around 60 percent of the units were already on the ground in the country. The Pentagon says the howitzers would be “very effective” in fighting in the eastern Donbas region, where Russia has refocused much of its military effort. Credit: US Air Force via Storyful

  • Analysis-Foreign pilots rush in as U.S. carriers struggle to staff up

    Pilots are back in demand in the United States. U.S. immigration lawyers report a surge in inquiries and visa applications from pilots based in countries where traffic is still recovering from pandemic lows. While booming travel demand is projected to help major U.S. carriers surpass their pre-pandemic revenue this quarter, airline traffic in some parts of the world remains depressed.

  • WATCH: 4 teens found in stolen car with gun, drugs, police say

    WATCH: 4 teens found in stolen car with gun, drugs, police say

  • Shanghai lockdown sends chill down meat trade

    The protracted lockdown in Shanghai, China's financial hub, is slowing the nation's normally booming meat trade, with stringent COVID-19 measures causing logistics logjams across the food industry in a sign of the broadening disruptions to business. The challenge of moving food in and around Shanghai, whose residents are into a month-long stressful home isolation, highlights similar problems in many other Chinese cities as Beijing persists with its controversial zero-COVID strategy despite growing risks to its economy https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-struggles-options-covid-threatens-economic-goals-2022-04-28. China is the world's biggest buyer of meat, bringing in more than 9 million tonnes last year, worth about $32 billion, and the financial hub with a thriving dining scene accounts for the largest chunk of imports.

  • Why this is the last, best chance to reignite Tennessee football vs. Florida rivalry | Toppmeyer

    Tennessee football is gaining ground under Josh Heupel. Florida no longer can bank on dunces leading Vols. Gators are vulnerable, but for how long?

  • Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.89% and 20.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Israel Erupts After Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Claims Hitler Had Jewish Blood

    Yuri Kochetkov via ReutersROME—Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has sparked outrage in Israel after telling the Italian television news program Zona Bianca that even Adolf Hitler had “Jewish blood.”Lavrov, largely unchecked by host Giuseppe Brindisi, went on to blame Western media for “misinterpreting” the facts of his boss Vladimir Putin’s deadly “special operation” in Ukraine. He repeated the lies that Russian forces had only hit military targets and that the Bucha massacre was a staged

  • Haidai says Russians want to engineer famine in Luhansk Region as grain elevator in Rubizhne is destroyed

    Iryna Balachuk - Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 11:15 Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai has said that the occupiers want to engineer a Holodomor (a man-made famine) following the destruction of a modern grain elevator complex in Rubizhne.

  • Which Baby Bird Would You Like in Your Nest?

    These two great Ford Thunderbirds are heading to Raleigh Classic Car Auctions.

  • Beijing preps COVID-19 hospital spaces, though new cases low

    Beijing is preparing new hospital facilities to deal with a possible spike in COVID-19 cases, even though the numbers of new cases remain low. City officials on Saturday also announced they were setting up a 10,000-bed quarantine facility in the sprawling China National Exhibition Center to house those who have tested positive and their close contacts. New cases in Beijing have remained steady, with another 62 reported on Tuesday, 11 of them showing no symptoms, up just slightly from about 50 per day over the weekend.

  • India to Be Country of Honor at Cannes Film Market

    India will be the official country of honor for the Cannes Film Market (May 17-25) this year. This is the first time the market is having an official country of honor and the new tradition will be continued annually with different nations at future editions. There s a neat coincidence: India is celebrating its 75th […]

  • Hong Kong economy shrinks 4% under anti-virus controls

    Hong Kong’s economy shrank by 4% compared with a year earlier in the quarter ending in March after the Chinese territory shut restaurants and other businesses to fight a spike in coronavirus infections. Hong Kong closed amusement parks and imposed curbs on restaurants and other businesses in response to an outbreak that infected 1.2 million of its 7.4 million people.

  • Ukrainian civilians evacuated from Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant

    Evacuation efforts are underway for hundreds of Ukrainian civilians who, for months, have been sheltering inside the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol, a last remaining stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the city.

  • Fuel shortage causes long lines in Ukraine

    STORY: In Bucha, a devastated suburb of Kyiv, drivers waited hours to get a small amount of fuel.They, like millions of other Ukrainians, likely face several weeks - or possibly longer - of fuel disruption.The Kyiv region has also seen a spike in demand as large numbers of civilians returned following Russia’s failed attack on the capital.“We are waiting for now. They said that they will probably have petrol. But when and what type - nobody knows. I will park my car and will be using public transport like the others.“Moscow’s strikes on energy infrastructure, transportation issues and a supply cutoff by Russia and Belarus have hit supplies.The Russian navy has also blockaded Ukraine’s Black Sea ports - which has stopped tankers from renewing stocks.The gas shortages have closed around half of the country’s 7,000 service stations.The government said in a statement the shortages would stop by the end of the week as Ukrainian retailers had new contracts with European suppliers.But distributing those supplies could be a challenge.Many bridges and highways have been damaged or destroyed during the conflict.

  • Ukraine invasion made Russia's military 'significantly weaker' despite its defense budget doubling in the past 20 years, UK says

    Even though military expenditure has grown significantly over the years, it has not helped them dominate in Ukraine, UK intelligence said.