Is Iran Giving the Houthis Plane-Killer Missiles?

Key Point: The war in Yemen isn't over just yet...

Add surface-to-air missiles to the growing list of advanced weapons—such as cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and armed drones—that Iran is smuggling to its proxy, the Houthi rebels, in Yemen.

Clearly, Iran has no interest in ending the nearly 5-year-old Yemeni civil war, stopping its proxy conflict with the Saudi-led coalition—or shortening its long list of malign, destabilizing behaviors in the Middle East.

The latest revelation of Iranian arms running is based on recently released reports from the U.S. Central Command of the U.S. Navy’s and U.S. Coast Guard’s successful intercept of weapons shipments in the Arabian Sea bound for Yemen.

They have made two interdictions since last November, the most recent of which involves the U.S. Navy guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy’s seizure in early February of a “stateless” small craft, locally known as a dhow, loaded down with a cache of Iranian weapons.

According to U.S. Central Command:

