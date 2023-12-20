Iran hangs child bride for murdering husband despite UK pressure

Samira Sabzian was executed at dawn on Wednesday in Ghezel Hesar prison in the Tehran satellite city of Karaj - iranwire.com

Iran has hanged a woman convicted of murdering her husband, whom she married while still a child, defying British pressure for her to be pardoned.

Samira Sabzian, who had been in prison for the past decade, was executed at dawn on Wednesday in Ghezel Hesar prison in the Tehran satellite city of Karaj, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group said.

Her killing comes as concern grows over the numbers of people executed this year by Iran, where hundreds of people have been hanged mainly on drugs and murder charges, including more than a dozen women.

IHR said Ms Sabzian was a “child bride” who was forced to marry at the age of 15 and had been a victim of domestic violence.

The Hengaw rights group also confirmed the execution of the woman, now believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, saying that she was originally from the city of Khorramabad in the western Lorestan province.

The British Government had called on Iran to spare Ms Sabzian’s life.

“Samira is a victim of child marriage... Iran must cease its appalling treatment of women and girls,” Tariq Ahmad, junior foreign minister, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, late Tuesday.

‘Forced and early marriage’

Amnesty International said it was “horrified” by the reports of the “chilling execution”, saying the mother of two was “subjected to a forced and early marriage as a child”.

The office of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights said it was also “alarmed” by the killing.

“We again urge Iran to establish a moratorium on all executions with a view to abolishing the death penalty,” it added.

The execution has so far not been reported by any media inside Iran.

Ms Sabzian was arrested around a decade ago when she was aged 19 on charges of murdering her husband and then subsequently sentenced to death, IHR said.

She had two children whom she had not seen after her arrest until a final meeting in prison earlier this month, according to the rights group.

“Samira was a victim of years of gender apartheid, child marriage and domestic violence, and today she fell victim to the incompetent and corrupt regime’s killing machine,” said Mahmood-Amiry Moghaddam, IHR director.

Rights groups have raised alarm over a surge in executions in Iran this year, with at least 115 people put to death in November alone, according to Amnesty International.

“The international community must urgently call on Iran’s authorities to immediately establish an official moratorium on executions,” Amnesty said.

According to IHR, 18 women have now been executed in Iran this year.

Rights groups have repeatedly said Iran’s sharia-based murder laws – based on a principle of “qesas” (retribution in kind) – fail to take into account potentially mitigating factors such as abuse or domestic violence in such cases.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.