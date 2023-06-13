Iran is helping Russia to build factory to produce drones in addition to supplying it with them – UK Intelligence

Russia has been working to secure long-term supplies of attack drones from Iran in recent months.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Based on the Ministry’s data, Russia may have shifted from receiving small shipments of Iranian UAVs by air to receiving larger shipments from Iran via the Caspian Sea.

This "International North-South Transit Corridor" has gained much greater importance since Russia invaded Ukraine.

UK Defence Intelligence noted that this corridor gives Russia access to Asian markets – including for weapons transfers – in a way that Moscow hopes will be less vulnerable to international sanctions.

Quote: "Russia is also working to start domestic production of OWA-UAVs, almost certainly with Iranian assistance," the statement said.

Background: Earlier, the White House presented a satellite image that proves the construction of a plant in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan to produce Iranian attack drones, which Russia has been using to destroy civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

The White House reported that Russia is likely deepening its defence cooperation with Iran and has received hundreds of attack drones to use in Ukraine.

