Iran holds mass funeral for '80s war dead amid nuclear talks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ISABEL DEBRE
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Thousands of mourners poured into the streets of Iranian cities on Thursday for the mass funeral of 250 victims of the Iran-Iraq war, a testament to the brutal conflict's widespread scale and enduring legacy 35 years later.

A funeral procession carrying the remains of soldiers recently recovered from former battlefields snaked through the capital, Tehran, while other victims were returned to another two dozen provinces. Although Iran and Iraq sporadically exchange war dead excavated from borderlands that witnessed major combat in the 1980s, Thursday marked the largest such ceremony in recent years.

While serving as remembrance for a country routinely consumed in mourning over the grisly war that killed a million people on both sides, the patriotic extravaganza also demonstrated the power of the Iranian hard-liners who organized it, as the country's diplomats met in Vienna for talks over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal.

With conservatives under President Ebrahim Raisi in control of all branches of government, Iran has presented maximalist demands at the negotiating table, exasperating Western delegates as the country presses its nuclear advances. Meanwhile, tensions have ratcheted up across the region — hostility with roots in U.S. support for Iraq in the eight-year war.

The funeral also comes just days before Iran marks the two-year anniversary of the Iranian military's downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane with two surface-to-air missiles, killing all 176 people on board — a tragedy that ignited an outburst of unrest across Iran and further damaged its relations with the West.

Outside of Tehran University, trucks piled high with flag-draped coffins made their way through the streets. Men and women in black thronged the coffins, many weeping for those lost in the bloody, ultimately stalemated war started by Saddam Hussein and his Baath Party in 1980.

It was the first time in recent years that Iran honored the interment of so many 1980s war dead at once. Hassan Hassanzadeh, a Revolutionary Guard general, told state TV that Iran had planned the mass funeral two years ago but pushed it back because of the coronavirus pandemic that has devastated the country. Infections have declined in recent weeks as vaccination accelerates.

Thursday’s ceremony, also commemorating the death of the Prophet Muhammad’s daughter, Fatima, came as social media in Iran was awash with hashtags and images commemorating the crash of the Ukrainian plane that shocked the world on Jan. 8 2020. For days as Iran and the U.S. teetered on the verge of war, the paramilitary Guard denied downing the plane, ultimately deepening public mistrust and unleashing popular anger in Iran.

This week, hard-liners have been pumping out photos and slogans on Twitter to show solidarity with the recovered Iranian war dead.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised the soldiers and offered his support to the family members of victims, Iranian media reported. His conservative protégé, President Raisi, paid his respects at the funeral.

Most of the victims' remains were recovered from the southwest border area of Shalamcheh, some 400 miles from Tehran, state TV reported, one of the main war-ravaged sites of Hussein’s surprise invasion. Many were killed in Iran's offensive called “Karbala 5” in January 1987 — the war's bloodiest battle that killed up to 19,000 Iranians who struggled to win back some 60 square miles of the country's territory.

None of the victims' remains returned Thursday were identified. The tombstones read “anonymous martyr.” The fate of many of the soldiers on both sides remains unknown. For many Iranian families, the conflict's painful legacy drags on in continuous waiting for news of loved ones still “missing.”

The war that shaped the young theocracy after the 1979 Islamic Revolution continues to haunt Iran. Most of the top Iranian officials today either fought or contributed to the vast war effort. The military sent legions of young conscripts to the battlefields, including those who dropped out of high school to join the volunteer force and never returned.

American support for Saddam's forces during the war, as Iraq unleashed thousands of chemical bombs against Iranians, also helped fuel wariness between Iran and the U.S. that persists today.

___

Associated Press writer Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Affidavit: Teens served 17 drinks at Salem restaurant before crash

    A teenager who was seriously injured in a crash along with two other teens in November told an emergency department nurse that the group went to a Salem restaurant before the crash because they knew their IDs wouldn't be checked, according to court documents.

  • Venezuela opposition must recognize errors to resume dialogue-gov't

    Venezuela's opposition must abandon hypocrisy and recognize its mistakes if it wants to restart talks with the ruling party, which were suspended in October, National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez said on Wednesday. Negotiations in Mexico between Venezuela's government and opposition politicians ground to a halt late last year after Colombian businessman Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, was extradited to the United States to face money laundering charges. Talks can begin once Alex Saab is released and when control of foreign assets is returned to the government, Rodriguez said at the opening of the ruling party-controlled assembly's new session.

  • How China’s Strict Covid Policies Could Create Risks for the Global Economy

    China's zero-tolerance Covid policy could require more severe lockdowns, creating greater economic disruptions and boosting inflation, analysts say.

  • Man stumped by Amazon order's bizarre instructions: 'We'll see how it goes'

    Some people thought it might be a secret code.

  • U.S. sees "snapback" sanctions threat as tool to deter Iran enrichment

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan told Israeli officials during his recent visit to Jerusalem that the threat of “snapback” UN Security Council sanctions should be used as a means to deter Iran from enriching weapons-grade uranium, three Israeli officials with direct knowledge of the issue told me.Why it matters: Snapback was the most significant mechanism built into the 2015 deal to punish Iran if it violates the agreement. According to the deal, any party to the agreement can trigger the

  • In his years as president, Donald Trump acted like ‘Racketeer-in-Chief | Opinion

    On Jan. 6, 2021, a lame duck tried to stop the official certification of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. Several days later President Trump was impeached for a second time — for inciting an insurrection, only to be acquitted on Feb. 13 by his obedient Republican allies in the U.S. Senate.

  • Russia, Allies Send Troops to Help Quell Protests: Kazakh Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia and its allies dispatched troops to help quell protests in Kazakhstan after fuel-price increases unleashed a wave of popular anger that poses the biggest threat to the central Asian country’s leadership in decades.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsHawk

  • Kanye & Julia Fox Ended Their Date at His Hotel as Things Are ‘Escalating’ Between Kim & Pete

    Looks like Kim and Pete aren't the only ones taking things to the next level.

  • Rescued Persian leopard recovers in Iraqi zoo

    With a trap stuck around its back leg, the rare big cat's chances of survival were diminishing with each passing day.An Iraqi Kurd who owns lions, Baland Brifkani, told Reuters that others had tried but failed to catch the leopard, adding that their group, which included a veterinarian and Kurdish Peshmerga security forces, also set out with dogs that were instrumental in locating the animal.The Persian leopard is listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. According to veterinarian Sleiman Tamr, decades of instability and conflict in Iraq contributed to their dwindling numbers in the remote areas of Iraqi Kurdistan.After finally finding the animal, the group of men brought it to the Dohuk zoo, where Tamr treated its now amputated leg.Unable to fend for itself in the wild, the leopard will remain in captivity, Tamr said, adding that the leopard's condition was now stabilizing.

  • 'Slap in the face': Justin Trudeau slams 'irresponsible' influencers on chartered Sunwing Airlines flight

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has slammed the influencers who chartered a Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Cancun on Dec. 30, calling it a "slap in the face."

  • Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112

    Lawrence N. Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S. — and believed to be the oldest man in the country — died on Wednesday at the age of 112. Most African Americans serving in the segregated U.S. armed forces at the beginning of World War II were assigned to noncombat units and relegated to service duties, such as supply, maintenance and transportation, said Col. Pete Crean, vice president of education and access at the museum in New Orleans. “The reason for that was outright racism — there’s no other way to characterize it,” Crean said.

  • GOP Group Calls Out Trump’s Enablers In Congress By Name In Scathing Fox News Ad

    The new video gives Republican lawmakers a taste of their own words about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Critics Sum Up Laura Ingraham's Latest Joe Biden Attack In 1 Mocking Word

    The Fox News personality claimed it's "the MSNBC administration" and received a blunt reminder in response.

  • Tucker Scolds Ted Cruz for Calling Jan. 6 a ‘Terrorist Attack’: ‘What the Hell Is Going On?!’

    Fox NewsFox News host Tucker Carlson lambasted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday for the unforgivable sin of calling the Capitol insurrection a “violent terrorist attack,” accusing the ultra-conservative lawmaker of “repeating the talking points that Merrick Garland has written.”Cruz, one of eight GOP senators who objected to the certification of President Joe Biden’s election on Jan. 6, 2021, drew the wrath of the MAGA faithful on Wednesday when he described the storming of the U.S. Capitol in

  • Mike Pence’s Staff Is Giving Up the Goods to the Jan. 6 Committee: Report

    "You could see how much information they already had," former Pence Press Secretary Alyssa Farrah told Axios of how much the committee had already gleaned

  • Putin’s Next Door Nightmare Just Came True Right Under His Nose

    ABDUAZIZ MADYAROVMOSCOW—The unprecedented protests sweeping Russia’s neighboring country of Kazakhstan entered their fourth day on Wednesday with a declaration of a nationwide state of emergency, the resignation of the government, and an announcement that a Moscow-led alliance of six former Soviet countries will be sending in “peacekeeping troops” to take control of the situation. As the country’s rich elite took off in their private jets, the “revolution”—sparked in part by hiked up fuel prices

  • CNN Reporter Stunned As Trump Supporters Rattle Off Bonkers Conspiracy Theories

    "You don't really believe that, do you?" Donie O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.

  • John Dean Explains Why Donald Trump ‘Should Not Sleep Well' Over Jan. 6

    The Watergate figure interpreted Attorney General Merrick Garland's latest comments as a warning to the ex-president and his allies.

  • Maddow Hits Hannity With Question About Jan. 6 Texts That All Americans Want Answered

    The Fox News personality's messages to then-Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are again under the spotlight.

  • Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro Fume Over Trump Canceling Jan. 6 Presser

    Former president Donald Trump's decision to abruptly cancel his Jan. 6 counter-programming event has left key allies Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon fuming.Responding to reports that Trump was pressured into canceling by several allies in his inner circle, the pair suggested the ex-president is surrounded by insufficiently pro-MAGA individuals, and that he should put his once-slated presser back on the books immediately.“There are still too many people around Donald John Trump that are not Trumpe