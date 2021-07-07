Iran hosts high-level Afghan peace talks as fighting surges

This combinations of photos released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, shows a meeting between two delegations from Taliban and government of Afghanistan hosting by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Iran on Wednesday hosted the first significant talks in months between Taliban and Afghan government representatives, a surprise meeting that comes as the U.S. completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan and districts fall to the Taliban across the country. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NASSER KARIMI and RAHIM FAIEZ
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Wednesday hosted the first significant talks in months between Taliban and Afghan government representatives, a surprise meeting that comes as the U.S. completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan and districts fall to the Taliban across the country.

The high-level peace talks between the warring sides follow months-old discussions in Qatar that have been stalled by a diplomatic stalemate and escalating violence. Even as officials faced each other across vast tables in Tehran and Iran’s top diplomat pledged to end the crisis, fighting surged in Afghanistan’s western Badghis province.

The Taliban political committee, led by chief negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, flew from Doha to Iran’s capital to meet Afghan government officials, including former Vice President Younus Qanooni and others from the High Council for National Reconciliation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif greeted the delegates, urging them to “take difficult decisions today for the future of their country," state-run media reported.

After the “failure of the U.S. in Afghanistan,” Zarif said, Iran stands “ready to assist the dialogue” and to “resolve the current conflicts in the country."

“Returning to the inter-Afghan negotiation table and committing to political solutions is the best choice,” he added.

But any solution appeared a long way off Wednesday as the Taliban offensive, which has recently captured many districts in the country’s north, pushed into the western Badghis province. The insurgents attacked the provincial capital of Qala-e-Naw from several sides, its governor Hasamuddin Shams said, adding that Afghan troops had so far managed to push the Taliban fighters back.

From the early hours of Wednesday morning, battles have raged near the provincial police headquarters and a Qala-e-Naw army base, said Abdul Aziz beg, head of the provincial council in Badghis.

Videos widely circulated on social media appeared to show Taliban fighters speeding into the provincial capital on motorcycles. Other clips show insurgents approaching the city’s prison and releasing inmates. The Associated Press could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

Fawad Aman, the Afghan defense minister's deputy spokesman, promised security forces would clear the city in the coming hours. The Taliban have not publicly commented on the violence in Qala-e-Naw.

The surge of fighting, and the sudden news of peace talks in Tehran, come at a critical time for the war-battered country.

After a two-decade-long military campaign, the U.S. military announced on Tuesday that 90% of American troops and equipment had already left the country, with the drawdown set to finish by late August. Last week, U.S. officials definitively vacated the country’s biggest airfield, Bagram Air Base, the epicenter of the war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.

The Taliban have made relentless territorial wins since April, when President Joe Biden announced the last 2,500-3,500 U.S. soldiers and 7,000 allied NATO soldiers would depart Afghanistan. With their victories in northern and southern Afghanistan, the Taliban are escalating pressure on provincial cities and gaining control of key transportation routes.

Afghanistan’s uncertain path toward peace bears profound consequences for Iran, its western neighbor, which hosts hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghans. Fears have grown in Iran over a wave of Afghans seeking refuge in the country, which already is struggling to stem worsening poverty under tough U.S. sanctions.

___

Faiez reported from Kabul, Afghanistan. Associated Press writer Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Over 1,000 Afghan troops facing advancing Taliban forces retreated and fled the country

    As the US continues withdrawing its forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban is gaining ground in places and forcing some Afghan troops to retreat.

  • The Taliban was reportedly surprised by its sudden surge of success in Afghanistan

    The Taliban was reportedly surprised by its sudden surge of success in Afghanistan

  • Iran sentenced a journalist for 3 months for reporting on COVID-19 outbreaks

    Shahram Safari was charged with "spreading lies," activists said. Iran has long been accused of covering the extent of its outbreak.

  • Jacob Zuma: Deadline looms for South African police to arrest former president

    South Africa's police have until Wednesday to arrest ex-president Jacob Zuma after a court order.

  • Politics Seep Into Oil as Diverging Goals Test Saudi-UAE Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Like many relationships, the one between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had long rested on two simple principles for when disputes arose: deal with them behind closed doors or bite your tongue.After the neighbors’ very public spat over future OPEC+ oil output, that’s now looking hopelessly old-fashioned and the consequences are rippling out from the Persian Gulf.Most obviously, the tussle has left a question mark over crude supply as major nations emerge from Covid lock

  • Qatar to provide food aid for Lebanese soldiers amid economic crisis

    Qatar will provide the Lebanese armed forces with 70 tonnes of food a month, the Qatari state news agency QNA reported, as Lebanon seeks assistance amid its worst economic and political crisis since a 1975-1990 civil war. Lebanon's army chief Joseph Aoun had appealed to world powers at meeting in France last month for assistance for soldiers, whose wages have plunged in value as the Lebanese pound has crashed and inflation has soared. Qatar's donation was announced on Tuesday during a visit to Beirut by Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

  • In Tehran talks, Iran offers help to resolve Afghan crisis

    Iran on Wednesday told Taliban and Afghan government representatives it stood ready to help end the crisis in Afghanistan, urging the country's people and politicians to make "difficult decisions" about its future. Hosting a meeting of Afghan government representatives and a high-level Taliban political committee, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said "committing to political solutions is the best choice". "Iran is ready to assist the dialogue process between the existing factions in Afghanistan to resolve the current conflicts and crises in that country," Iranian state media quoted Zarif as saying.

  • Flaming Gas Can Thrown at Officer During Traffic Stop in Spokane

    A man was arrested on July 6 after a flaming gas can was thrown at a police officer during a traffic stop in Spokane, Washington, police said.Police said they received a call from security at Spokane Community College about a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was discovered in a parking lot at the college campus.After a suspect returned to the vehicle and drove away, police followed and pulled the vehicle over.Video shows the suspect failing to comply with the officer. Police said the suspect then “stuck a gas can out the window and ignited it just prior to throwing it at the officer.”The officer then pursued the suspect on foot. Police named the man arrested as Saul Durkee, 30. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, first degree assault and first degree arson, they said. Credit: City of Spokane Police Department via Storyful

  • Vacated by Americans, Kabul's Bagram Air Base bustles again as Afghans move in

    Bagram Air Base, hub of U.S. forces in Afghanistan for 20 years until they withdrew last week, buzzed again with activity on Monday as Afghan forces settled into the vast premises, complete with its runways, barracks, control towers and hospital. American troops handed the base over to Afghan security forces to bring an effective end to the longest war in U.S. history, following an agreement with the insurgent Islamist Taliban last year. “They (Americans) are completely out now and everything is under our control, including watchtowers, air traffic and the hospital,” a senior Afghan government official told Reuters.

  • WHO warns Coronavirus rising in eastern Mediterranean region

    Coronavirus infections have been on the rise in the 22 countries of the eastern Mediterranean region after two months of steady decline because of increased international travel, low protection and limited vaccination, World Health Organization officials said Wednesday. The region, which includes the Gulf, North African and Asian countries, has registered over 11 million infections and over 220,000 deaths since last year. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, regional director of the WHO, said another spike is likely in the summer months as countries struggle to keep their borders open and their economies active.

  • Exploding propane tank hurls blazing wood beam past firefighter, Michigan video shows

    The homeowner credits her dogs, and the newspaper delivery man, for saving her life.

  • Costly and critical: The battle for a key Yemeni city

    The two fighters stand shoulder-to-shoulder on a mountain overlook, with a clear view below of the enemy’s position. Hassan Saleh and his younger brother Saeed, both in their early 20s, have been fighting alongside other government fighters and tribesman outside the oil-rich city of Marib, against the months-long offensive by the Iranian-backed rebels.

  • Man sparked world-famous treasure hunt — now lawsuit says he kept bounty for himself

    People were caught digging in historic cemeteries, rappelling canyons and risking their lives during the decade-long treasure hunt.

  • Rediscovering the African roots of Brazil's martial art capoeira

    An older form of the Brazilian dance-like martial art has been forgotten by many.

  • Israel's Knesset to swear in Herzog as new president

    Israel's parliament is set to inaugurate Isaac Herzog on Wednesday as the nation's president, a largely ceremonial position whose purpose is forge to national unity and serve as the country's moral compass. The inauguration ceremony at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem is typically conducted with grand pomp: honor guards in dress uniforms, red carpet, mounted police escort and a swearing in on a Bible, followed by the blowing of rams' horns by military rabbis. Herzog, scion of a prominent Zionist family, will succeed Reuven Rivlin as Israel's 11th president and is to hold office for a single seven-year term.

  • Woman beaten to death and man seriously injured during brutal attack at Lancashire home

    Ishrat Ahmed suffered severe head injuries during assault - now 58-year-old man has been arrested

  • Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Family Photos From Italian Vacation

    Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and their three kids joined their cousins for a relaxing trip to Greece and Italy—and they have the family pictures to prove it.

  • Blinken calls for indefinite ceasefire in call with Ethiopia's Abiy

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday, stressing the need for all parties to commit to an immediate and indefinite ceasefire in the northern Tigray region, the State Department said. The Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire last week after its troops pulled out of the Tigray capital of Mekelle in what it called a strategic withdrawal. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) dismissed that truce as a joke and said it had driven the government out of the city.

  • Official: Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home, first lady hospitalized

    Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday.

  • Bella Hadid Goes Old Hollywood in a Black and White Column Gown at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

    Bella wore a staggering amount of Chopard diamonds on the red carpet.