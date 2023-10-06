'Woman, life, liberty': Iran rights activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Imprisoned Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian awarding committee announced Friday in Oslo.

The committee said Mohammadi, 51, who has been in and out of prison for the last decade and is currently serving a 16-year jail sentence on false charges of "spreading propaganda," won for "her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all."

Mohammadi was awarded the annual prize as Iran's clerical authorities continue a violent crack down on how women in Iran behave and dress, triggering mass protests. The motto of the protests has been "Woman, life, liberty," a phrase that the committee mentioned in its announcement.

"She fights for women against systematic discrimination and oppression," the committee said.

In recent days, rights groups have urged Iranian authorities to explain how a 16-year-old girl named Armita Geravand fell into a coma after an alleged encounter on a train with Iran's so-called morality police − evoking comparisons with Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old women who died in police custody last year after being accused of violating Iran’s hijab rules, which require women to cover their hair. After Amini's death, Iran passed a new "hijab and chastity" law that comes with fines and lengthy prison terms for breaking it.

The last two years saw the prize established by the Swedish inventor, businessman and philanthropist Alfred Nobel in 1901 go to human rights activists in Belarus, the Philippines, Russia and Ukraine.

Nobel made his fortune inventing dynamite and other explosives.

The peace prize has been awarded 103 times to 140 laureates between 1901 and 2022 − 110 individuals and 30 organizations. The Norwegian Nobel Committee awards Nobel Prizes each year in six different categories: physics, chemistry, physiology or science, literature, peace and economic sciences.

Eighteen of the peace prize recipients have been women. The youngest ever laureate was 17: the education activist from Pakistan Malala Yousafzai in 2014. The oldest peace laureate was 87, Joseph Rotblat, in 1995.

