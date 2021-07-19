Iran imposes week-long lockdown of Tehran as virus surges

·1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Monday imposed a week-long lockdown on the capital, Tehran, and the surrounding region as the country struggles with another surge in the coronavirus pandemic, state media reported.

The lockdown — the nation's fifth so far — will begin on Tuesday and last until next Monday. All bazars, market places and public offices will close, as well as movie theaters, gyms and restaurants in both Tehran province and the neighboring province of Alborz.

Iran reported 25,441 new cases on Monday and 213 deaths over the past day, bringing the overall death toll to 87,374 from among more than 3.5 million confirmed cases in the pandemic.

During an earlier surge in cases, in April, Iran reported the highest daily number of cases, 25,582. At the time, its daily death tolls surged to around 400, below the grim record of 486 reached last November.

Iranian authorities have lately been warning about a new surge, fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant. In sanctions-hit Iran, which has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the Middle East, less than 2% of the population of 84 million has received both doses, mainly of the imported Russian and Chinese vaccines.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. charges four Chinese nationals charged in global hacking campaign

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Four Chinese nationals have been charged in a global hacking campaign aimed at dozens of companies, universities and government agencies in the United States and abroad, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. The charges were announced as the United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. The hacking was sponsored by the Ministry of State Security and focused on information that would significantly benefit Chinese companies and businesses, including research and development processes, according to the indictment cited by the Justice Department.

  • Afghanistan recalls diplomats to protest Pakistan attack

    Afghanistan has withdrawn its ambassador from Pakistan after his daughter was abducted and brutally assaulted last week. In a tweet late Sunday, the Afghan foreign ministry said Ambassador Najib Alikhil and other senior diplomats have been called back to Kabul while the attack on his daughter is investigated. Silsila Alikhil, 26, was abducted in the middle of the afternoon in the Pakistani capital, held for several hours and brutally attacked.

  • I Want to Believe — The Best Alien Movies To Watch Right Now

    From kooky comedies to scary monster flicks, these are the alien movies to watch.

  • Rep. John Thompson says he won't step down amid calls for resignation

    State Rep. John Thompson says he won't resign amid a series of controversies, including recently surfaced domestic abuse allegations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe move could force top state leaders to decide whether to seek the St. Paul Democrat's removal from office.What's new: Top state Democrats, including Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, issued statements Saturday calling on Thompson to resign following

  • U.S. and key allies accuse China of Microsoft Exchange cyberattacks

    The U.S., NATO and other allies are collectively calling out China for malicious cyberattacks, including a March attack that exploited a flaw in Microsoft's Exchange Server. Why it matters: It's the first time that NATO, a military alliance founded in 1949 to confront the Soviet Union, has signed onto a formal condemnation of China's cyber activities.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeZoom in: Authorities are detailing more than 50

  • South Africa's ex-leader Zuma seeks further delay in corruption trial

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African former president Jacob Zuma, whose jailing earlier this month triggered some of the worst unrest of the post-apartheid era, appeared by video link in court on Monday to seek a further delay in his arms deal corruption trial. While the government has largely restored order in the streets, there are fears Zuma's latest court appearance could again trigger protests from his support base. Efforts to prosecute the ex-president for allegedly receiving kickbacks over a $2 billion weapons deal in the late 1990s are seen as a test of South Africa's ability to hold powerful politicians to account.

  • Diversity visa lottery 2022 results by country are in. Egypt, Sudan and Russia top the list

    More than 13 million people from around the globe — the applicants and their family members or “derivatives” — tried to legally immigrate to the United States through the 2022 Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, better known as the visa lottery.

  • Teenager suspected of violent crime escapes from Lexington juvenile jail, police say

    The 16-year-old may have fled to the Masterson Station neighborhood, Lexington police say.

  • Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

    The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantanamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that sent a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who's in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a review board in July 2016 but remained at Guantanamo for the duration of the Trump presidency. A review board determined that Nasser's detention was no longer necessary to protect U.S. national security, the Pentagon said Monday.

  • Singapore sees COVID-19 cases double overnight as testing ramps up

    Singapore on Monday saw new local coronavirus cases almost double from the previous day to 163, the highest daily tally in 11 months, driven by clusters of infections linked to a fishery port and karaoke bars. The rising cases has prompted the city-state to tighten some restrictions on social gatherings from Monday, just a week after easing them. "We should continue to expect many reported cases in the coming days, and must be prepared to make adjustments or even take decisive actions to suppress the cases," Ong Ye Kung, the health minister, said on Facebook.

  • Thailand warns daily COVID-19 cases could hit 30,000 in worst case

    Thailand's COVID-19 task force on Monday called on people to follow stricter containment measures, warning that without cooperation record daily infection rates could roughly treble to reach 30,000 under a worst-case scenario. Thailand could see daily infections of more than 30,000 if the public did not comply, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the country's COVID-19 task force, told a briefing.

  • Global shares fall on virus fears; oil slips on OPEC deal

    Oil prices dropped further after oil producing nations agreed to raise production limits. Meanwhile, some athletes have tested positive for COVID at Tokyo’s Olympic Village, with the Games due to open Friday. “The more transmissible delta variant is delaying the recovery for the ASEAN economies and pushing them further into the doldrums,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya, at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

  • In a first under Biden, detainee transferred out of Guantanamo Bay

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration said on Monday that it had transferred its first detainee from the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, a Moroccan man who had been imprisoned since 2002, bringing the population at the facility down to 39. While Trump kept the prison open during his four years in the White House, Biden has vowed to close it. Abdul Latif Nasir, who is 56 years old, was repatriated to Morocco.

  • Israeli PM: No change to ban on Jewish prayer at mosque

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is not changing the norms at a contested site in Jerusalem to allow Jewish prayer there, his office said Monday, walking back comments that sparked angry reactions a day earlier. Bennett, Israel's new premier, had raised concerns on Sunday when he said Israel was committed to protecting “freedom of worship” for Jews at the hilltop compound. Under a long-standing practice, Jews are allowed to visit — but not pray -- at the site, which they revere as the Temple Mount and which Muslims hold sacred as the home of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

  • Cuba, gripped by unrest, battles highest COVID caseload in the Americas

    Cuba, which kept coronavirus infections low last year, now has the highest rate of contagion per capita in Latin America. The Caribbean nation of 11 million people reported nearly 4,000 confirmed cases per million residents over the last week, nine times more than the world average and more than any other country in the Americas for its size. The outbreak, fueled by the arrival of the more contagious Delta variant first identified in India, has pushed hospitals at the virus epicenter in the province of Matanzas to the brink.

  • Dane who drew controversial Muhammad caricature dies at 86

    Danish cartoonist Kurt Westergaard, whose image of the Prophet Muhammad wearing a bomb as a turban was at the center of widespread anti-Danish anger in the Muslim world in the mid-2000s, has died. Westergaard’s family announced his death to Danish media late Sunday and told the newspaper Berlingske that Westergaard died in his sleep after a long period of illness. From the early 1980s, Westergaard worked as a cartoonist for Jyllands-Posten, one of Denmark’s leading newspapers, and was associated with the daily until he turned 75.

  • Russia offered U.S. use of Central Asia bases for Afghan intel - paper

    President Vladimir Putin in June offered U.S. counterpart Joe Biden the use of Russian military bases in Central Asia for information gathering from Afghanistan, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Saturday, as American troops leave the country. Taliban fighters have made major advances as U.S. forces pull out after 20 years of war, a security headache for Moscow which fears refugees may be pushed into its Central Asian backyard and its southern defensive flank destabilised.

  • Trump team's pre-debate prep included a 'party' with Aerosmith. The hard rockers still threatened to sue later.

    "So we sat there with Aerosmith about an hour before the debate, swapping stories of Aerosmith as opposed to doing debate prep," then-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said of the surreal soirée.

  • Matt Gaetz Wails About His Free Speech Rights, Then Rips 'Loser' Protesters Sounding Off

    The Florida congressman didn't want others speaking out during his ironic "First Amendment" appearance in California.

  • 'This is really f---ed up down here': GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan called Mark Milley during the Jan. 6 riot and spoke against a tentative plan to evacuate senators, book says

    "I'm going to tell them it's a bad idea," Sullivan reportedly told Milley of the proposed plan to move senators from the Capitol via buses on Jan. 6.